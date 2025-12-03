Scoreboard

FPL Gameweek 14: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

3 December 2025 38 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Our Scoreboard rounds up all the action from Tuesday’s Gameweek 14 fixtures.

Included in this article are the night’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

The goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Tuesday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 14: TUESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 14: TUESDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

FPL Gameweek 14: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points 1

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

FPL Gameweek 14: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points 2

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOTAL)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Click on the result of each match for comprehensive player and team data:

HomeScoreAway
Bournemouth0-1Everton
Fulham4-5Manchester City
Newcastle United2-2Tottenham Hotspur
defensive contributions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

38 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Moon Dog
      28 mins ago

      Minteh is due a goal. Tonight is the night.

      1. HODGE
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        Hopefully you're correct

        1. Moon Dog
            just now

            He has a decent goalscoring record for Gambia and Feyenoord, and is underperforming his xG this season - so shirley he has goals in him. He's still a young guy, but he's looking at home in the Premier League already... :star:

        2. Punned It
            25 mins ago

            When two become ooooone

            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              24 mins ago

              His points after getting booked

              1. Punned It
                  just now

                  Ha! Spice Girls have clairvoyant Powers, clearly.

          • HODGE
            • 11 Years
            25 mins ago

            Semenyo replacements? Have 1 million in the bank is it just Foden? Or someone else.

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              20 mins ago

              It's Foden.

            2. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              6 mins ago

              Bruno G most likely for me… will consider Minteh, Rice as well

              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                6 mins ago

                *and Gakpo

          • Saka White Rice
            • 11 Years
            25 mins ago

            Foden will get rotated more than other midfielders this Christmas period surely...

            1. photek
              • 12 Years
              10 mins ago

              Classic Pep will troll us

            2. g40steve
              • 7 Years
              just now

              17 points bagged, willing to take the risk.

              Almost capped him as well last minute FOMO back to robot.

          • FCSB
            • 9 Years
            21 mins ago

            Raya
            VVD Munoz Van Hecke
            Bruno Semenyo Enzo Minteh
            Haaland Mateta Thiago

            Dubravka Senesi Stach Gudmundsson

            1FT, 1.1itb

            1. Stach >> Anderson [play BB]
            2. Semenyo >> Bruno G

            Thanks!

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              4 mins ago

              Semenyo > Foden

              While he's in this form he's a must-buy and the fixtures remain good as well.

              1. FCSB
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Sorry, Enzo = Foden…

          • Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 15 Years
            20 mins ago

            Semenyo replacement?

            My midfield is Saka Bruno Foden Minteh Semenyo

            I'm not really liking any of them... Maybe Rice? Have the Arsenal spot open. Would be a differential. I quite like Rice as a pick this year. The rest really don't inspire. Doku for triple City? Gakpo? Now feels like a good time to get off the Semenyo wagon while the form is bad and fixtures turn bad.

            1. Moon Dog
                12 mins ago

                I think Gakpo is worth a dice roll. Excellent data, great fixtures, and averages decent minutes.

              • Bobby Crush
                • 11 Years
                11 mins ago

                Wait for Palmer?
                Make moves to get funds.

              • Captain Mal
                • 1 Year
                11 mins ago

                I like Rice, solid pick.
                If you can afford him, Cunha could be a more adventurous alternative.

              • BadaBing
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                2 mins ago

                Will Rice play further back when Odegaard starts?

            2. Bobby Crush
              • 11 Years
              15 mins ago

              So, Pope to whom?
              Got three arsenal so no Raya.

              A) Henderson. Solid defence.
              B) Sanchez. How do they deal with Caicedo out?
              C) Verbruggen, a bit risky
              D) Pickford. A bit left field but always solid.
              E) Martinez. Villa not conceding much.

              Won’t consider:
              Donnasummer : leaky d. Expensive
              Sels: has Dyche really sorted them?
              Ramsdale: loose cannon

            3. FCSB
              • 9 Years
              14 mins ago

              Correction

              Raya
              VVD Munoz Van Hecke
              Bruno Semenyo Foden Minteh
              Haaland Mateta Thiago

              Dubravka Senesi Stach Gudmundsson

              1FT, 1.1itb

              1. Stach >> Anderson [play BB]
              2. Semenyo >> Bruno G

              Thanks!

              1. z13
                  3 mins ago

                  1

              2. Shark Team
                • 8 Years
                11 mins ago

                Today’s games will lead to a big decision for my team on who I prefer for the festive period:
                A) Foden + Mateta
                B) Reijnders/Anderson/Chukwueze + Isak

              3. Bonus magnet
                • 8 Years
                10 mins ago

                after making the 5 transfers being gifted for AFCON in GW15, can I play my BB the same week?

                I think 5 transfers is way too generous given there are not that many players affected. maybe they should have given us 3 tops, but hey ho, let me use them

                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Yes I think so, it's not a chip after all.

                2. Holmes
                  • 12 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Additional FTs to sell Bournemouth players

                3. Miguel Sanchez
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Cause it’s not a chip I imagine you can play BB

                  Agreed it’s complete overkill

              4. Jordan.
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                6 mins ago

                i thought donnarumma was world class,never seen much of him ,he looks well ordinary bordering on crap to me,5 transfers will sort out goalies,bye bye mr kebab

              5. Wengers Apprentice
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                Can someone please remind me of the rules on free hit. If I use a free transfer but then subsequently free hit the same game week, does my free transfer I make stick or get cancelled? Cheers

                1. AC/DC AFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  1 min ago

                  It gets caught up in the FH

                  Doesn't stick

                2. Ajax Hamsterdam
                  • 11 Years
                  just now

                  If you only had one free transfer you ll just have a free transfer next week if you had 5 FTS and used 3 and hit FH then you'll have 5 following gw. Basically it counts as a transfer. Hope it makes sense 🙂

                3. Holmes
                  • 12 Years
                  just now

                  cancelled

                4. g40steve
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Get back team minus initial transfer.

              6. AC/DC AFC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                5 mins ago

                If I hadn't had played FH, I wouldn't have had two Bruno's with one captain. We'll see what today and tomorrow brings.

                But I would have captained Haaland, c'est la vie.

                Reijndeer would have played. And so would have Romero who I've been trying to shift for weeks because I would have had Senesi and a Sunderland defender on the bench.

                I benched Chalabah last week and sold Eze the week before.

                I should just leave my team alone and let it sail under its own steam!

              7. Holmes
                • 12 Years
                4 mins ago

                Hopefully no injuries in this round, can sell Petrovic. Not sure who to get though, might have to get Raya for 2 weeks.

              8. The Big Fella
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                I am debating for this coming GW Gakpo in for Semeyo (can't afford Foden, more on that in a minute) given that he 1) has his best form at home and has a decent amount of home fixtures over the next few 2) is the best performing attacking player in the team at the moment and 3) has great fixtures coming up, regardless of whether home or away. I would like to jump on the form train to Fodenville but can't afford unless I sell Saka for him which I was not planning on doing until after Arsenal plays Wolves, but it is an option. My next three transfers would be (in a yet-to-be-decided order): Cucurella to Timber (no Arsenal defence at the moment), Semenyo to Gakpo and Saka to Foden. Any opinions or help appreciated.

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.