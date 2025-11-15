Team News

Gabriel injury latest after Brazil substitution

15 November 2025 5 comments
International breaks always generate an injury scare or two – and this one is no different.

Already, we’ve seen Enzo Fernandez (£6.7m), Pedro Neto (£7.1m), Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m), Benjamin Sesko (£7.3m), Anthony Gordon (£7.4m) and Nick Pope (£5.2m) withdraw from their respective national team squads without kicking a ball.

Marc Guehi (£5.1m) followed them on Friday, having reported for England duty but failing to prove his fitness.

And now, a concern over the most-owned defender in Fantasy Premier League (FPL): Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m).

GABRIEL INJURY – HOW AND WHEN DID IT HAPPEN?

Gabriel was featuring in Brazil’s first match of the November international break, a friendly against Senegal.

For once, he didn’t have to go far to represent Seleção – this kickabout was contested at the Emirates!

The Arsenal stopper started Saturday’s game in north London, getting through the first 61 minutes before injury struck.

It was either the stretching midfield tackle that Gabriel attempted on Nicolas Jackson or the subsequent sprint back to goal that did it, with FPL’s top-scoring defender clearly in discomfort and clutching his groin as he hobbled towards Brazil’s penalty area.

A couple of minutes of treatment followed before he limped gingerly from the field of play, with Wesley replacing him.

WHAT HAS CARLO ANCELOTTI SAID?

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti faced the media after full-time, confirming that it was indeed a groin injury that Gabriel had sustained.

“That I don’t know. He had a problem on his adductor, the medical staff has to check tomorrow. We are really sorry for this, really disappointed when a player has an injury. I hope that he can recover well and soon.” – Carlo Ancelotti on how bad Gabriel Magalhaes’ injury is

WHEN WILL WE HEAR MORE ABOUT GABRIEL’S INJURY?

We should hear more about Gabriel’s injury over the next 48 hours.

Carlo Ancelotti will be facing the media on Monday before Brazil’s second friendly of the break, against Tunisia. That match takes place in France.

Before then, though, we could get an announcement from the Brazilian football association after Gabriel has had further assessment.

Judging by the way Gabriel pulled up, you’d be surprised if it’s anything other than an early return to Arsenal.

HOLD YOUR HORSES ON A TRANSFER OUT!

From an FPL perspective, there’s no rush to transfer Gabriel out.

It’s not just the need for more information – we might also get one more price rise out of him! Saturday’s injury has slowed the transfers in, so a rise to £6.7m might elude him, but it’s close, according to LiveFPL’s price change predictions:

Price Change Predictions

Risers
Fallers
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
MuñozCRY5.7m
100.6%
 Very Likely
GabrielARS6.6m
99.2%
 Maybe
CherkiMCI6.3m
93.0%
 Unlikely
J.TimberARS6.1m
88.5%
 Unlikely
KingFUL4.5m
88.2%
 Unlikely
DúbravkaBUR4.0m
86.6%
 Unlikely
TruffertBOU4.5m
86.1%
 Unlikely
MintehBHA6.0m
84.2%
 Unlikely
CullenBUR5.0m
84.0%
 Unlikely
PetrovićBOU4.5m
78.0%
 Unlikely
CalafioriARS5.8m
77.8%
 Unlikely
Kroupi.JrBOU4.6m
77.8%
 Unlikely
J.PalhinhaTOT5.5m
74.9%
 Unlikely
RichardsCRY4.5m
73.8%
 Unlikely
LammensMUN5.0m
72.9%
 Unlikely
TavernierBOU5.5m
63.2%
 Unlikely
DokuMCI6.4m
59.3%
 Unlikely
CasemiroMUN5.5m
58.3%
 Unlikely
ThiagoBRE6.3m
53.0%
 Unlikely
CunhaMUN7.9m
52.8%
 Unlikely
AcheampongCHE3.9m
49.9%
 Unlikely
LongstaffLEE4.9m
48.5%
 Unlikely
SessegnonFUL5.4m
45.9%
 Unlikely
GarnachoCHE6.4m
45.6%
 Unlikely
ChalobahCHE5.1m
45.4%
 Unlikely
MitchellCRY5.0m
45.2%
 Unlikely
WelbeckBHA6.5m
43.3%
 Unlikely
RoefsSUN4.7m
40.3%
 Unlikely
EzeARS7.6m
38.8%
 Unlikely
SzoboszlaiLIV6.6m
38.5%
 Unlikely
TrossardARS6.9m
38.3%
 Unlikely
RodonLEE4.1m
38.1%
 Unlikely
EstêvãoCHE6.5m
37.7%
 Unlikely
GravenberchLIV5.6m
36.5%
 Unlikely
AmadMUN6.3m
36.3%
 Unlikely
KeaneEVE4.5m
36.2%
 Unlikely
MerinoARS5.9m
35.6%
 Unlikely
SarrCRY6.7m
34.0%
 Unlikely
Calvert-LewinLEE5.5m
34.0%
 Unlikely
RúbenMCI5.5m
33.6%
 Unlikely
PlayerTeamPriceProgressTonight
Møller WolfeWOL4.4m
100.4%
 Very Likely
GillespieNEW4.0m
100.1%
 Very Likely
WrightAVL4.0m
100.1%
 Very Likely
EstèveBUR4.0m
100.1%
 Very Likely
WeissBUR4.4m
100.1%
 Very Likely
Hee ChanWOL5.8m
99.8%
 Maybe
EyestoneBRE4.0m
99.5%
 Maybe
MudrykCHE5.0m
98.9%
 Maybe
BernardoMCI6.3m
96.9%
 Maybe
MoratoNFO4.4m
96.6%
 Maybe
FraserWOL4.4m
96.4%
 Maybe
ClarkeARS3.9m
95.1%
 Maybe
TraffordMCI4.7m
94.7%
 Unlikely
MaddisonTOT6.8m
94.4%
 Unlikely
JohnsonTOT6.7m
92.7%
 Unlikely
ElangaNEW6.7m
91.9%
 Unlikely
HladkýBUR4.0m
91.6%
 Unlikely
HermansenWHU4.4m
90.9%
 Unlikely
J.FletcherMUN4.4m
90.7%
 Unlikely
BentleyWOL4.0m
90.2%
 Unlikely
SelsNFO4.8m
90.1%
 Unlikely
CairnsLEE4.0m
89.7%
 Unlikely
Hudson-OdoiNFO5.8m
89.5%
 Unlikely
IroegbunamEVE4.9m
88.5%
 Unlikely
MalaciaMUN3.9m
88.4%
 Unlikely
MitomaBHA6.2m
87.6%
 Unlikely
BoscagliBHA4.3m
87.3%
 Unlikely
DannsLIV4.4m
87.2%
 Unlikely
J.CuencaFUL4.4m
87.1%
 Unlikely
ChirewaWOL4.4m
86.3%
 Unlikely
Wan-BissakaWHU4.3m
85.8%
 Unlikely
ClyneCRY3.9m
85.7%
 Unlikely
HarrisonLEE5.2m
85.6%
 Unlikely
Lewis-PotterBRE4.9m
84.9%
 Unlikely
WatsonBHA4.9m
84.1%
 Unlikely
SchärNEW5.4m
83.9%
 Unlikely
PickfordEVE5.5m
82.6%
 Unlikely
SangaréNFO4.9m
82.0%
 Unlikely
KelleherBRE4.5m
80.0%
 Unlikely
SetfordARS4.0m
79.5%
 Unlikely
Remember that Gabriel previously had muscular discomfort against Atletico Madrid last month before making a swift recovery for the match against Crystal Palace five days later.

ANOTHER ARSENAL DEFENDER CONCERN…

Gabriel wasn’t even the first Arsenal defensive injury of the day.

Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) exited the Italy camp, along with Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali (£5.4m), thanks to a hip complaint.

There’s reportedly not too much concern over Calafiori, however, so Gabriel is the biggest worry.

5 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. BR510
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      1. Wolte, Enzo, Andersen --> Guiu, Bruno, Munoz
      2. Wolte, Enzo --> Mbeumo, Thiago (FH13) OR Welbeck, Cunha
      3. Wolte, Enzo, KDH --> Guiu, Bruno, Doku
      4. Other

      ALL FOR FREE. Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        57 mins ago

        2

        Open Controls
      2. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        just now

        1 or 3 and captain Bruno against Everton.

        Open Controls
    • mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Gabriel was due to rise yesterday, shame. And Alisson was due to drop for a week, now has price reset to zero.

      Not much to follow during IB besides the price changes, I guess.

      Doubt Arteta will give us anything. It’s a hold. Not sure I can say the same about Guehi. Upgrade to Munoz seems the better play

      Open Controls
      1. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        3 mins ago

        I wonder if Mosquera or Hincapie will play. I think probably Mosquera based on his performances so far.

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.