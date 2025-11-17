Semenyo injury latest + why Munoz has withdrawn

Another day and another round of international break injuries to bring you – as well as news of a withdrawal for other reasons.
SEMENYO + KLUIVERT INJURIES
The two most-owned Fantasy defenders, Gabriel Magalhaes (£6.6m) and Marc Guehi (£5.1m), are already flagged with injuries.
Now, the most-selected Fantasy Premier League (FPL) midfielder also has a ‘75%’ flag next to his name.
Antoine Semenyo (£8.1m) has left the Ghana camp early ahead of Tuesday’s friendly with South Korea.
According to the Ghana Football Association, the Bournemouth winger has a “left anterior talo-fibula ligament sprain, which was aggravated during [Friday’s] game against Japan”.
That’s the ligament that connects the ankle to the shin bone, to you and me.
Ghana head coach Otto Addo didn’t mention the injury in his post-match presser.
Our next hope for more information, then, is Andoni Iraola’s pre-Gameweek 12 press conference later this week.
It doesn’t end there for the Cherries, with Justin Kluivert (£7.0m) pulling out of the Netherlands squad. No details of his injury have emerged.
Burnley’s Quilindschy Hartman (£4.0m) had earlier left the Dutch team due to illness.
WHY MUNOZ HAS WITHDRAWN
Another well-owned defender, Daniel Munoz (£5.7m), has followed Gabriel and Guehi in exiting from their national team squads.
This time, however, there’s no injury.
Munoz’s early departure from the Colombia camp is instead “for family reasons”.