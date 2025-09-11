Scout Squad

The Scout Squad: Our top picks for FPL Gameweek 4

11 September 2025 258 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
The Scout Squad sees our in-house team discuss who they think the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players are for Gameweek 4 in isolation.

Sam, Marc, Tom F and Neale explain their picks in the article below.

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, we have to source cheaper alternatives.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

  • At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder
  • At least one sub-£7.0m forward
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 4

 

1



1

258 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. REMILAN
    • 9 Years
    14 hours, 18 mins ago

    Thoughts on Elliot? Will he be a main starter or mostly rotated? Looks like 7 players fighting for 3 places behind Watkins but if he does play he’s a great enabler

    
    1. JT11fc
      • 6 Years
      14 hours, 14 mins ago

      Should be a main starter but question is how soon, hes my 8th attacker currently

      
  2. Dogs Of War
    • 4 Years
    14 hours, 17 mins ago

    Any changes fir this week?

    Sanchez Dubravka
    Tarkowski Porro Murillo Gudmunsson Esteve
    Salah N’Diaye Kudus Reijjnders Semenyo
    Haaland Joao Pedro Guiu

    1 FT 0.0m ITB

    Thinking of doing Murillo to Senesi this week.

    Any other ideas?

    Thanks

    
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      13 hours, 29 mins ago

      Good move.

      
    2. jaffary
      • 2 Years
      13 hours, 25 mins ago

      I would roll with this squad. And look over for Murillo up to GW7, and then sell for someone.

      
  3. Zack124
    • 3 Years
    14 hours, 16 mins ago

    Bench 1
    A. Diouf (Tot H)
    B. Anderson (Arsenal A)

    
    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      13 hours, 30 mins ago

      Anderson

      
    2. jaffary
      • 2 Years
      13 hours, 26 mins ago

      B

      
      1. Zack124
        • 3 Years
        13 hours, 23 mins ago

        Thanks

        
    3. Batman1983
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      A

      
  4. jaffary
    • 2 Years
    14 hours, 13 mins ago

    Hi fellas
    Sels
    Diakite - Van de Ven - Cash
    Salah Semenyo Kudus Fernandes Dango
    Watkins J.Pedro

    Subs: Dubrakvka Wood N.Williams Dorgu
    1 FT, ITB 0,5m.

    1) Roll
    2) Wood=>Mateta
    3) Watkins=>Ekitike or Gyokeres
    4) Any other options?

    
  5. Exelcius
    • 10 Years
    14 hours, 10 mins ago

    Sanchez, Dubravka
    Porro, N.Williams, Andersen, Diouf, Esteve
    B. Fernandes, Wirtz, Johnson, Sarr, Reijnders
    Haaland, Watkins, Guiu

    Considering Wirtz, Watkins, Sarr -> Salah, Joao Pedro, KDH for a -4 hit.. Talk me out of it!

    
    1. jaffary
      • 2 Years
      13 hours, 23 mins ago

      I got Watkins and I'm thinking to give last chance for him. Anyway, Villa got nice fixtures coming 3-4 GWs

      
  6. bigdip
    • 13 Years
    14 hours, 8 mins ago

    Advice please! 2FT & 1.4m itb. Any suggestions? (particularly Palmer & upgrading a defender/Guiu up front)
    Sanchez (Dubravka)
    Porro, Williams, Andersen (Agbadou, Esteve)
    PALMER, Rogers, Reijnders, Fernandes, Salah
    JPedro, Mateta (GUIU)

    
    1. jaffary
      • 2 Years
      13 hours, 20 mins ago

      Palmer=>Semenyo

      
      1. bigdip
        • 13 Years
        13 hours, 16 mins ago

        Is Palmer fit?

        
        1. jaffary
          • 2 Years
          13 hours, 15 mins ago

          No sign of Palmer in training photos (@ChelseaInPhotos)

          
  7. Shark Team
    • 8 Years
    14 hours, 5 mins ago

    I don’t expect cs but I have to start one of:
    Diouf: Assist potential
    Murillo or Neco: DefCon potential

    
    1. jaffary
      • 2 Years
      13 hours, 13 mins ago

      Diouf

      
  8. waltzingmatildas
    • 15 Years
    14 hours, 2 mins ago

    Any wildcarders considering Richarlison?

    
    1. jaffary
      • 2 Years
      13 hours, 13 mins ago

      No Richarlison, may be Xavi or Kudus from Spurs

      
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 8 Years
      9 hours, 29 mins ago

      Own him, but don't think I would have him on WC, because of Muani. He could still be first choice though, who knows.

      
  9. Cluckfuster
    • 14 Years
    14 hours ago

    Who do you see as a better prospect/enabler for the foreseeable future?

    A. Josh King
    B. Anton Stach
    C. Another 5.0 (please comment who)

    
    1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
        13 hours, 10 mins ago

        If you can afford another 0.4 I think Elliott makes a difference at Villa

        
      • Dollyems15
        • 3 Years
        13 hours, 6 mins ago

        im actually having to make the same decision, i was leaning towards Stach (takes corners, taken a direct fk plus mins secure) can see Kings Minutes being reduced

        
      • Haa-lala-land
        • 4 Years
        13 hours, 3 mins ago

        Douglas Luiz, soon

        
    2. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 hours, 56 mins ago

      Play one:

      A) Murillo (ars)
      B) Anderson (ars)
      C) Wood (ars)
      D) Rodon (ful)

      
      1. Obi 1 Kenobi 0
          13 hours, 10 mins ago

          Rodon

          
        • Mr.K
          • 11 Years
          12 hours, 51 mins ago

          Between Wood and Rodon this is a weird one! I first wanted to say Wood for a higher ceiling and Rodon for a higher floor, but I kinda feel that with the Perri injury Wood has the same floor and a higher ceiling.... yet, I'd still think Rodon would be the "safer" bet. Just that there's a small risk of zero or even minus points with him. Thankfully Fulham hasn't been exactly stellar offensively.

          
      2. Bacon3339
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 hours, 54 mins ago

        Any advice - I’m planning to bench boost and get it used:

        Vicario, dubravka

        Porro, cucurella, Munoz, livramento, cash,

        B Johnson, semenyo, reijnders, gakpo, Sarr(injured)

        Haaland, joao Pedro, Wood

        I have 2 transfers with 1.3 in the bank

        Was going to do sarr and wood to Ekitike and Ndiaye initially but unsure with Isak whether it makes sense and woods great fixtures soon.

        Any advice greatly appreciated!

        
        1. Mr.K
          • 11 Years
          11 hours, 19 mins ago

          So you're benchboosting now or what? If so, I don't think Isak is a worry. Obviously on a BB you want to replace Sarr then and I think Dubravka IS a worry but not worth a transfer obviously. I don't like Wood because I suspect things will be a complete mess at Forest, but with that said I think Wood is one of the safer options maybe. Isak shouldn't be a worry for Eki at least a couple of weeks but it's hard to say how his arrival will impact things after.

          So I don't have very good advice to give it seems! I think your plan on Eki and Ndiaye isn't a BAD one at least, the main downside is that in a few weeks you MIGHT have to shift Eki, but I don't think that's set in stone either. I guess an alternative would be something like Sarr to Enzo, but I personally might actually go with your initial plan rather than this, but I do have a bit of an allergy towards Chelsea so I have to actively try to not shun them.

          
          1. Bacon3339
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            10 hours, 44 mins ago

            What a rollercoaster of a read!

            Much appreciated squire!

            I might hang off for Injury news and hold the bench boost for next week perhaps!

            Thank you!

            
      3. The Mighty Hippo
        • 9 Years
        13 hours, 50 mins ago

        Which keeper on wildcard?

        A) Vicario
        B) Pope

        
        1. Mr.K
          • 11 Years
          12 hours, 58 mins ago

          A

          
      4. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        13 hours, 26 mins ago

        Wrestling with whether to sell Wood for Mateta. Got triple Forest and it just seems like too much exposure for the sake of 2 or 3 decent fixtures for a team that now has so much uncertainty around it. Mateta would become Haaland in gw6 so it's a 2-week play.

        The alternative is to just play Wood (or Anderson) against Arsenal, bank the transfer and see what happens. But I really don't want to have another crap start and be chasing the pack for months like last season, so my patience is thin.

        Wood to Mateta - YES/NO?

        
        1. Mr.K
          • 11 Years
          11 hours, 28 mins ago

          For me Wood would be one of the Forest assets I'd mind the least playing for the next week. In other words, I suspect I'd rather shift one of the two others. But if this the question is Wood to Mateta vs Play Wood and probably shift two forest players next week, I'd go for the latter I think. More flexibility in terms of replacements.

          But it's easy for me to talk cause I'm BBing and WCing like a madman so I'm ahead a lot more than I deserve to be!

          
      5. Pompel
        • 11 Years
        13 hours, 20 mins ago

        Your opinions appreciated:

        A) Sell Johnson for Grealish or Paqueta -4 pts
        B) Play Wood against Arsenal

        
        1. Mr.K
          • 11 Years
          12 hours, 12 mins ago

          B

          
      6. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        12 hours, 42 mins ago

        Choosing between Gakpo and Semenyo, gosh, just too tough to pick right one

        
        1. benbro
          • 7 Years
          8 hours, 20 mins ago

          Is Gakpo nailed?

          
      7. Dingbats 23
        • 8 Years
        12 hours, 3 mins ago

        Elanaga and Tavernier

        Or

        Semenyo and Tonali

        
      8. benbro
        • 7 Years
        9 hours, 6 mins ago

        What to do here…

        Replace Palmer or Sarr?

        Sanchez
        Tarkowski Lacroix VdV De Cuyper
        Rogers Salah Reijnders *Sarr
        Ekitike Pedro

        Dubravka - Murillo - Palmer - Beto

        .4 itb

        Palmer allows more funds but Sarr the longer term injury by the looks of it.

        Or Hold both and play Beto so I can use 2FT next week

        

