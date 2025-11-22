Dugout Discussion

3pm team news: No Semenyo, Alderete sub + Isak starts

22 November 2025 185 comments
Five more matches follow on from Chelsea’s win at Burnley, all of them getting underway at 3pm GMT:

TEAM NEWS

The absence of Antoine Semenyo from the Bournemouth matchday squad is the headline team news from the mid-afternoon matches.

Justin Kluivert, like Semenyo, misses out through injury, while Veljko Milosavljevic and Adam Smith drop to the bench.

Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Bafode Diakite and budget forward Eli Junior Kroupi come into the starting line-up.

Nuno Espirito Santo makes two enforced changes as Lucas Paqueta is suspended and Crysencio Summerville is absent.

Igor Julio and Luis Guilherme get rare starts.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has made five changes to the side beaten 3-0 at the Etihad.

Alisson is back from injury and starts, while Milos Kerkez, Curtis Jones, Alexander Isak and Cody Gakpo get recalls.

Conor Bradley and Florian Wirtz are injured, while Giorgi Mamardashvili, Andrew Robertson and Hugo Ekitike have to make do with substitute duty.

Opponents Nottingham Forest are unchanged.

At Molineux, Rob Edwards takes charge of Wolverhampton Wanderers for the first time.

David Moller Wolfe, Emmanuel Agbadou, Marshall Munetsi and Tolu Arokodare benefit from the managerial change by getting recalls.

Santiago Bueno, Hugo Bueno, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Hwang Hee-chan make way.

After missing out in Gameweek 11, Marc Guehi is back from injury to start for Crystal Palace.

Yeremy Pino also returns to the side as Jaydee Canvot and Jefferson Lerma drop to the bench.

At Craven Cottage, Joshua King comes in for the suspended Sasa Lukic for Fulham’s clash with unchanged Sunderland.

Omar Alderete is among the visitors’ substitutes after his recent spell out.

It’s one defensive change apiece at the Amex, as Olivier Boscagli and Kristoffer Ajer are preferred to Lewis Dunk and Aaron Hickey.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Truffert, Cook, Senesi, Brooks, Scott, Adams, Evanilson, Tavernier, Diakite, Kroupi.

Subs: Dennis, Soler, Christie, Smith, Jimenez, Adli, Hill, Unal, Milosavljevic.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Igor, Kilman, Diouf, Potts, Fernandes, L. Guilherme, Bowen, Wilson.

Subs: Hermansen, Walker-Peters, Fullkrug, Rodriguez, Magassa, Soucek, Irving.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Boscagli, Kadioglu, Baleba, Ayari, Minteh, Rutter, Gomez, Welbeck.

Subs: Steele, Dunk, Gruda, Tzimas, Hinshelwood, Kostoulas, De Cuyper, Veltman, Coppola.

Brentford XI: Kelleher, Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer, Yarmolyuk, Henderson, Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade, Thiago.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Hickey, Henry, Pinnock, Jensen, Nelson, Onyeka, Lewis-Potter, Janelt.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, King, Wilson, Iwobi, Kevin, Jimenez.

Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Cairney, Traore, Cuenca, Kusi-Asare, Chukwueze, Castagne, Smith Rowe.

Sunderland XI: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Geertruida, Reinildo, Traore, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fee, Isidor.

Subs: Patterson, Neil, Talbi, Brobbey, Mayenda, O’Nien, Alderete, Adingra, Masuaku.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Salah, Isak, Gakpo.

Subs: Mamardashvili, Endo, Gomez, Ekitike, Chiesa, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsay, Ngumoha.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Savona, Sangare, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Dominguez, Ndoye, Igor Jesus.

Subs: Victor, Morato, Hudson-Odoi, Kalimuendo, Hutchinson, Yates, Cunha, McAtee, Boly.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, Agbadou, Krejci, Toti, Wolfe, Andre, J Gomes, Munetsi, Strand Larsen, Arokodare.

Subs: Sa, Hoever, Mosquera, S Bueno, H Bueno, Bellegarde, Lopez, Arias, Hwang.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Kamada, Wharton, Mitchell, Pino, Sarr, Mateta.

Subs: Benítez, Clyne, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny, Hughes, Lerma, Uche, Nketiah.

  1. Studs Up
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Let's enjoy the next two pages of VVD whining

    Open Controls
  2. The Mandalorian
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Liverpool have the worst defence in the last 6 games.

    FPL managers "im still buying VVD"

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Nothing wrong with that 😛

      Open Controls
    2. Sun God Nika
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Let’s add scout pick’s choice of VVD to this

      Open Controls
  3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Can someone tell me when Liverpools good fixture run begins?

    Open Controls
    1. adstomko
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      GW39

      Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Now

      Open Controls
  4. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    There goes your Konate vs VVD answer

    Open Controls
  5. adstomko
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    If I went Gabriel over VVD on GW4 wildcard, would've been in the top 5k.
    That Liverpool win vs Arsenal really screwed me over.

    Open Controls
  6. TheTinman
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Lucky lucky Liverpool

    Open Controls
    1. Moon Dog
        1 min ago

        Where was the handball?

        Strange decision.

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I don't think it should have been if it wasn't given by Ref. Not clear and obvious

          Open Controls
    2. #1 Salah Hater
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Daylight robbery. How is that a handball?

      Open Controls
      1. Moon Dog
          just now

          I've no idea. Mad decision.

          Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Callum Wilson, take a bow!

        Open Controls
      3. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Come on Gakpo....do something

        Open Controls
      4. Feloh
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Where was the handball there?

        Open Controls
      5. F4L
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        its alright vvd will get the winner in the 93rd minute 😉

        Open Controls
      6. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        1 min ago

        Buy Van Dijk they said

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Here we go 😛

          Open Controls
      7. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        wtf, what handball?

        Open Controls
      8. FF Scout
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Did Liverpool use one of their cheat tokens?

        Open Controls
      9. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        just now

        It’s Anderson’s world. We’re just living in it.

        Open Controls
      10. TheTinman
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Serves Klopp right for benching Ekitike for Isak.

        Open Controls
        1. TheTinman
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Slot lol

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.