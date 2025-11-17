Team News

Semenyo injury latest + why Munoz has withdrawn

17 November 2025 51 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Another day and another round of international break injuries to bring you – as well as news of a withdrawal for other reasons.

SEMENYO + KLUIVERT INJURIES

Now, the most-selected Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielder also has a ‘75%’ flag next to his name.

Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) has left the Ghana camp early ahead of Tuesday’s friendly with South Korea.

According to the Ghana Football Association, the Bournemouth winger has a “left anterior talo-fibula ligament sprain, which was aggravated during [Friday’s] game against Japan”.

That’s the ligament that connects the ankle to the shin bone, to you and me.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo didn’t mention the injury in his post-match presser.

Our next hope for more information, then, is Andoni Iraola’s pre-Gameweek 12 press conference later this week.

It doesn’t end there for the Cherries, with Justin Kluivert (£7.0m) pulling out of the Netherlands squad. No details of his injury have emerged.

Burnley’s Quilindschy Hartman (£4.0m) had earlier left the Dutch team due to illness.

WHY MUNOZ HAS WITHDRAWN

Another well-owned defender, Daniel Munoz (£5.7m), has followed Gabriel and Guehi in exiting from their national team squads.

This time, however, there’s no injury.

Munoz’s early departure from the Colombia camp is instead “for family reasons”.

  1. Vasshin
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    If you have 1FT and loose 0.3 on Gabriel and 0.4 on Semenyo, who would you transfer out

    If both of their Injuries are short term(1/2 weeks)
    1. Gabriel
    2. Semenyo
    3. Both with -4

    If both of their injuries are long term ( more than 3 weeks)
    A. Gabriel
    B. Semenyo
    C. Both with -4

    1. The Point About It Is
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      4. Neither C

    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I only would sell Gabriel if your purchase price was 6m or 6.2m.

      Semenyo different story, he's been off the boil a while now. Good excuse to sell I think.

    3. stooshermadness
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Wait until Friday and see if more definitive news come out. If both are ruled out long term (a big if given Arteta's presser history), then B. Just on a very basic level a ligament is more serious than a muscle injury. And it's never a good idea to take a hit for a defender.

  2. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 56 mins ago

    Is there new info suggesting Enzo could miss BUR? I've seen a few ditching him on here

    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I don't think so, he didn't go with the national team to manage his niggle.

      I think ppl are conscious he has a niggle at all, so an option to move on soon. Give him the Burnley game though.

      1. Jet5605
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        Thanks. I brought him for WOL and BUR and so selling now defeats that purpose. He'll be gone next week assuming no new fires to put out.

    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      41 mins ago

      No new info, just the same info that he blanks every week

  3. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Why hasn't this article done any research into the significance of a "left anterior talo-fibula ligament sprain"? How serious is this typically?

    1. stooshermadness
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      FFS probably doesn't have a lot of medicos on staff who have actually examined Semenyo. Maybe try Google.

      1. Soyland
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        "Healing time can vary, but it often takes 4-6 weeks for the ligament to heal, and up to six months for full strength to return."

        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          Much like a grade 2 hammy then. Obviously footballers will heal faster though.

          1. Soyland
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Yeah! And it also depends on the severity. Grade 1 - injury will not keep him out for a long period...

    2. Hooky
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Surely you're the best person for this job Virg as you are basically the FFS version of Jessica Fletcher.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Why can't scout employ a sports physiotherapist for this type of thing? They could use the money they are paying FPL General to lose interest in FPL and goof around with his team this season.

  4. Malkmus
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    Why is FH gw13 so popular?

    1. stooshermadness
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Great week for City, Liverpool and Villa. And CHE play Arsenal. So you can jump on some Liverpool or City assets you wouldn't want to normally carry and jump off Arsenal/Chelsea for a week. Anyway, that's the thinking I suppose. Used mine awhile ago.

    2. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      People don't want Thiago till gw16!

    3. Nightcrawler
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      pool playing a crap defence. salah an easy option
      brenford playing a crap team sandwiched b/w tough fixtures
      villa playing a crap team sandwiched between tough fixtures
      palace and untied (popular picks) playing each other sandwiched b/w easy fixtures
      arsenal and chelsea (popular picks) playing each other sandwiched between easy fixtures

      1. Malkmus
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Thanks all. Food for thought!

  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    When's it gonna end, robbie....

    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      What happens when you vigorously rub your stones together?

    2. Josh.E
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      my team's falling apart 🙁

  6. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    WC12

    A: Rogers Minteh (+0.9)
    B: Mbuemo Anderson/Buendia

    Petrovic Dub
    Gabriel Virgil Richards Mukiele Tuanzabe
    Saka Bruno xxx xxx KDH
    Haaland Mateta Thiago

    FH and BB remaining

    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Keeping Gabriel on WC, interesting.

      1. Under my Cucurella
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        Not sure if I will, just haven't got round to thinking about that one yet. Any thoughts on the above A/B?

        1. FF Scout
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          B with Buendia looks good.

          1. Under my Cucurella
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 18 mins ago

            Thanks. With the Gabriel news I could also go Gabriel to Senesi, Petrovic to Verburggen to avoid the double up and go Szobaszlai instead of Buendia for Liverpool attacking cover. Thoughts on if this is better (no Arsenal defence is against the template but their fixture run isn't the best over the next 4 anyways)

  7. FF Scout
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Both Gabriel and Semenyo injuries look like your 3-6 weeks kinda time frame.

    Let's say three weeks from today, that's missing 12,13,14, back for 15.

    Six weeks is missing loads of games. 12,13,14,15,16,17,18,19,20,21 potentially.

    Because of FPL Towers flag protection system, I would guess you would lose about 0.3m on Gabriel and Semenyo over three weeks. Six weeks you'll be surprised if it's more than 0.4 or 0.5.

    Don't just sell immediately, weigh up the decision. If you had both at base, I reckon you'll get Gabriel back for the same price, 6.3m.

    Semenyo I can see costing 7.7m afterwards, so from 7m base you're only gonna get 7.5m and then pay 0.2m more to get him back.

    I think there's gonna be a strong argument for keeping both if you can park them. Especially Gabriel, you are going to want him back immediately.

    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Semenyo's form has been poor even before his injury though. I dont see many keeping him for potential 4+ GWs. Ill sell for sure even though I have a lot of value tied up in him.

  8. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Semenyo to Sarr feels like a no brainer.

    1. Pompel
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Not if no FH to use in GW13

      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Sarr has United at home GW13, what's the problem?

    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Owned Sarr for some time, he’s shocking

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        This is what the big FPL content creators won't tell you

      2. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Youve been unlucky.

  9. Pompel
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Kudus, Semenyo, Gabriel, Guéhi, Enzo all lighting up my team ... anyone better?

  10. Over Midwicket
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    I have the exact money for Semenyo to Saka (-4). Worth it if Semenyo is out for 4+ weeks?

    Bench is Reindeers and Bowen..

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      For sure if he's out that long. If its a short term thing and you got Semenyo cheap id hold tbh

  11. GreennRed
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Injury list:

    https://www.premierinjuries.com/injury-table.php

    Semenyo updates:

    https://www.newsnow.co.uk/h/Sport/Football/Premier+League/Bournemouth/Forwards/Antoine+Semenyo?type=ln

    1. FF Scout
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Ah yeah I used to bang on about this site, Ben Dinnery isn't it.

      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Dunno, but it's useful. Can see players injury history too.

  12. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Keeping Gabriel and Semenyo cause I need to dump Gordon first. And I got both of them at their original price

  13. Jimmy B
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Risky holding onto Semenyo and Gabby imo given the context of the fixture schedule for a lot of teams, everyone playing 3 games in a week for 13/14/15, bound to be some rotating. Especially risky if you also have the likes of Enzo who are probabaly on managed mins if fit

  14. Kodap
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Have 2FT and unfortunately 3 yellow flags, any suggestions? 0.7m in the bank

    Donnarumma
    Gabriel - Calafiori - Munoz
    Caicedo - Saka - Semenyo - Sarr
    Mateta - Joao Pedro - Haaland

    Dubravka - Reijnders - Mukiele - Gudmondsson

    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      If Gabriel is out id switch hi to Van Dijk for sure, would give him some good funds to attack whatever else needs dealing with

  15. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    56 mins ago

    0.3 ITB & 2FT - Can I afford to hold wildcard until GW 13 fixture swing?
    Kelleher
    Senesi Dorgu Timber
    Mbuemo Saka Bruno Enzo Semenyo
    Haaland Mateta
    (Rodon - Van de Ven - Guiu)

    Any transfer advice would be appreciated

  16. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    52 mins ago

    All these injuries make FH12 even more appealing to me, means you can go big on some prime fixtures while awaiting further news with something like:

    Mamardashvili
    De Ligt - Munoz - Lewis-Skelly
    Saka - Salah - Sarr - Mbeumo - Bruno
    Ekitike - Mateta

    Can't see more than a goal for Haaland at SJP, so decent time to go against the grain.

  17. Visionaries
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Tempted to FH this week tbh.
    Can wait and see on the flagged players and I want to TC Haaland in 13

  18. FF Scout
    • 15 Years
    6 mins ago

    Saliba to take the goal mantle from Gabriel whilst he's out?

  19. el polako
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Justin Kluivert with moustache resembles Cleveland Brown from Family Guy.
    Or do I need to stop boozing?

