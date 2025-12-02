Tues team news: City unchanged, no Keane

Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with three matches on Tuesday night.

Bournemouth v Everton and Fulham v Manchester City gets us underway at 7.30pm GMT, with Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur kicking off 45 minutes later.

TEAM NEWS

In a week when we’re expecting a bit of rotation and a few shock benchings, Pep Guardiola plays contrarian by naming an unchanged side.

Fulham boss Marco Silva makes two alterations as Sasa Lukic and Emile Smith Rowe replace Joshua King and Samuel Chukwueze.

The biggest teamsheet surprise comes at the Vitality, where Michael Keane is absent for visitors Everton.

Charly Alcaraz comes in.

🗣️Moyes on Keane's absence: "He had a little bit of an injury going into the Newcastle game and played but unfortunately he couldn't make this one, so we've had to make a change.



"We don't know [how long he'll be out]. We hope he might [recover] quite quickly." pic.twitter.com/Z559af9S7A — Everton (@Everton) December 2, 2025

Bournemouth make four changes, one enforced as Marcos Senesi is suspended.

Justin Kluivert, Veljko Milosavljevic, Alex Jimenez and Junior Kroupi come in as Evanilson, Marcus Tavernier and Adam Smith are benched.

In the later game, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Elanga drop to the bench as Eddie Howe continues to minute manage.

Sandro Tonali and Jacob Murphy replace them.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank is tinkering again, too, resting Micky van de Ven.

Joao Palhinha, Archie Gray and Richarlison also make way.

Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr and Brennan Johnson come into the side.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Semenyo, Kluivert, Adli, Kroupi.

Subs: Dennis, Araujo, Soler, Evanilson, Smith, Tavernier, Hill, Unal, DaCosta.

Everton XI: Pickford, Garner, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Alcaraz, N’Diaye, Dewsbury Hall, Grealish, Barry.

Subs: Travers, King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Aznou, Welch, Campbell.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Lukić, Berge, Wilson, Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Jiménez.

Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Cairney, Cuenca, Kusi-Asare, Chukwueze, Castagne, Kevin, King.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Cherki, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Khusanov, Lewis.

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Miley, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes.

Subs: Ruddy, Schar, Gordon, Elanga, Willock, A.Murphy, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Neave.

Tottenham Hotspur Xl: Vicario, Porro, Danso, Romero, Udogie, Bergvall, Bentancur, Kudus, Johnson, Sarr, Kolo Muani.

Subs: Kinsky, Palhinha, Xavi, Richarlison, Tel, Gray, Spence, Odobert, van de Ven.