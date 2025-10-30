Scout Notes

FPL notes: Raul injury, £4.5m King goal + Maresca slams Delap

30 October 2025 157 comments
The main Fantasy talking point from the midweek EFL Cup fourth-round ties was the progress of Crystal Palace – and the brief possibility of a Blank Gameweek 17, which may now have been extinguished.

As for the rest of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) implications, our Scout Notes will cover those.

There were 11 Premier League teams in action across Tuesday and Wednesday, so we’ll split our reports across three articles.

In this one, we focus on Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham and Brentford.

TUESDAY + WEDNESDAY RESULTS

TeamOpponentResultGoalsAssists
ChelseaWolverhampton Wanderers (a)4-3 lossSantos, George, Estêvão, GittensGittens x2, Santos, Hato
Wolverhampton WanderersChelsea (h)3-4 lossArokodare, Møller Wolfe x2Hwang Hee-Chan, Agbadou x2
BrentfordGrimsby Town (a)5-0 winJensen, Lewis-Potter, Nelson, Carvalho pen, CollinsLewis-Potter, Nelson, Carvalho, Jensen
FulhamWycombe Wanderers (a)1-1 draw (won 5-4 on pens)KingKevin

SELECTION/ROTATION

TeamNo. of starting XI changes made from GW9Players who kept their places (mins played)Mins for other players
Chelsea10Acheampong (90)Jorgensen (90), Tosin (90), Hato (90), Andrey Santos (90), Gittens (90), Gusto (60), Lavia (60), Estevao (60), Buonanotte (85), George (76), Cucurella (30), Enzo (30), Delap (25), Neto (14), Caicedo (5)
Wolverhampton Wanderers11Sa (90), Tchatchoua (90), Moller Wolfe (90), Mosquera (90), Toti (90), Agbadou (90), Joao Gomes (90), Arokodare (81), Hwang (68), Lopez (45), Krejci (45), Munetsi (45), Rodrigo Gomes (26), Strand Larsen (22), Doherty (19), Bellegarde (9)
Brentford9Van den Berg (60), Ouattara (60)Valdimarsson (90), Henry (90), Pinnock (90), Jensen (90), Carvalho (90), Lewis-Potter (90), Arthur (71), Onyeka (68), Nelson (68), Schade (30), Collins (30), Janelt (22), Donovan (22), Kayode (19)
Fulham7Bassey (90), Diop (90), Adama (90), Raul (74)Lecomte (90), Castagne (90), King (90), Kevin (90), Reed (71), Cairney (65), Cuenca (45), Sessegnon (45), Iwobi (25), Lukic (19), Kusi-Asare (16)

DELAP RETURNS FROM INJURY… AND PICKS UP A RED CARD

There’s no chance of Liam Delap (£6.2m) eating into the game-time of Joao Pedro (£7.5m) or Marc Guiu (£4.2m) this weekend. Delap returned from injury as a second-half substitute on Wednesday but his comeback was curtailed after 25 minutes, with the striker dismissed for two bookable offences.

Enzo Maresca was not happy.

“It’s embarrassing when it’s a red card like today. Because it’s two yellow cards in five minutes, 10 minutes, I don’t know, seven minutes. Both I think we can avoid that. So it’s not good.”

“After the yellow card, I told him four or five times to keep calm. But Liam is a player that, when he’s inside the pitch, probably he’ll be playing the game for himself and he struggles to realise and to listen around him.” – Enzo Maresca on Liam Delap

Delap will miss Gameweek 10, then, but his return from injury is obviously a medium-term blow to Guiu’s game-time hopes. It’s another rotation option for Pedro, too, although as we’ve seen in recent weeks, having another body up top can aid the Brazilian.

(ALMOST) ALL CHANGE – RESTS FOR ENZO, PEDRO, GUIU + MORE

A recurring theme throughout this article is ‘reserve’ sides being sent out by the Premier League clubs in the EFL Cup.

That was certainly the case at Molineux, with 21 starting XI changes across the two sides. Josh Acheampong (£3.9m) was the only survivor for the Blues.

Pedro and Reece James (£5.5m) were unused substitutes, while Guiu and Trevoh Chalobah (£5.1m) weren’t in the squad at all. Tyrique George (£4.9m) led the line before Delap’s introduction.

Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m), Moises Caicedo (£5.9m), Marc Cucurella (£6.1m) and Pedro Neto (£7.0m) had mere cameos, meanwhile.

Good news for owners of most of Chelsea’s key players, then, ahead of Gameweek 10.

GITTENS MAKES HIS CASE

The wholesale changes and some bonkers tactics – centre-half Emmanuel Agbadou (£4.4m) and winger Fer Lopez (£5.3m) in central midfield for Wolves – resulted in a chaotic match.

The hosts were shambolic in the first half as Chelsea raced into a 3-0 lead, while it was the Blues’ turn to look wobbly after the break as a flapping Filip Jörgensen (£4.4m) and his defence struggled with Wolves’ direct play.

“I think we are improving our offensive process because we are scoring goals. Larsen is in a better level because now he is training without pain. Tolu is coming. Channy, for me, plays very well. Defensively, we need to improve our level because the way that we concede the three goals in the first half, we can’t do it. In this league, it’s impossible.” – Vitor Pereira

Jamie Gittens (£6.1m) has had a tough start to life at Chelsea but he was a stand-out on Wednesday. Fine footwork and an inviting cross led to goals for Andrey Santos (£4.5m) and George respectively, while he scored a superb goal himself – a touch of the Pape Cisses – to make it 4-2. Can he kickstart his career with this performance?

Estevao (£6.5m) scored a fine chip in between Gittens’ returns but back came Wolves, with forward Tolu Arokodare (£5.5m) finishing well and left-back David Moller Wolfe (£4.4m) twice popping up in the area to give the hosts some hope.

A manic game between two sets of players who mostly won’t be troubling the starting XIs on Saturday.

RAUL CONCERN AS KING SCORES

Having been benched in Gameweek 9 (for the first time in the league this season), Josh King (£4.5m) was back in the Cottagers’ XI on Tuesday night.

FPL’s most-owned Fulham player lined up in his usual ’10’ role and, finally, bagged his first senior club goal, brilliantly flicking in Kevin‘s (£6.0m) corner.

There could have been other returns, too. The budget midfielder’s excellent pressing saw him win possession and tee up Tom Cairney (£4.9m) for a good first-half chance, before King himself screwed wide with a big opportunity following a brilliant spin late on.

The teenager finished with four shots and two key passes to his name. While he lasted the full 90 minutes in a chiefly reserve XI here (not ideal immediately before a league game), the fact that his Gameweek 9 replacement, Emile Smith Rowe (£5.7m), was out injured hopefully bodes well for his game-time prospects this weekend.

The lively, if profligate, Kevin won on the underlying numbers front: seven shots and five chances created from his right-wing berth. He saw one of his efforts cleared off the line late on.

Injuries haven’t helped the Fulham cause of late, with Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) again absent here.

There are more concerns up top, too, with Raul Jimenez (£6.2m) signalling to the bench to come off after 74 minutes against Wycombe.

Marco Silva’s side should have had this game won before their penalty shootout victory, outshooting their hosts 21-6. Wycombe’s only effort on target was Cauley Woodrow’s long-distance, fourth-minute goal.

Fulham eventually prevailed 5-4 on penalties; King wasn’t among the seven takers for the Cottagers.

THIAGO RESTED + CARVALHO TAKES PEN

Given that this was, in all intents and purposes, a Brentford ‘B’ side winning at Grimsby, there aren’t too many takeaways from Tuesday’s 5-0 rout at Blundell Park.

The only two survivors from the Gameweek 9 XI, Sepp van den Berg (£4.5m) and Dango Ouatarra (£6.0m), even had their minutes managed, coming off on the hour.

Ouattara led the line for the Bees, with Kevin Schade (£7.0m) taking over after the 60th minute. That allowed Keith Andrews to completely rest the in-form Igor Thiago (£6.2m).

Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.8m) and Jordan Henderson (£5.0m) were among the others having nights off. No danger of the regulars being pooped for the Gameweek 10 trip to Crystal Palace, then.

Four of the players coming into the side, Mathias Jensen (£4.9m), Keane Lewis-Potter (£4.9m), Reiss Nelson (£4.8m) and Fabio Carvalho (£4.9m), all scored and assisted.

Jensen and Nelson both curled in from the edge of the area, with the ‘out of position’ Lewis-Potter (playing on the right wing) nodding home in between those goals. Carvalho later won and converted a penalty, with regular taker Thiago off the field, before substitute Nathan Collins (£4.9m) headed in a Jensen corner.

A breeze for the Bees, then, with Grimsby game but producing little of quality with their six efforts.

157 Comments
  Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Who to dump for Sarr? Leaning towards big calves with a view to playing Paqueta v BUR next week

    A - Grealish
    B - Paqueta

    Pope
    Gabriel - Timber - Senesi
    Gakpo - Semenyo - Enzo - Grealish
    Haaland - Wolt - Mateta

    Dubrav - Paqueta - Gudmund - Andersen

    Open Controls
    Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      45 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    nolard
      • 11 Years
      45 mins ago

      B
      poor teams don't have good fixtures

      Open Controls
  nolard
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    What first?

    A get Mateta
    B get Mbuemo

    B also means Saka is not obtainable for the forseeable.

    Open Controls
    Amartey Partey
      • 6 Years
      44 mins ago

      B. He's more consistent and has better fixture

      Open Controls
      nolard
        • 11 Years
        24 mins ago

        Looking 5-7 games forward.

        Open Controls
      AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        A beats B

        Open Controls
    el polako
      • 8 Years
      44 mins ago

      Depends who you're selling really.

      Open Controls
      nolard
        • 11 Years
        17 mins ago

        JP
        and
        Paqueta

        Open Controls
        el polako
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Might as well take a hit and sell both.
          If don’t like the idea of a hit then probably Mbuemo first, hammers look atrocious.

          Open Controls
    Pedersen
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      B. Afcon will get you bunch of transfers in 6 or so gws.

      Open Controls
  klopp it guys
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    What's people's thots on woltemade as captain?

    Open Controls
    nolard
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Not for me.
      Haaland is at home. Saka also a better choice.

      Open Controls
  Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    How far away is a Sarr price rise?

    Open Controls
    Pedersen
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Livefpl says today, or possibly tomorrow but will be close

      Open Controls
  Sid07
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Tarkowski + Kudus
    to
    munoz + sarr

    1) yes, address reij and stach next week
    2) no

    Open Controls
    Pedersen
      • 7 Years
      51 mins ago

      Not bad, but I don't think Tark or kudus is so bad they need priority. Can't do reji and stach first ?

      Open Controls
      Sid07
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Vdv + reijnders to mukiele + sarr?

        Open Controls
    Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      49 mins ago

      Please sell Reijnders and Stach first. Please.

      Open Controls
  Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    FH10

    Roefs

    Timber Gabriel Calafiori Muñoz

    Mbeumo Sarr Minteh

    Woltemade Mateta Haaland(c)

    Pope Iwobi Xhaka Mukiele

    Open Controls
    Pedersen
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      Minteh -> Bruno perhaps?

      Open Controls
      Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        Is there a need for double United midfield though? Feels a bit much especially when Minteh has a nice fixture and seems like the right kind of free hit pick.

        Open Controls
        Pedersen
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          NFO have let 3rd most goals in. I am not sold on Brighton, they are too close to Leeds to risk playing too offensive.
          I would suggest someone like Saka too but your defensive won't allow that, and I do like triple ars def.
          If you believe in Wolte you could also look at Newcastle mids

          Open Controls
          Count of Monte Hristo
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Saka not worth 10.0 imo
            He can be very hit or miss and never seems to mega haul.

            I see your point regarding Minteh, I can double up Mbeumo + Cunha/Bruno

            Guimaraes could do very well against West Ham, Gordon is far too inconsistent. Barnes playing very well but his minutes never seems guaranteed

            Open Controls
  Moon Dog
      57 mins ago

      Assuming ESR is out, who would you start?

      a. King (WOL)
      b. Rodon (bha)
      c. Kroupi (mci)

      Open Controls
      Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        37 mins ago

        King

        Open Controls
      F4L
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        king

        Open Controls
    Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      Kudus to Sarr worth -4?

      Open Controls
      Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        Only for free

        Open Controls
      Moon Dog
          just now

          Don't think so. Got a feeling Spurs are gonna get Maresca fired...

          Open Controls
      Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        49 mins ago

        I'm hearing Pedro the fker might drop tonight?

        Open Controls
        Count of Monte Hristo
          • 12 Years
          18 mins ago

          He is a real fker!

          Will just do Pedro > Thiago/Welbeck so losing another 0-1 or 0.2 isn’t the worst.

          Open Controls
          Philosopher's Stones
            • 5 Years
            14 mins ago

            How about if I'm looking at Pedro -> Mateta?

            Open Controls
            Moon Dog
                10 mins ago

                I would do that tonight

                Open Controls
              Count of Monte Hristo
                • 12 Years
                1 min ago

                Then you already know what you need to do.

                Open Controls
        Over Midwicket
          • 13 Years
          27 mins ago

          Tempted to play Burn over Bowen. Think Newcastle will keep a clean sheets vs West Ham. Thoughts?

          Open Controls
          F4L
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            for sure if you think Newcastle will keep west ham out. west ham will probably attack alot down newcastle's left as well so maybe burn can have a chance of dc if starting LB

            Open Controls
        Sid07
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          best cheap defender
          1) Alderete
          2) mukiele
          3) rodon

          Open Controls
          F4L
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            rodon

            Open Controls
          Over Midwicket
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            132

            Open Controls
        F4L
          • 10 Years
          20 mins ago

          is considering Foden, Gakpo and Keane ➡ Saka, Sarr and Munoz for -12 just stupid? just thinking with the price changes and the fact the latter should probably outscore the former by 6-ish this gw might make it worth it? then hope the hit is paid off in 3-4 GWs. or just sit tight and do the moves slowly over the next few GWs or not at all if foden and gakpo etc can show form

          Open Controls
          Sid07
            • 11 Years
            11 mins ago

            not for -12

            Open Controls
          Over Midwicket
            • 13 Years
            10 mins ago

            So so stupid for a -12

            Open Controls
          F4L
            • 10 Years
            just now

            thanks both, knee will hold firm 🙂

            Open Controls
        MADCHESTER UTD
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          Not looked into it but Haaland is flagged in the sun Dream team game

          Open Controls
        Tinfoil Deathstar
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Start Senesi or Gudmundsson?

          Feel like Senesi has a 3 point floor but Leeds a bit likelier to keep a clean sheet. Although both probably concede.

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.