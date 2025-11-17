Semenyo injury latest + why Munoz has withdrawn

Another day and another round of international break injuries to bring you – as well as news of a withdrawal for other reasons.

SEMENYO + KLUIVERT INJURIES

The two most-owned Fantasy defenders, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m) and Marc Guehi (£5.1m), are already flagged with injuries.

Now, the most-selected Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielder also has a ‘75%’ flag next to his name.

Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) has left the Ghana camp early ahead of Tuesday’s friendly with South Korea.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the Bournemouth winger has a “left anterior talo-fibula ligament sprain, which was aggravated during [Friday’s] game against Japan”.

That’s the ligament that connects the ankle to the shin bone, to you and me.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo didn’t mention the injury in his post-match presser.

Our next hope for more information, then, is Andoni Iraola’s pre-Gameweek 12 press conference later this week.

It doesn’t end there for the Cherries, with Justin Kluivert (£7.0m) pulling out of the Netherlands squad. No details of his injury have emerged.

Kluivert returns to his club



Justin Kluivert sustained an injury in Friday's match against Poland. This means he will be unable to play against Lithuania tomorrow. The midfielder returned to his club, Bournemouth, this morning.



Take care, Justin! 🧡#NothingLikeOranje pic.twitter.com/R79jbFYf7r — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) November 16, 2025

Burnley’s Quilindschy Hartman (£4.0m) had earlier left the Dutch team due to illness.

WHY MUNOZ HAS WITHDRAWN

Another well-owned defender, Daniel Munoz (£5.7m), has followed Gabriel and Guehi in exiting from their national team squads.

This time, however, there’s no injury.

Munoz’s early departure from the Colombia camp is instead “for family reasons”.