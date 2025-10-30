FPL Gameweek 10 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

The Gameweek 10 press conferences begin on Thursday, with four Premier League managers set to face the media.

All the key quotes will be in the ‘live’ blog below, which we’ll update this afternoon.

The managers of the other 16 Premier League clubs will host pre-match pressers on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 10 INJURY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

🚨 Thursday's FPL Press Conferences! 1.30pm – Farke

1.30pm – Amorim

1.30pm – Dyche

2pm – Parker pic.twitter.com/FvoCVk4HkW — Fantasy Football Scout (@FFScout) October 30, 2025

MANCHESTER UNITED

Lisandro Martinez (knee) is back in training but won’t feature for Manchester United this weekend.

The defender has been on the sidelines for the best part of eight months and needs time to build his fitness.

“He wants to go to this one; he is not going to this one. He is going to take time. He started training with us but we had to change some things in the exercise for him, so slowly he is going to get better. “He is really good, he is really good, and he gives us that edge in every training session that is also really good for us.” – Ruben Amorim on Lisandro Martinez

Harry Maguire (knock) remains a doubt but Ruben Amorim doesn’t seem to have any other concerns for the clash with Nottingham Forest.

“The rest of the guys, we have one more day [of training]. I don’t know about Harry Maguire. I think the rest is fit.” – Ruben Amorim

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Chris Wood (knee), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscle) and Ola Aina (hamstring) all remain sidelined for the Manchester United game.

Wood could be back in Gameweek 11.

Back-up goalkeeper Angus Gunn (knee) has been added to the injury list, meanwhile.

Sean Dyche otherwise reported some “knocks” in his squad.

“Angus Gunn, who is not currently playing but obviously part of the squad, has opened up his knee ligaments. “Woody is going to be possible for the Leeds game, he won’t make this one. We’ll have to see how that goes. “Ola is making good progress. “Zinchenko is a ‘no’ at the moment, unfortunately. A bit longer than we thought. “Bakwa is still a ‘no’ but making good progress. “We’re hoping no more occur, that’s for sure. A few knocks but nothing other too serious at the moment.” – Sean Dyche

LEEDS UNITED

Daniel Farke says he has no concerns for the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Gabriel Gudmundsson is fine after he was forced out of the West Ham United match last Friday with a dead leg.

The only other flagged Leeds player, Wilfried Gnonto (hernia), is now back in training. While he won’t start in Gameweek 10, he is a possible option for the bench.

“I have nothing to report, nothing to complain about. No illnesses, no injuries. So, everyone in training, we have a proper group. Everyone is available, proper competition. “[Gnonto] has trained for the first time… his first full training week. He’s definitely, after being out so long, not a topic for the starting line-up, definitely not, but he had the first full training week. “We will see if we take [Gnonto] already perhaps even with us to the game. “Loads of competition at the moment, no one is missing, so I like it.” – Daniel Farke

BURNLEY

We didn’t hear any team news in the broadcast section of Scott Parker’s presser on Thursday – not that we were aware of any concerns anyway.

Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (knee) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) are the long-term absentees.