After carefully considering our Scout Squad submissions, we have finalised our Fantasy EFL Gameweek 16 Scout Picks.

This week, there are 34 teams in action across Leagues One and Two.

These picks are based on the highest-selected players from our resident experts.

FANTASY EFL GAMEWEEK 16 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

22-year-old Josh Keeley (G) has played a key role in Luton Town’s defensive success this season, recording seven clean sheets and 32 saves in 14 appearances. Fresh-off a 13-point return, Luton host Rotherham, who have scored just five goals in seven away games. Keeley is a popular pick with 11.7% ownership as he bids to keep his third consecutive shut-out.

DEFENDERS

Bromley’s Omar Sowunmi (D) has been on fire recently, boasting three double-digit hauls in his last four games. He was the top defensive pick for three of our four experts ahead of a home match against Barrow, who average just one goal-per-game. Furthermore, Sowunmi has scored an incredible four goals already this season.

Nathan Smith (D) is the most popular defender this Gameweek, being selected by a huge 12% of managers. He is a defensive contributions machine, registering 155 clearances in his 15 appearances. Smith has managed a 6.8 Fantasy point average despite Tranmere’s defensive struggles this season. Next up is Cheltenham Town, the worst offensive side in the division with a mere 11 goals in 15 matches.

MIDFIELDERS

Burton Albion’s Charlie Webster (M) captains our Scout Picks and he remains one of the most consistent sources of points in the game. His four goals, four assists and 12 interceptions have earned him over seven points-per-game. The 21-year-old now faces Blackpool (H), who have let in 23 goals already this season. With an ownership of 12.5%, Webster is a must-have for your squad.

George Honeyman (M) impressed on his return from injury last week, managing three interceptions and two key passes in Blackpool’s victory over Cardiff City. The Englishman carries potential for points at both ends of the pitch, particularly since his Gameweek 16 opponents Burton Albion have registered just one home clean sheet this season.

FORWARDS

Alassana Jatta (F) is on an incredible run of form, scoring four times in his last three games. Leading the red-hot Notts County attack, he has notched eight goal contributions in just 10 appearances. Opponents Harrogate Town have lost each of their last five games, conceding 12 goals in that time.

The highest-owned forward in the game, Michael Cheek (F), rounds off our Scout Picks. Cheek has 10 goal contributions in 15 appearances and has the second-highest number of shots on target amongst available forwards, with 18. Bromley host Barrow and are unbeaten at the Hayes Lane Stadium.

CLUB PICKS

Notts County have been in brilliant form recently, winning four of their last five games. They are up to 27 goals for the season, receiving bonus points for 2+ goals in the majority of their matches. A fixture against Harrogate Town (H) should be a straightforward victory for the Magpies.

Luton Town are looking to make it three wins in a row against Rotherham in Gameweek 16. The Hatters have firm aims of promotion back into the Championship whilst the Millers have been average at best this season. A win seems like a likely outcome for Jack Wilshere’s side.