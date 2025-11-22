3pm team news: No Semenyo, Alderete sub + Isak starts

Five more matches follow on from Chelsea’s win at Burnley, all of them getting underway at 3pm GMT:

TEAM NEWS

The absence of Antoine Semenyo from the Bournemouth matchday squad is the headline team news from the mid-afternoon matches.

Justin Kluivert, like Semenyo, misses out through injury, while Veljko Milosavljevic and Adam Smith drop to the bench.

Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Bafode Diakite and budget forward Eli Junior Kroupi come into the starting line-up.

Nuno Espirito Santo makes two enforced changes as Lucas Paqueta is suspended and Crysencio Summerville is absent.

Igor Julio and Luis Guilherme get rare starts.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has made five changes to the side beaten 3-0 at the Etihad.

Alisson is back from injury and starts, while Milos Kerkez, Curtis Jones, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo get recalls.

Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz are injured, while Giorgi Mamardashvili, Andrew Robertson and Hugo Ekitike have to make do with substitute duty.

Opponents Nottingham Forest are unchanged.

At Molineux, Rob Edwards takes charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers for the first time.

David Moller Wolfe, Emmanuel Agbadou, Marshall Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare benefit from the managerial change by getting recalls.

Santiago Bueno, Hugo Bueno, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Hwang Hee-chan make way.

After missing out in Gameweek 11, Marc Guehi is back from injury to start for Crystal Palace.

Yeremy Pino also returns to the side as Jaydee Canvot and Jefferson Lerma drop to the bench.

At Craven Cottage, Joshua King comes in for the suspended Sasa Lukic for Fulham’s clash with unchanged Sunderland.

Omar Alderete is among the visitors’ substitutes after his recent spell out.

It’s one defensive change apiece at the Amex, as Olivier Boscagli and Kristoffer Ajer are preferred to Lewis Dunk and Aaron Hickey.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Truffert, Cook, Senesi, Brooks, Scott, Adams, Evanilson, Tavernier, Diakite, Kroupi.

Subs: Dennis, Soler, Christie, Smith, Jimenez, Adli, Hill, Unal, Milosavljevic.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Igor, Kilman, Diouf, Potts, Fernandes, L. Guilherme, Bowen, Wilson.

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Fullkrug, Rodriguez, Magassa, Soucek, Irving.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Gomez, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Dunk, Gruda, Tzimas, Hinshelwood, Kostoulas, De Cuyper, Veltman, Coppola.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer, Yarmolyuk, Henderson, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Nelson, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Janelt.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, King, Wilson, Iwobi, Kevin, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Cairney, Traore, Cuenca, Kusi-Asare, Chukwueze, Castagne, Smith Rowe.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo, Traore, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Isidor.

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Talbi, Brobbey, Mayenda, O’Nien, Alderete, Adingra, Masuaku.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Isak, Gakpo.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Gomez, Ekitike, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Savona, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Ndoye, Igor Jesus.

Subs: Victor, Morato, Hudson-Odoi, Kalimuendo, Hutchinson, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Boly.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, Agbadou, Krejci, Toti, Wolfe, Andre, J Gomes, Munetsi, Strand Larsen, Arokodare.

Subs: Sa, Hoever, Mosquera, S Bueno, H Bueno, Bellegarde, Lopez, Arias, Hwang.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell, Pino, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez, Clyne, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny, Hughes, Lerma, Uche, Nketiah.

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DC) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below: