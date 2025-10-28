Suspensions

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 10?

28 October 2025 87 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 10.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

ban Gameweek 8

The table above is taken from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

There are only four Premier League players sitting on four bookings: Neco Williams (£4.8m), Sasa Lukic (£5.0m), Tyler Adams (£5.0m), and the newest addition to the list, James Garner (£5.0m).

None of them is particularly well owned.

Williams features in just under 4% of FPL squads, although there’ll be some ‘dead teams’ accounting for most of that figure after Nottingham Forest’s miserable start to 2025/26.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

Gameweek ban 10

There are 30 others who have a bit more breathing space on three yellow cards.

New to the list after Gameweek 9 is Marcos Senesi (£5.0m), the most-owned player in the above table.

The 18.3%-owned Jack Grealish (£6.9m) also picked up his third booking of the campaign at the weekend.

Already on the list were Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m), Daniel Munoz (£5.7m) and Dan Burn (£5.1m), who all have double-digit ownerships.

In-form Brentford striker Igor Thiago (£6.2m) is now the most-booked forward, also on three cautions.

CURRENTLY SUSPENDED

There is actually only one player on the suspension list – and he’s been there since December 2024!

It’s Mykhailo Mudryk (£5.0m), who was provisionally banned by the Football Association after a drugs test.

BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 10

Malo Gusto (£4.9m), sent off for two bookable offences in Gameweek 8, returns from a one-match domestic ban this weekend.

  1. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Salaaah!

    
  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Good morning all!!

    Who to start here??

    A- Burn(West Ham away)
    Or
    B- Alderete(Everton home, assuming fit)

    Cheers everyone!!

    
    1. BR510
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        A

        
        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Thankyou mate!!

          
      • Ask Yourself
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Yeah A we cannot defend set pieces

        
    2. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Mbeumo suddenly became essential. I mean good underlying numbers and decent form re outcome but still it is funny how the narrative changes.

      
      1. BR510
          1 hour, 38 mins ago

          As a united fan, I always thought he would start flying eventually, think this is the start of something good

          
        • Malkmus
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Certainly is. He was always a decent pick but it's coming together a lot better now for utd. Confidence is so important. It's funny how having the 2 worst keepers in the prem wasn't a good thing.

          
        • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          20.7 percent owned now!! I wonder what percentage it was before last weekend

          
          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            He was a huge diff for me around the rank I was then. Now though.. will probably be 50% EO%.

            
        • BobbyDoesNotLook
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          And I don't think he is a bad pick at all, but I am still prioritizing Mateta and not doing sideways Bruno out. On wc I would maybe pick him but I am more surprised that he is now the number one prio for many non-wildcarders especially since it requires Saka or Bruno out for many.

          
          1. JBG
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            I hope more people think like you. So he can continue to be a huge diff, even in the upper ranks.

            
          2. Swerve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            I already have Mateta, and I’ve not owned a United player this year except Cunha for 1 GW. So for me, a move like Kudus to Mbeumo is easy enough.

            
        • Ask Yourself
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Wasn’t he the top scoring mid last year and he’s only 8m ? May have lost pens but United create more chances than Brentford did last year and he is still a great player

          
        • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          Lack of good midfield options is the answer for me

          
      2. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 47 mins ago

        Morning all. Current team is below - 2.7 ITB:

        Dub (4.0)
        Gab - Senesi - VdV - Lacroix - Gudmundsson
        Saka - Mbeumo - Semenyo - Enzo - King
        Haaland - Mateta - Woltemade

        I'm planning to go 2 x arsenal def - after this gw - and will do 4.0 gk to Pope. But who to swap out for Timber?

        A - Senesi
        B - VdV
        C - Lacroix

        Was originally thinking VdV until his haul last gw...

        Ta

        
        1. BR510
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            C then A

            
            1. Malkmus
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Thanks

              
            2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              This

              
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                Actually C then B for me

                
                1. Malkmus
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  Cheers

                  
          • Ask Yourself
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            VDV fixtures coming up are pretty poor I’d sell

            
          • Swerve
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            16 mins ago

            I’d still probably flog VDV out of that trio myself.

            
          • Drizzle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            B

            
        2. BR510
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Pope/Dubravka

            Gab/Timber/Senesi/Andersen/Rodon
            Saka/Semenyo/Enzo/Sarr/KDH
            Haaland/Woltemade/JP

            A. JP and KD --> Kroupi and Mbeumo
            B. JP --> Mateta
            C. Other?

            2FT - 1.1 ITB. Thanks!

            
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Can you do JP, Enzo and Anderson to Mateta, Mbeumo and 4.0 defender??

              
              1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Or that 3.9 Chelsea defender

                
                1. BR510
                    1 hour, 22 mins ago

                    Yes I can for a hit though. And my front 8 would all be very strong.
                    2FT - 1.1 ITB. Thanks!

                    
                    1. BR510
                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                        Sorry - woudl play 343 but no Chelsea

                        
                      • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 12 mins ago

                        I would definitely consider it mate!! Your team looks immense!!

                        
                        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 11 mins ago

                          I’ve done JP, Gordon and Enzo to Mateta Mbeumo and Caicedo for a hit

                          
                2. Ask Yourself
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 9 mins ago

                  Team looks good with just B

                  
              2. Questions for Zophar's GW10 Q&A article
                zøphar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 40 mins ago

                Taking questions for the Gameweek 10 Q&A, send them in!

                Answers will be posted in a separate article

                
                1. Joletouriste
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 14 mins ago

                  With defenders scoring better than midfielders and forwards so far is going 442 or even 541 a better solution than 343 or 352?

                  
                2. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Will A3I Atlas bring any FPL revelations?

                  
                3. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 7 mins ago

                  How are DCL owners feeling after he appeared in the FFS goals imminent article?

                  
                  1. Ball Ake
                    • 1 Year
                    just now

                    Dirty

                    
                4. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Which is the better hotel, the Grand Oberoi in Kolkata or the Serena in Islamabad?

                  
                5. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  Which team reveal do you least look forward to each week?

                  
                6. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  How much do Content Creators make per year?

                  
                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 11 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    Do they have to have a proper job too?

                    
                    1. The Knights Template
                      • 11 Years
                      51 mins ago

                      If not, is there a pre-prepared story about employment status when socialising?

                      
                7. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  58 mins ago

                  Best Free Hit team based on goals imminent data?

                  
                8. Mesh
                  • 11 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  Is Caicedo a good long term pick?

                  
                9. Ball Ake
                  • 1 Year
                  23 mins ago

                  What are the 39 steps?

                  
                10. Pompel
                  • 11 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Was it an error to bring in Enzo , or hold for now?

                  
              3. Ask Yourself
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Can someone please rate my WC team ? x

                Planning BB in 12

                Raya
                Gabriel Timber Munoz
                Mbeumo Semenyo Sarr Minteh
                Haaland Mateta Woltemade

                Dubravka Ndiaye Mukiele Rodon

                
                1. Minion
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 21 mins ago

                  Bang on the money.

                  
                  1. Ask Yourself
                    • 9 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    Cheers mate

                    
                2. Swerve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  It’s nice how you included a kiss.

                  
                  1. Ask Yourself
                    • 9 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Is the team as nice as the kiss x

                    
              4. Minion
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 24 mins ago

                Bottomed. Debating BB11 with this lot - like the idea of using before the break if everyone is still starting.

                Dubravka (whu)
                KDH (FUL)
                Rodon (nfo)
                Mukiele (ARS)

                Will have 3FT and 0.1 ITB so limited wiggle room as I’m very happy with the starting XI.

                Yay or nay?

                
                1. Ask Yourself
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  I think I slightly prefer the fixtures for GW12 for those but understand if you want to just get it out of the way

                  
              5. marpy016
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 14 Years
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Which is the best option:

                A) Gordon to Mbuemo (have Woltemade)
                B) Pedro to Mateta (have Sarr)
                C) Both for -4

                
                1. Ask Yourself
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Just B for now Gordon will do well now I’ve finally sold him after 3 PL blanks

                  
              6. Amartey Partey
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                Who to start this GW?

                A. Grealish (sun)
                B. Enzo (spurs)

                
                1. Gizzachance
                  • 10 Years
                  24 mins ago

                  B

                  
                2. Ask Yourself
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  A

                  
              7. TorresMagic™
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 16 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                Last Man Standing entry open (942 teams)

                Code skotto

                Scores needed after hits are 41, 32, 32, 49, 34, 42, 53, 55 and 34

                
                1. The Knights Template
                  • 11 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  As Elton John once said ‘I’m still standing’!

                  
                2. Ask Yourself
                  • 9 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  Entered cheers TM

                  
              8. Gizzachance
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 12 mins ago

                Priority outs? 1ft, maybe hit if needed

                A Pedro
                B reijnders
                C Gordon
                D gyrokes (

                Don’t want to be going down the Roger’s Watkins wirtz blanks again, Holding cause of fixtures trap again

                
                1. JBG
                  • 7 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Probably A

                  
                  1. Gizzachance
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Cheers

                    
              9. Atimis
                • 9 Years
                57 mins ago

                Do content creators even look at points and prices? I just heard that Saka is the best option after Timber and Gabriel while Rice doesn't get points, or something similar...

                Price Points last 5 Points per mil
                Raya 5.7 22 3.86
                Gabriel 6.4 45 7.03
                Timber 6 26 4.33
                Calafiori 5.8 21 3.62
                Eze 7.6 26 3.42
                Saka 10 21 2.10
                Rice 6.6 33 5.00

                
                1. JBG
                  • 7 Years
                  44 mins ago

                  Saka is not the player (FPL wise) that he was, specially without pens. He might turn a corner and come good. But atm with how they score, Rice might be better because of setpieces.

                  
                2. Studs Up
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  29 mins ago

                  How many actually buy players based on ppm?

                  
                3. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  26 mins ago

                  Past points doesn't guarantee future points

                  
                4. Malkmus
                  • 14 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  I think Saka will come good, he's playing well. He is on pens too

                  
              10. JBG
                • 7 Years
                41 mins ago

                https://x.com/UtdXclusive/status/1982842713503596872

                BREAKING:

                There is set to be only ONE Premier League fixture on Boxing Day.

                In an apparent break from tradition – which may well trigger outrage - calendar pressures triggered by UEFA competition expansion and the FA Cup switching exclusively to weekends appear to have forced the top flight's hand.

                The Premier League is contractually obliged to deliver 33 weekends to broadcasters and needs to deliver on its promise.

                
              11. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                41 mins ago

                Guiu stock on the downward trend...

                Enzo Maresca on Delap: "He took part of a complete session yesterday and he is available for tomorrow. 90 minutes, no, he's been out two months so he needs to be gradually back to 100%."

                https://www.football.london/chelsea-fc/news/every-word-enzo-maresca-said-32761107

                
              12. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                39 mins ago

                Caicedo, Enzo and Pedro likely rested:

                "probably they are players that need to be protected for many reasons. So probably tomorrow we'll see. But yeah, Enzo, Moises, Joao, they are all players that for different reasons we need to protect them"

                https://www.football.london/chelsea-fc/news/every-word-enzo-maresca-said-32761107

                
                1. JBG
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Pedro needs a rest badly, after working so hard to so nothing on the pitch.

                  
              13. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                38 mins ago

                Maresca on Pedro struggles solely down to his fitness:

                "For sure the physical part is important. When you are not 100%, it's difficult to compete, especially in this league. But I think Joao is not a problem at all. He's going to score goals with us. He's going to give us assists, knowing that Joao Pedro is not a No.9 that is going to score 20 goals each year.

                It's not Joao, he's a fantastic player, he's going to score goals for us, he's going to give us assists. But it's a different kind of nine, like this kind of nine that they score 20-25 goals each year like Lewandowski, Mbappe or Haaland. This is a different kind of No.9. "

                https://www.football.london/chelsea-fc/news/every-word-enzo-maresca-said-32761107

                
              14. Tonyawesome69
                • 6 Years
                36 mins ago

                Maresca on first choice CBs:

                "The reason why we are trying to rotate is because, first of all, we also need to manage players like, for instance, Wes Fofana, who is back from injury, Benoit [Badiashile], unfortunate that he's injured again, but we try to manage him. And then we are tossing that this season, the other problem, Josh [Acheampong], Trev [Chalobah], we are trying to rotate a little bit for many reasons, but for sure in the moment that you are choosing a defender, for instance, last season we played, I think, five or six months with Wes, the first five or six months. It's good because they can, you know, the combination, they can go together, but in this moment we are trying to rotate, and for sure, slowly, slowly, we get better."

                https://www.football.london/chelsea-fc/news/every-word-enzo-maresca-said-32761107

                
                1. mixology
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  just now

                  Cheers for these quotes

                  
              15. Mesh
                • 11 Years
                32 mins ago

                Who is the best Midfielder upto 6.1?

                I'm thinking Minteh or Caicedo

                
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  12 mins ago

                  Minteh

                  
              16. mixology
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                28 mins ago

                Who would be your preferred triple up for Palace with this fixture run?

                Seems that Sarr has been forgotten, as he hasn’t had any recent returns.

                Also seems like Guehi is having one of those seasons where the attacking returns luckily come, despite the awkward price point

                
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 6 Years
                  13 mins ago

                  Straight forward...Munoz, Sarr and Mateta

                  
                  1. mixology
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 13 Years
                    11 mins ago

                    Hmm I guess it’s that simple, but haven’t seen Sarr mentioned on here in weeks

                    
                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 6 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      I'm happy to see that's the case...

                      Best non pen xGI data in that price bracket

                      
                  2. Swerve
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Aye.

                    
                2. Swerve
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Guehi often seems to be aimed for on corners for knock downs and stuff.

                  
              17. Keane There Dunne That
                • 13 Years
                22 mins ago

                A) Reijnders -> Sarr
                OR
                B) Gordon -> Mbuemo

                
              18. Kloppen Schloppen
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                Need to bench two from this list

                Semenyo (city)
                Guehi (BRE)
                Mukiele (EVE)
                Xhaka (EVE)
                Enzo (tot)
                Sarr (BRE)

                Leaning Guehi and Semenyo.

                
              19. The Big Fella
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                I had 3 FTs and I did Gyokeres to Mateta, Reijnders to Mbeumo and VVD to Senesi. Normally I wait and do transfers closer to the deadline but I really wanted these players and was worried about being priced out as some were due to drop, and some to rise. I now have just 2 Arsenal players though (Saka, who I am also thinking of getting rid of, and Gabriel). Should I do a -4 for Cucurella to Timber given the next two fixtures?

                

