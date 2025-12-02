Dugout Discussion

Tues team news: City unchanged, no Keane

2 December 2025 145 comments
Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) begins with three matches on Tuesday night.

Bournemouth v Everton and Fulham v Manchester City gets us underway at 7.30pm GMT, with Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur kicking off 45 minutes later.

TEAM NEWS

In a week when we’re expecting a bit of rotation and a few shock benchings, Pep Guardiola plays contrarian by naming an unchanged side.

Fulham boss Marco Silva makes two alterations as Sasa Lukic and Emile Smith Rowe replace Joshua King and Samuel Chukwueze.

The biggest teamsheet surprise comes at the Vitality, where Michael Keane is absent for visitors Everton.

Charly Alcaraz comes in.

Bournemouth make four changes, one enforced as Marcos Senesi is suspended.

Justin Kluivert, Veljko Milosavljevic, Alex Jimenez and Junior Kroupi come in as Evanilson, Marcus Tavernier and Adam Smith are benched.

In the later game, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Elanga drop to the bench as Eddie Howe continues to minute manage.

Sandro Tonali and Jacob Murphy replace them.

Spurs boss Thomas Frank is tinkering again, too, resting Micky van de Ven.

Joao Palhinha, Archie Gray and Richarlison also make way.

Cristian Romero, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr and Brennan Johnson come into the side.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Petrovic, Jimenez, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Truffert, Adams, Scott, Semenyo, Kluivert, Adli, Kroupi. 

Subs: Dennis, Araujo, Soler, Evanilson, Smith, Tavernier, Hill, Unal, DaCosta.

Everton XI: Pickford, Garner, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Alcaraz, N’Diaye, Dewsbury Hall, Grealish, Barry.

Subs: Travers, King, Patterson, McNeil, Beto, Dibling, Aznou, Welch, Campbell.

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Sessegnon, Lukić, Berge, Wilson, Iwobi, Smith Rowe, Jiménez.

Subs: Lecomte, Reed, Cairney, Cuenca, Kusi-Asare, Chukwueze, Castagne, Kevin, King.

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly, Nico, Bernardo, Reijnders, Foden, Doku, Haaland.

Subs: Trafford, Stones, Ake, Marmoush, Cherki, Ait-Nouri, Savinho, Khusanov, Lewis.

Newcastle United XI: Ramsdale, Livramento, Thiaw, Burn, Hall, Tonali, Miley, Joelinton, Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes.

Subs: Ruddy, Schar, Gordon, Elanga, Willock, A.Murphy, Guimaraes, Ramsey, Neave.

Tottenham Hotspur Xl: Vicario, Porro, Danso, Romero, Udogie, Bergvall, Bentancur, Kudus, Johnson, Sarr, Kolo Muani.

Subs: Kinsky, Palhinha, Xavi, Richarlison, Tel, Gray, Spence, Odobert, van de Ven.

  Fifa las vegas
    13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Where Semenyo’s goal?

    Mr. O'Connell
      13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Back in gameweek 5

      Fifa las vegas
        13 Years
        1 min ago

        🙁

  DA Minnion (Former great)
    13 Years
    3 mins ago

    A game too late.

  FPL Blow-In
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Non captain's

    Be afraid. Be very afraid

  Jafooli
    13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Will try that again, Haaland dropping very deep, not getting any service…

  Nightcrawler
    6 Years
    2 mins ago

    did people really captain a player with 2 goals all season over Haaland?

  6. Punned It
      1 min ago

      Had Mbuemo capped up until ten minutes before deadline, then I chickened out for Haaland. Thankfully.

      Will Guimaraes get off the bench for the inevitable onepointer, or do I get Welbeck off the bench?

    Defcons are for Kinnear
      12 Years
      just now

      I'm still surprised why no cc suggested Doku as a replacement for Sarr

