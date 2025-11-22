Burnley v Chelsea team news: Enzo starts, Caicedo a sub

The opening Gameweek 12 match – and the first of 100 Premier League fixtures in the next 48 days! – is Burnley v Chelsea.

Kick-off at Turf Moor is at 12.30pm GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea make four changes today, with Reece James, Jamie Gittens, Tosin Adarabioyo and Andrey Santos brought in.

Moises Caicedo drops to the bench but Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto are fit to start.

Burnley are unchanged.

LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Tuanzebe, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Luis, Tchaouna, Ugochukwu, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Weiss, Ekdal, Laurent, Pires, Mejbri, Edwards, Foster, Bruun Larsen, Broja

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, James, Tosin, Chalobah, Cucurella, Andrey Santos, Fernandez, Neto, Joao Pedro, Gittens, Delap

Subs: Jorgensen, Gusto, Badiashile, Hato, Acheampong, Caicedo, Estevao, Garnacho, Guiu