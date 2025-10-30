Team News

FPL Gameweek 10 team news: Thursday’s live injury updates

30 October 2025 93 comments
The Gameweek 10 press conferences begin on Thursday, with four Premier League managers set to face the media.

All the key quotes will be in the ‘live’ blog below, which we’ll update this afternoon.

The managers of the other 16 Premier League clubs will host pre-match pressers on Friday.

KEY GAMEWEEK 10 INJURY UPDATES FROM THURSDAY

THURSDAY’S PRESS CONFERENCE TIMES

MANCHESTER UNITED

Lisandro Martinez (knee) is back in training but won’t feature for Manchester United this weekend.

The defender has been on the sidelines for the best part of eight months and needs time to build his fitness.

“He wants to go to this one; he is not going to this one. He is going to take time. He started training with us but we had to change some things in the exercise for him, so slowly he is going to get better.

“He is really good, he is really good, and he gives us that edge in every training session that is also really good for us.” – Ruben Amorim on Lisandro Martinez

Harry Maguire (knock) remains a doubt but Ruben Amorim doesn’t seem to have any other concerns for the clash with Nottingham Forest.

“The rest of the guys, we have one more day [of training]. I don’t know about Harry Maguire. I think the rest is fit.” – Ruben Amorim

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Chris Wood (knee), Dilane Bakwa (unspecified), Oleksandr Zinchenko (muscle) and Ola Aina (hamstring) all remain sidelined for the Manchester United game.

Wood could be back in Gameweek 11.

Back-up goalkeeper Angus Gunn (knee) has been added to the injury list, meanwhile.

Sean Dyche otherwise reported some “knocks” in his squad.

“Angus Gunn, who is not currently playing but obviously part of the squad, has opened up his knee ligaments.

“Woody is going to be possible for the Leeds game, he won’t make this one. We’ll have to see how that goes.

“Ola is making good progress.

“Zinchenko is a ‘no’ at the moment, unfortunately. A bit longer than we thought.

“Bakwa is still a ‘no’ but making good progress.

“We’re hoping no more occur, that’s for sure. A few knocks but nothing other too serious at the moment.” – Sean Dyche

LEEDS UNITED

Daniel Farke says he has no concerns for the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Gabriel Gudmundsson is fine after he was forced out of the West Ham United match last Friday with a dead leg.

The only other flagged Leeds player, Wilfried Gnonto (hernia), is now back in training. While he won’t start in Gameweek 10, he is a possible option for the bench.

“I have nothing to report, nothing to complain about. No illnesses, no injuries. So, everyone in training, we have a proper group. Everyone is available, proper competition.

“[Gnonto] has trained for the first time… his first full training week. He’s definitely, after being out so long, not a topic for the starting line-up, definitely not, but he had the first full training week.

“We will see if we take [Gnonto] already perhaps even with us to the game.

“Loads of competition at the moment, no one is missing, so I like it.” – Daniel Farke

BURNLEY

We didn’t hear any team news in the broadcast section of Scott Parker’s presser on Thursday – not that we were aware of any concerns anyway.

Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (knee) and Zeki Amdouni (knee) are the long-term absentees.

  1. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards expected to return in time to face Brentford. Scans on his calf have shown no tear.

    https://x.com/BobbyManzi/status/1983891308751286462?t=zy4Z_5Q8ICvHg0OSRt90gA&s=19

    Open Controls
  2. Manani
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 13 mins ago

    A. JP + Kudus > Mateta + Sarr
    B. JP + Reijnders > Thiago + Sarr
    C. Gyo + JP + Reijnders + Richard’s > Thiago + Mateta + Sarr + Timber (-4)

    (Reijnders currently benched every week )

    Open Controls
    1. chocolove
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      A if rein bench every week

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        Think so. Will go Kroupi Jr route as I spent BB chip already

        Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      B

      Kudus will at least offer you some points potential.

      Open Controls
    3. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 57 mins ago

      If you're benching Reijnders every week, might as well downgrade him to a 5m mid

      Open Controls
    4. Bobkat
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    5. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Reijnders no point owning if hes benched every week.

      Open Controls
      1. Manani
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        I agree, but not sure if the Mateta vs Thiago trade off is worth it

        Open Controls
  3. chocolove
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 12 mins ago

    JP drop tomorrow. Time to sell him?

    Open Controls
    1. Manani
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 11 mins ago

      I think so. Sunderland was his last chance for me.

      Open Controls
      1. chocolove
        • 14 Years
        5 hours, 10 mins ago

        Think so. Will go Kroupi Jr route as I spent BB chip already.

        Open Controls
    2. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      Yeah, but I sold him 2 weeks ago on WC anyway.

      Open Controls
    3. Eightball
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 1 min ago

      I sold him to Mateta already. I fully expect a JP brace and Mateta blank.

      Open Controls
    4. Ser Davos
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      I am eyeing up benching him and going for that Wolves fixture

      Open Controls
  4. MShalkz
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 11 mins ago

    Stuck between these sets of moves. Have 4 Free Transfers (0.8 ITB):

    A) Gordon and Bowen out for Mateta and Mbuemo
    B) Richards, Gyok, Gordon and Bowen out for Mukiele, Woltemade, Saka and Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      5 hours, 6 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Ëð
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 44 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  5. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 1 min ago

    Any update from Farke on Gudmundsson?

    Open Controls
    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      If only there was an article talking about it.. 🙄

      Open Controls
      1. Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 57 mins ago

        Ooops!

        Open Controls
        1. The Bandit
          • 15 Years
          4 hours, 46 mins ago

          Ha, we’ve all done it

          Open Controls
  6. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    5 hours ago

    Correct bench?

    Pope
    Gab Timber Guehi
    Saka Semenyo Gakpo Caicedo
    Haaland Mateya Woltemade
    Dub Reijnders Rodon Senesi

    Open Controls
    1. Ëð
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      Yep G2G

      Open Controls
  7. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 48 mins ago

    Which pair scores more over the next 5-6 GWs?

    A: Mateta + Anthony
    B: Thiago + Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      *already have Sarr from Palace

      Open Controls
    2. Ëð
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 45 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  8. Ëð
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    Is Kudus -> Mbuemo for a hit worthwhile?

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Not for me

      Open Controls
    2. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Definitely. All day, every day. Mbuemo scored 2 last game and faces a weaken nfo this week plus man u are starting to click.
      Kudus has had 2 good wks in 9.

      Open Controls
  9. Legohair
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    Raya
    Gabriel-VVD-Munoz
    Semenyo-Reijnders-Gakpo-Gordon
    Haaland-Gyökeres-Pedro

    Dubravka, King, Andersen, Senesi

    3 FT. Already decided to do J Pedro&Reijnders to Mateta&Sarr, but i need fund those moves by selling?
    A. Gordon to Minteh
    B. Andersen to Tuanzebe(already used BB)
    C. Virgil to to max 5.4 defender?

    Open Controls
    1. Ëð
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
      1. Legohair
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 43 mins ago

        Who do you recommended?

        Open Controls
        1. Ëð
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 41 mins ago

          Burn?

          Open Controls
          1. Legohair
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 40 mins ago

            Hmm, might be good move

            Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      C - Keane/Rodon/Mukiele/Alderete

      Open Controls
    3. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      I'd say B. VVD good for Defcon and nailed at least with some better upcoming fixtures. Andersen likely injured

      Open Controls
      1. Legohair
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 34 mins ago

        Pool fixtures are turning awesome soon yes.

        Open Controls
  10. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    Think I've cracked it, what do we think of this team?!

    Donnarumma (Dubravka)

    Gabriel, Timber, Guehi (Senesi, Gudmundsson)

    Saka, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Sarr (Caicedo)

    Haaland, Woltemade, Thiago.

    0.3 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      14/15

      Rodon over Gud, or is that knee jerky? In fact, probably a Sunderland defender over a Leeds one?

      Open Controls
  11. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 38 mins ago

    Would you double up on palace atrack and bring in Sarr? Have Mateta and Munoz too.
    Or go with Minteh?
    Looking for a Stach replacement

    Open Controls
    1. Halftime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      I already have all three of those for Palace. I think it will work out, Sarr scored 2 in the cup too.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      In isolation, I prefer Sarr over Minteh. It depends on your risk appetite whether you’re comfortable with a triple-up or prefer to diversify. The 0.5m price difference is also a factor to consider.

      Open Controls
    3. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      If u have the cash I would go for sarr over minteh

      Open Controls
    4. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Nope, sarr is too inconsistent. Don't get the minteh move either..welbeck only one worth gettjng for Brighton.
      Stach replacement: buendia, chel mid, tavernir

      Open Controls
  12. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 37 mins ago

    Salaaah!

    Open Controls
    1. La Roja
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Been a while haven’t seen one of those

      Open Controls
  13. Stranger Mings
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    A)Gudmundsson or b) reinldo as bench fooder? leeds slightly easier fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Probably Gabby for this reason. As a Leeds fan he has been great as well and has some attacking threat so would go for him.

      Open Controls
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  14. Bucket Man
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 33 mins ago

    Thoughts appreciated on WC. Is Saka worth the downgrades elsewhere?

    X, Dubravka
    Gabriel, Munoz, Senesi, Rodon, X
    X, Mbeumo, Semenyo, Sarr, 4.5
    Haaland, Mateta, X

    A) Raya, Mukiele, Saka, Welbeck
    B) Pope, Timber, Eze, Woltemade

    Also worth buying Senesi for 5.0 or go to Thiaw 4.9?
    and Josh King for 4.5 or Miley/Irving for 4.4 as have used by BB anyway

    Open Controls
    1. Dee Lixon
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      Don't think he is so B looks better
      Senesi
      King (safer bets)

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 15 mins ago

        Thanks. If Eze hadn't played alot of minutes last night I don't think I'd be debating it.

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          3 hours, 40 mins ago

          Fair enough. He scored the winner in their last EPL game though. Personally, I don’t see it as a debate.

          Open Controls
          1. Bucket Man
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Do you prefer B?

            Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Bucket Man
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Thank you.

        Open Controls
  15. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    Made two transfers already and one FT left.
    Here’s how I’m set up with 1.7m itb.

    Raya
    Virgil - Munoz - Gabriel - Senesi
    Reijnders - Semenyo - Gordon - Bruno
    Haaland - Mateta

    Dubravka - Stach - Andersen - Muniz

    Which is best move:

    A) Stach to Sarr
    B) Stach to Rice
    C) Stach to Minteh
    D) Bruno to Saka
    E) Muniz to Thiago
    F) Muniz to Welbeck
    G) Hold and play Andersen if fit (roll onto 2 FT’s next gw)

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      A. Although I'd maybe do Reijnders as more expensive then Stach and both not looking good options

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Do F and reijinders to rice

      Open Controls
  16. STRNATOR
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 20 mins ago

    Kudu or Sarr or Caisedo for the following weeks?

    Thank you!

    Open Controls
    1. GE
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
    2. Stranger Mings
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 15 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
    3. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      Sarr

      Open Controls
    4. GCHILD2K16
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      None of them.
      If you insist caicedo as sarr too inconsistent and struggles against bigger teams with solid defenses.
      Consider neto

      Open Controls
  17. GE
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    1) VdV -> Calafiori (can’t afford Timber)
    2) VdV -> Munoz
    3) VdV and Bruno -> Timber and Mbeumo
    4) VdV, Chalobah and Xhaka -> Timber, Munoz and 4.3 mid (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      3 just for me. But also can't go wrong with A or B

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
  18. BBC_TF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    On a wildcard, should i go:
    1/ timber and petrovic
    Or
    2/ senesi and raya

    Open Controls
    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
    2. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      2

      Open Controls
  19. Solly The Seagull
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    Start one?

    A) Diouf
    B) Rodon
    C) Senesi

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  20. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Is Sunderland already out of the cup? They didnt play this midweek. Wanted an update on Alderete..

    Open Controls
    1. Kane Train
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Yeah. They lost to Huddersfield Town

      Open Controls
  21. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Would you do Kudus > Ndiaye

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Feels a bit sideways, especially for this week.

      Open Controls
    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
    3. Here is Cash, give McGinn
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      Nooo Everton fixtures not the best or even good

      Open Controls
  22. The Iceman
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    3FT. 0.0 ITB.

    VVD > Burn
    Paquetá > Sarr
    João Pedro > Woltemade

    Good moves?

    Open Controls
    1. Here is Cash, give McGinn
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      Not sure would I get rid of Pool defender at this point, they have nice fixtures coming up

      Open Controls
      1. Baps Hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        I agree, but without money something has to give in. I personally downgraded my 5th mid to Essugo (4.3) and kept VvD.

        Open Controls
        1. The Iceman
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          I will get VVD back at some point if I see any sign of improvement - but at this point he's eating up too many funds.

          Open Controls
  23. Here is Cash, give McGinn
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    Which is better?
    A) Pedro -> Thiago
    B) Pedro+Caicedo -> Mateta+Xhaka(-4) Xhaka as permabench 8th attacker

    Open Controls
    1. The Iceman
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      I prefer Mateta to Thiago but don't like losing Caicedo for a -4, so A.

      Open Controls
  24. Ser Davos
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    any defenders outside of Arsenal/Palace/Senesi to have recommended? Fixtures for SUN and VDV not great

    Keane?

    Open Controls
    1. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Fulham?

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        no interest, but thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Here is Cash, give McGinn
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      James/Chalobah

      Open Controls
      1. Ser Davos
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        it does look like the way

        Open Controls
  25. HuttonDressedasLahm
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    Right
    Just did Gyokeres to Mateta.
    Currently playing Reinders

    Worth a -4 to do either
    A. Romero to Gabriel to give me triple Ars defence play 4-4-2
    B. Reinders to Iwobi who has WOL eve SUN
    C. Richarlison to Raul/Muniz

    Open Controls
    1. Ser Davos
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls

