Gabriel injury latest after Brazil substitution

International breaks always generate an injury scare or two – and this one is no different.

Already, we’ve seen Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m), Pedro Neto (£7.1m), Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m), Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m), Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) and Nick Pope (£5.2m) withdraw from their respective national team squads without kicking a ball.

Marc Guehi (£5.1m) followed them on Friday, having reported for England duty but failing to prove his fitness.

And now, a concern over the most-owned defender in Fantasy Premier League (FPL): Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m).

GABRIEL INJURY – HOW AND WHEN DID IT HAPPEN?

Gabriel was featuring in Brazil’s first match of the November international break, a friendly against Senegal.

For once, he didn’t have to go far to represent Seleção – this kickabout was contested at the Emirates!

The Arsenal stopper started Saturday’s game in north London, getting through the first 61 minutes before injury struck.

It was either the stretching midfield tackle that Gabriel attempted on Nicolas Jackson or the subsequent sprint back to goal that did it, with FPL’s top-scoring defender clearly in discomfort and clutching his groin as he hobbled towards Brazil’s penalty area.

A couple of minutes of treatment followed before he limped gingerly from the field of play, with Wesley replacing him.

Gabriel is forced to come off after taking a knock 🤕 Worrying signs as he looks to be in some pain 😳 pic.twitter.com/KoeJv5E49q — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 15, 2025

WHAT HAS CARLO ANCELOTTI SAID?

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti faced the media after full-time, confirming that it was indeed a groin injury that Gabriel had sustained.

“That I don’t know. He had a problem on his adductor, the medical staff has to check tomorrow. We are really sorry for this, really disappointed when a player has an injury. I hope that he can recover well and soon.” – Carlo Ancelotti on how bad Gabriel Magalhaes’ injury is

WHEN WILL WE HEAR MORE ABOUT GABRIEL’S INJURY?

We should hear more about Gabriel’s injury over the next 48 hours.

Carlo Ancelotti will be facing the media on Monday before Brazil’s second friendly of the break, against Tunisia. That match takes place in France.

Before then, though, we could get an announcement from the Brazilian football association after Gabriel has had further assessment.

Judging by the way Gabriel pulled up, you’d be surprised if it’s anything other than an early return to Arsenal.

HOLD YOUR HORSES ON A TRANSFER OUT!

From an FPL perspective, there’s no rush to transfer Gabriel out.

It’s not just the need for more information – we might also get one more price rise out of him! Saturday’s injury has slowed the transfers in, so a rise to £6.7m might elude him, but it’s close, according to LiveFPL’s price change predictions:

Price Change Predictions Risers Fallers Player Team Price Progress Tonight Muñoz CRY 5.7m 100.6% Very Likely Gabriel ARS 6.6m 99.2% Maybe Cherki MCI 6.3m 93.0% Unlikely J.Timber ARS 6.1m 88.5% Unlikely King FUL 4.5m 88.2% Unlikely Dúbravka BUR 4.0m 86.6% Unlikely Truffert BOU 4.5m 86.1% Unlikely Minteh BHA 6.0m 84.2% Unlikely Cullen BUR 5.0m 84.0% Unlikely Petrović BOU 4.5m 78.0% Unlikely Calafiori ARS 5.8m 77.8% Unlikely Kroupi.Jr BOU 4.6m 77.8% Unlikely J.Palhinha TOT 5.5m 74.9% Unlikely Richards CRY 4.5m 73.8% Unlikely Lammens MUN 5.0m 72.9% Unlikely Tavernier BOU 5.5m 63.2% Unlikely Doku MCI 6.4m 59.3% Unlikely Casemiro MUN 5.5m 58.3% Unlikely Thiago BRE 6.3m 53.0% Unlikely Cunha MUN 7.9m 52.8% Unlikely Acheampong CHE 3.9m 49.9% Unlikely Longstaff LEE 4.9m 48.5% Unlikely Sessegnon FUL 5.4m 45.9% Unlikely Garnacho CHE 6.4m 45.6% Unlikely Chalobah CHE 5.1m 45.4% Unlikely Mitchell CRY 5.0m 45.2% Unlikely Welbeck BHA 6.5m 43.3% Unlikely Roefs SUN 4.7m 40.3% Unlikely Eze ARS 7.6m 38.8% Unlikely Szoboszlai LIV 6.6m 38.5% Unlikely Trossard ARS 6.9m 38.3% Unlikely Rodon LEE 4.1m 38.1% Unlikely Estêvão CHE 6.5m 37.7% Unlikely Gravenberch LIV 5.6m 36.5% Unlikely Amad MUN 6.3m 36.3% Unlikely Keane EVE 4.5m 36.2% Unlikely Merino ARS 5.9m 35.6% Unlikely Sarr CRY 6.7m 34.0% Unlikely Calvert-Lewin LEE 5.5m 34.0% Unlikely Rúben MCI 5.5m 33.6% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Connecting to LiveFPL... We can't connect to LiveFPL right now, check back shortly Player Team Price Progress Tonight Møller Wolfe WOL 4.4m 100.4% Very Likely Gillespie NEW 4.0m 100.1% Very Likely Wright AVL 4.0m 100.1% Very Likely Estève BUR 4.0m 100.1% Very Likely Weiss BUR 4.4m 100.1% Very Likely Hee Chan WOL 5.8m 99.8% Maybe Eyestone BRE 4.0m 99.5% Maybe Mudryk CHE 5.0m 98.9% Maybe Bernardo MCI 6.3m 96.9% Maybe Morato NFO 4.4m 96.6% Maybe Fraser WOL 4.4m 96.4% Maybe Clarke ARS 3.9m 95.1% Maybe Trafford MCI 4.7m 94.7% Unlikely Maddison TOT 6.8m 94.4% Unlikely Johnson TOT 6.7m 92.7% Unlikely Elanga NEW 6.7m 91.9% Unlikely Hladký BUR 4.0m 91.6% Unlikely Hermansen WHU 4.4m 90.9% Unlikely J.Fletcher MUN 4.4m 90.7% Unlikely Bentley WOL 4.0m 90.2% Unlikely Sels NFO 4.8m 90.1% Unlikely Cairns LEE 4.0m 89.7% Unlikely Hudson-Odoi NFO 5.8m 89.5% Unlikely Iroegbunam EVE 4.9m 88.5% Unlikely Malacia MUN 3.9m 88.4% Unlikely Mitoma BHA 6.2m 87.6% Unlikely Boscagli BHA 4.3m 87.3% Unlikely Danns LIV 4.4m 87.2% Unlikely J.Cuenca FUL 4.4m 87.1% Unlikely Chirewa WOL 4.4m 86.3% Unlikely Wan-Bissaka WHU 4.3m 85.8% Unlikely Clyne CRY 3.9m 85.7% Unlikely Harrison LEE 5.2m 85.6% Unlikely Lewis-Potter BRE 4.9m 84.9% Unlikely Watson BHA 4.9m 84.1% Unlikely Schär NEW 5.4m 83.9% Unlikely Pickford EVE 5.5m 82.6% Unlikely Sangaré NFO 4.9m 82.0% Unlikely Kelleher BRE 4.5m 80.0% Unlikely Setford ARS 4.0m 79.5% Unlikely 1 2 3 4 Connecting to LiveFPL... We can't connect to LiveFPL right now, check back shortly

Remember that Gabriel previously had muscular discomfort against Atletico Madrid last month before making a swift recovery for the match against Crystal Palace five days later.

ANOTHER ARSENAL DEFENDER CONCERN…

Gabriel wasn’t even the first Arsenal defensive injury of the day.

Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) exited the Italy camp, along with Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali (£5.4m), thanks to a hip complaint.

Riccardo Calafiori and Sandro Tonali will leave Italy's November training camp due to injury 🚨 pic.twitter.com/eNH35MnhBH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 15, 2025

There’s reportedly not too much concern over Calafiori, however, so Gabriel is the biggest worry.