Mitoma injury latest ahead of FPL Gameweek 9

Fabian Hurzeler says that Kaoru Mitoma (£6.3m, knock), Joel Veltman (£4.4m, calf) and Brajan Gruda (£5.4m, knee) are “close” to being available for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, the head coach says these three only have knocks. They could even be available for the trip to Manchester United.

None appeared in the on-site training gallery, but those images came from earlier this week.

“They’re all close to the team, so maybe one or two of them might be available tomorrow. We really have to go training to training. They don’t have big issues, it’s really small issues they have, nothing serious. “We really have to go symptom-adapted. I can’t say that they all will be available, I can’t say that they won’t be available. We have to see really today how it’s going and then we have to make a decision.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Mitoma, Veltman and Gruda

Hurzeler went one better with Diego Gomez (£4.9m), who was forced off last weekend with a blow to the hip.

“He will be available, able to start, yes.” – Fabian Hurzeler on Diego Gomez

Meanwhile, Jack Hinshelwood (£5.2m, ankle), Adam Webster (£4.4m, knee) and Solly March (£5.8m, knee) remain sidelined.