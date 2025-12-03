Wednesday team news: Saka, Timber, Eze, Salah + Thiago benched, Martinez hurt

Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with six Wednesday night matches, featuring the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

TEAM NEWS

Without doubt, tonight’s major absences come from the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal host Brentford.

Bukayo Saka (£10.1m), Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.8m) are all rotated to the bench, where Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) sits.

Therefore, owners of David Raya (£5.9m), Declan Rice (£7.1m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) can breathe a sigh of relief.

Opponents Brentford can only name 11-goal Igor Thiago (£6.7m) on their own bench, having received late treatment in Saturday’s win. Both Nathan Collins (£4.9m) and Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.8m) are there too.

Elsewhere, the notable news involves Mohamed Salah (£14.1m) remaining out of Liverpool’s XI. Exiting their teams’ lineups are Danny Welbeck (£6.6m), Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) and Lucas Digne (£4.5m), while Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) comes in.

The anticipated Crystal Palace alterations are limited to one: Jefferson Lerma (£4.9m) in for an injured Ismaila Sarr (£6.6m). This means that neither Chris Richards (£4.6m) nor Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m) are rotated.

Furthermore, Alexander Isak (£10.4m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) are passed fit. Cole Palmer (£10.3m) is around to make a cameo appearance.

UPDATE: Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (£5.1m) has picked up an injury during the warm-up. In comes Marco Bizot (£4.3m).

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Merino, Martinelli

Subs: Kepa, Timber, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Eze, Saka, Gyokeres, Jesus

Brentford XI: Kelleher; Ajer, Pinnock, van den Berg; Kayode, Jensen, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Henry; Ouattara, Schade

Subs: Valdimarsson, Collins, Arthur, Lewis-Potter, Donovan, Henderson, Damsgaard, Onyeka, Thiago

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Wieffer, Baleba; Minteh, Gruda, Diego Gomez; Tzimas

Subs: Steele, Hinshelwood, Boscagli, Veltman, Coppola, Knight, Oriola, Kostoulas, Welbeck

Aston Villa XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Pau, Maatsen; Onana, Kamara, McGinn, Guessand, Rogers; Watkins

Subs: Lindelof, Digne, Bogarde, Garcia, Tielemans, Buendia, Sancho, Malen

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Cullen, Florentino; Tchaouna, Flemming, Anthony; Foster

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Edwards, Pires, Hannibal, Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Laurent, Broja

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Kamada, Pino; Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Benitez, Clyne, Canvot, Devenny, Esse, Hughes, Nketiah, Uche

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Agbadou, Mosquera, Toti; Tchatchoua, Andre, Joao Gomes, Bellegarde, Moller Wolfe; Arias, Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa, Doherty, S Bueno, Hoever, Munetsi, Hwang, Arokodare, Chirewa, Mane

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson; Igor Jesus

Subs: John, Boly, Abbott, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Yates, McAtee, Kalimuendo, Jair Cunha

Leeds United XI: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Darlow, Justin, Bornauw, Gruev, Aaronson, Harrison, Gnonto, Okafor, Piroe

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Tosin, Badiashile, Chalobah, Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Enzo; Estevao, Joao Pedro, Gittens; Delap

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Hato, Palmer, Garnacho, Neto, Guiu

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Isak, Gakpo

Subs: Mamardashvili, Kerkez, Nyoni, Endo, Salah, Chiesa, Ngumoha, Jones, Ekitike

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Brobbey, Le Fee

Subs: Patterson, O’Nien, Geertruida, Neil, Mundle, Adingra, Traore, Mayenda, Isidor