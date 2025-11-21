Guehi + Palace injury latest for FPL Gameweek 12

Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Marc Guehi (foot) and Eddie Nketiah (hamstring) are fit for the clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It turns out that Jean-Philippe Mateta returned from France duty with a minor knee problem but that issue too is now in the past.

“All players are fit, fortunately. “Marc started training with on Wednesday, so he did now three sessions, and it’s good. “Eddie Nketiah trained the whole week, starting on Monday, so he’s fine and will be in the squad. “JP [Mateta] came back with a minor knee issue from France, but trained today without any issues, so he’s also fit. Very good news.” – Oliver Glasner

Cheick Doucoure (knee) and Caleb Kporha (back) have been absent all season, while Rio Cardines (abductor) only had “a minor issue” shortly before the November break.

Long-term absentee Chadi Riad (knee) had returned to training in early November but after suffering a minor scare in training, is yet to be involved in any matchday squad.

There should hopefully be no concerns about Daniel Munoz, whose departure from the Colombia squad was linked to “family reasons” rather than injury.