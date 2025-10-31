After careful consideration of our Scout Squad submissions from FPL Reactions, Danny G, Merlins, Dan Dave and Jack we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 14 Scout Picks.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

It’s another Double Gameweek, with all 12 teams in the Championship playing twice. Just one match is scheduled in League One, with no games in League Two.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 14 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

Selected by most of our panel this week, Coventry City’s Carl Rushworth (G) takes his place between the sticks. The Sky Blues have been in fantastic form this season and currently sit top of the Championship.

While they’ve been excellent going forward, Frank Lampard’s side have also kept six clean sheets and could easily add to that tally this week against Wrexham (A) and Sheffield United (H).

DEFENDERS

Picked by all five of our experts this week, Charlton Athletic centre-back Lloyd Jones (D) isn’t just a shoo-in, he also takes the captain’s armband. Home fixtures against Swansea and West Brom offer strong clean sheet potential for the Addicks, and Jones’ ability to rack up defensive action points means he boasts an excellent ceiling.

Completing the backline is Tristan Crama (D). Third-placed Millwall head into their Double Gameweek against Oxford United (A) and Birmingham City (A) in impressive defensive form, with three clean sheets in their last four matches. Crama has been the standout option at the back this season, and another double-digit haul is firmly on the cards.

MIDFIELDERS

Four out of five of our panel ranked West Bromwich Albion midfielder Isaac Price (M) highly for Gameweek 14. While an away trip to Charlton Athletic may prove challenging, returning home to face an out-of-form Sheffield Wednesday gives Price a strong chance to build on his five goals and one assist so far this season.

Charlton remain a popular source of picks this week, with Sonny Carey (M) drawing attention. That comes as little surprise given his recent output – 32 points across his last three matches, driven by two goals, six shots on target, five key passes, and three interceptions. He is in excellent form and carries multiple routes to points.

FORWARDS

Also selected by every member of our panel this week is Coventry City’s Brandon Thomas-Asante (F). The Sky Blues are averaging an impressive 2.8 goals per game this season, and their attack has been relentless. Thomas-Asante has been central to that success, returning nine goals and three assists, making him one of the standout forward options for GW14.

Another popular pick among our experts is Josh Sargent (F). Norwich have struggled badly this season, losing each of their last five matches, but the fixtures against Hull City (H) and Sheffield Wednesday (A) look favourable. Sargent already has five goals and one assist, and should get opportunities to add to his tally.

CLUB PICKS

There’s no escaping the appeal of Coventry City this week, with all five of our experts selecting them. Frank Lampard’s side currently sit top of the league, having won eight, drawn four and lost none so far this campaign – highlighting both their consistency and momentum.

Our panel also opted for a Charlton Athletic triple-up, largely driven by their two home fixtures and strong recent form. Home advantage can be hugely significant in double Gameweeks, something we saw recently with Mansfield Town in Gameweek 13.