Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 10?

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 10.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

There are only four Premier League players sitting on four bookings: Neco Williams (£4.8m), Sasa Lukic (£5.0m), Tyler Adams (£5.0m), and the newest addition to the list, James Garner (£5.0m).

None of them is particularly well owned.

Williams features in just under 4% of FPL squads, although there’ll be some ‘dead teams’ accounting for most of that figure after Nottingham Forest’s miserable start to 2025/26.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 30 others who have a bit more breathing space on three yellow cards.

New to the list after Gameweek 9 is Marcos Senesi (£5.0m), the most-owned player in the above table.

The 18.3%-owned Jack Grealish (£6.9m) also picked up his third booking of the campaign at the weekend.

Already on the list were Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m), Daniel Munoz (£5.7m) and Dan Burn (£5.1m), who all have double-digit ownerships.

In-form Brentford striker Igor Thiago (£6.2m) is now the most-booked forward, also on three cautions.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

There is actually only one player on the suspension list – and he’s been there since December 2024!

It’s Mykhailo Mudryk (£5.0m), who was provisionally banned by the Football Association after a drugs test.

BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 10

Malo Gusto (£4.9m), sent off for two bookable offences in Gameweek 8, returns from a one-match domestic ban this weekend.