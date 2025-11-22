Dugout Discussion

Burnley v Chelsea team news: Enzo starts, Caicedo a sub

22 November 2025 457 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
The opening Gameweek 12 match – and the first of 100 Premier League fixtures in the next 48 days! – is Burnley v Chelsea.

Kick-off at Turf Moor is at 12.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea make four changes today, with Reece James, Jamie Gittens, Tosin Adarabioyo and Andrey Santos brought in.

Moises Caicedo drops to the bench but Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto are fit to start.

Burnley are unchanged.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Luis, Tchaouna, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Ekdal, Laurent, Pires, Mejbri, Edwards, Foster, Bruun Larsen, Broja

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro, Gittens, Delap

Subs: Jorgensen, Gusto, Badiashile, Hato, Acheampong, Caicedo, Estevao, Garnacho, Guiu

457 Comments
  1. MVDP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Estevao wire the No10 shirt for Brazil in mid week (it matters) and now back on scraps for Chelsea.

    Never understand why we are so reluctant at times with young players in this country.

    Open Controls
    1. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      if his main competition wasnt neto, think he would be getting (more) starts

      Open Controls
      1. MVDP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Always been the way, or largely.
        You can make a list of benefits of older players and benefits of younger players… I don’t think either one is better than the other.
        Estevao should be getting more time.

        Open Controls
  2. JBG
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Refs, VAR and Burnley are trash

    Open Controls
  3. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Enzo whining owners don't deserve it..

    Open Controls
    1. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      50 mins ago

      I haven't whined once ...about Enzo Great player. 😀

      Open Controls
    2. RICICLE
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      I never whined but we owners absolutely deserved it

      Open Controls
  4. NoOneCares
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      No serious player has Enzo so why are people getting excited?

      Open Controls
      1. My name is an echo
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I have him

        Open Controls
        1. NoOneCares
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Exactly.

            Open Controls
        2. Josh.E
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          I'll take those very unserious 11 points

          Open Controls
          1. NoOneCares
              48 mins ago

              You will need them considering you have him.

              Open Controls
              1. Josh.E
                • 3 Years
                35 mins ago

                am not playing your fishing game, but if you don't need points that's your prerogative

                Open Controls
                1. NoOneCares
                    1 min ago

                    Looks like you don't need points either since you kept Enzo.

                    Open Controls
            • RICICLE
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              And yet they do. We like points, therefore we have him

              Open Controls
              1. NoOneCares
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Serious players don't, but you do.....

                  Open Controls
                  1. RICICLE
                    • 3 Years
                    58 mins ago

                    I’m serious and also like points. Huzzah!

                    Open Controls
                    1. NoOneCares
                        57 mins ago

                        Doubt you are serious since you still have Enzo. 11 points today doesn't make up for the lack of pervious points and dropped ranks. But as long as you are happy. Huzzah!

                        Open Controls
                        1. RICICLE
                          • 3 Years
                          28 mins ago

                          And yet I am, played it for like 13 seasons, and win my ML’s most season and have a decent history.
                          I’ve had other players that have done well while keeping Enzo as he’s been unlucky.
                          Seems you’re just a bit triggered buddy, us Enzo owners are laughing!

                          Open Controls
                          1. NoOneCares
                              26 mins ago

                              LOL

                              Open Controls
                              1. RICICLE
                                • 3 Years
                                25 mins ago

                                Great comeback LOL! Sooooo triggered and salty

                                Open Controls
                                1. NoOneCares
                                    10 mins ago

                                    Yeah I am triggered and salty that I missed Enzo's last 5 GWs of 2,0,2,2,3 LOL

                                    Open Controls
                    2. Lanley Staurel
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      58 mins ago

                      You don’t watch much footy or look at stats then?

                      Open Controls
                      1. NoOneCares
                          55 mins ago

                          I look at points, or in Enzo's case, lack of. You have dropped rank. Look at the state of his points recently. I am glad you are happy having him though LOL.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Lanley Staurel
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 15 Years
                            31 mins ago

                            Rank is on the up chummy. Enzo a part of that rise. Top 100k now 🙂
                            Good luck with the fake attitude 😉

                            Open Controls
                            1. NoOneCares
                                26 mins ago

                                Would have been higher like me but since you have Enzo, it is not the best, I must admit.

                                Open Controls
                                1. Lanley Staurel
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 15 Years
                                  8 mins ago

                                  Time for your afternoon nap sonny. Beddy time for you x

                                  Open Controls
                        • TOBY1
                          • 8 Years
                          47 mins ago

                          Happy he’s just taken me to 120k rank. Not taking things too seriously is working out nicely enough for me.

                          Open Controls
                        • Old Man
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 14 Years
                          46 mins ago

                          What bolx is this?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Ze_Austin
                            • 7 Years
                            10 mins ago

                            Bait

                            Open Controls
                      2. Bobkat
                        • 3 Years
                        1 hour, 11 mins ago

                        Gotta love FPL. You wait two weeks for a James 1 pointer and all rivals have Enzo

                        Open Controls
                      3. F4L
                        • 10 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        time for a vvd 8 pointer

                        Open Controls
                      4. Ze_Austin
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        My first time seeing a 4-way tie for bonus points

                        Open Controls
                        1. F4L
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour, 6 mins ago

                          did that broja shot count as a save lol

                          Open Controls
                        2. All Hail K
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 16 Years
                          1 hour, 6 mins ago

                          Sometimes there's a little adjustment a few minutes after full time.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Jimmy B
                            • 11 Years
                            1 hour, 4 mins ago

                            They diddle until the end of Man Utd Everton

                            Open Controls
                      5. fedolefan
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        Damn it Chalobah, no goal or defcon

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ze_Austin
                          • 7 Years
                          30 mins ago

                          Hope he keeps the 2 bonus points

                          Open Controls
                          1. Ze_Austin
                            • 7 Years
                            21 mins ago

                            Aaaaaand it's gone!

                            Open Controls
                      6. adstomko
                        • 9 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        Some frauds out there buying Caicedo this week with Guiu first sub

                        Open Controls
                      7. All Hail K
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 16 Years
                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                        No yellow card for Cucurella, I'll take that as a bonus point.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Moon Dog
                            1 hour, 6 mins ago

                            😆

                            Open Controls
                          • Sgt. Schultz
                            • 9 Years
                            1 hour, 5 mins ago

                            little victories

                            Open Controls
                        2. Moon Dog
                            1 hour, 5 mins ago

                            A clear top 3 emerging; City, Arsenal, & Chelsea.

                            And thanks to Liverpool collapsing, 4th looks up for grabs.

                            Open Controls
                            1. Ze_Austin
                              • 7 Years
                              1 hour ago

                              Chelsea's wins have similarly unconvincing vibes to Liverpool's earlier wins, imo

                              Open Controls
                              1. Moon Dog
                                  56 mins ago

                                  Yeah, they've not looked convincing. But it's a tough league, top teams don't ease to victory anymore, each win is a struggle.

                                  Doubt we'll see another 100pt season anytime soon...

                                  Open Controls
                            2. F4L
                              • 10 Years
                              1 hour, 5 mins ago

                              4 clean sheets in 5 for sanchez. 6 for the season. and hes dropped twice!

                              Open Controls
                              1. Mom, Butters just gave me a…
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 4 Years
                                57 mins ago

                                Maybe he is just not that good.

                                I would sell.

                                Open Controls
                                1. F4L
                                  • 10 Years
                                  54 mins ago

                                  dont own 🙂

                                  just a case where patience has been rewarded

                                  Open Controls
                            3. Stimps
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 12 Years
                              1 hour, 5 mins ago

                              Reijnders, VDV coming in for Caicedo, Semenyo...

                              Grim

                              Open Controls
                            4. SpaceCadet
                              • 11 Years
                              1 hour, 3 mins ago

                              19 from 2. Not too shabby

                              Open Controls
                              1. RICICLE
                                • 3 Years
                                39 mins ago

                                Chalobah & Enzo?

                                Same here! High five! We actually have similar teams!

                                Open Controls
                                1. RICICLE
                                  • 3 Years
                                  34 mins ago

                                  Damn, looks like Chalobah reduced to 1 BP

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Ze_Austin
                                    • 7 Years
                                    29 mins ago

                                    0, after a tie at higher level. The rules on the site don't make it too clear, but that's what I remember from past events

                                    "Examples of how bonus point ties will be resolved are as follows:

                                    If there is a tie for first place, Players 1 & 2 will receive 3 points each and Player 3 will receive 1 point.
                                    If there is a tie for second place, Player 1 will receive 3 points and Players 2 and 3 will receive 2 points each.
                                    If there is a tie for third place, Player 1 will receive 3 points, Player 2 will receive 2 points and Players 3 & 4 will receive 1 point each."

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. RICICLE
                                      • 3 Years
                                      9 mins ago

                                      Ahh damn it, cheers for this info Ze!

                                      Open Controls
                                2. SpaceCadet
                                  • 11 Years
                                  10 mins ago

                                  Sanchez and Enzo

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. RICICLE
                                    • 3 Years
                                    8 mins ago

                                    Nice!

                                    Open Controls
                              2. All Hail K
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 16 Years
                                35 mins ago

                                Stop the gameweek right now and ride that green arrow.

                                Open Controls
                            5. Babit1967
                              • 9 Years
                              58 mins ago

                              Ffs is Szoboszlai right back?

                              Open Controls
                              1. RICICLE
                                • 3 Years
                                58 mins ago

                                Wa always tipped to be wasn’t he?

                                Open Controls
                              2. #1 Salah Hater
                                • 1 Year
                                54 mins ago

                                It was glaringly obvious he would be with Bradley's injury.

                                Open Controls
                              3. Ze_Austin
                                • 7 Years
                                52 mins ago

                                Might be Jones

                                Open Controls
                              4. Old Man
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 14 Years
                                45 mins ago

                                Could be good for defcon

                                Open Controls
                              5. Babit1967
                                • 9 Years
                                45 mins ago

                                Yeah I’m just having a moan as he’s in my team lol

                                Open Controls
                            6. adstomko
                              • 9 Years
                              56 mins ago

                              If Semenyo goes down in price again, who is currently 7.6m in my squad, will he go to 7.5m or not?
                              He was 7.7m for me before his price dropped last night.
                              From my understanding, he'll stay 7.6m even if he drops again, but will be 7.5m if he drops for the third time?!

                              Open Controls
                              1. Ze_Austin
                                • 7 Years
                                9 mins ago

                                Easier to work this out by checking List View of your team on FPL

                                Compare CP, SP & PP

                                Open Controls
                              2. Old Man
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 14 Years
                                8 mins ago

                                At what price did you buy him? That's the key. From your description I don't think he will drop for you.

                                Open Controls
                                1. adstomko
                                  • 9 Years
                                  6 mins ago

                                  7.3m

                                  Open Controls
                            7. gooberman
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 14 Years
                              51 mins ago

                              How is Sanchez getting 2 bonus pts from only 2 saves? What an absolute joke.

                              Open Controls
                              1. adstomko
                                • 9 Years
                                15 mins ago

                                The James gone

                                Open Controls
                            8. Atimis
                              • 9 Years
                              51 mins ago

                              Went Gakpo over Neto, kept Semenyo, Rodon on my bench before Guiu, going well as always…

                              Open Controls
                            9. Tonyawesome69
                              • 6 Years
                              51 mins ago

                              Slot confirmed Szobo is playing RB

                              Open Controls
                              1. Ze_Austin
                                • 7 Years
                                14 mins ago

                                Ah, there it is

                                Open Controls
                            10. Pep's Money Laundry
                              • 10 Years
                              50 mins ago

                              Was James replacement due to injury?

                              This guy has been the bain of my fpl life for so many years but I still fall into his trap

                              Open Controls
                              1. adstomko
                                • 9 Years
                                48 mins ago

                                Looked like a rest for Barca

                                Open Controls
                              2. Tonyawesome69
                                • 6 Years
                                47 mins ago

                                Planned sub IMO

                                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/27414325

                                Open Controls
                                1. Ze_Austin
                                  • 7 Years
                                  12 mins ago

                                  And maybe Gusto didn't have more than 30 minutes in him

                                  Open Controls
                              3. Ze_Austin
                                • 7 Years
                                46 mins ago

                                Gusto wasn't subbed on directly for him, but later in the game instead

                                So there has to be some sort of explanation as to how that happened

                                Open Controls
                            11. Pep Roulette
                              • 8 Years
                              44 mins ago

                              Sell one

                              A. JP
                              B. Cucurella

                              Open Controls
                              1. Tonyawesome69
                                • 6 Years
                                42 mins ago

                                It's not even close...

                                Open Controls
                              2. Ze_Austin
                                • 7 Years
                                41 mins ago

                                Why sell Cucu? What's he done wrong?

                                Open Controls
                            12. Ze_Austin
                              • 7 Years
                              40 mins ago

                              NEW ARTICLE:

                              https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/11/22/3pm-team-news-no-semenyo-alderete-sub-isak-starts

                              Open Controls

