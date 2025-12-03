Dugout Discussion

Wednesday team news: Saka, Timber, Eze, Salah + Thiago benched, Martinez hurt

3 December 2025 365 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with six Wednesday night matches, featuring the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool.

Wednesday team news: 2

TEAM NEWS

Without doubt, tonight’s major absences come from the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal host Brentford.

Bukayo Saka (£10.1m), Jurrien Timber (£6.4m) and Eberechi Eze (£7.8m) are all rotated to the bench, where Viktor Gyokeres (£8.8m) sits.

Therefore, owners of David Raya (£5.9m), Declan Rice (£7.1m) and Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) can breathe a sigh of relief.

Opponents Brentford can only name 11-goal Igor Thiago (£6.7m) on their own bench, having received late treatment in Saturday’s win. Both Nathan Collins (£4.9m) and Mikkel Damsgaard (£5.8m) are there too.

Elsewhere, the notable news involves Mohamed Salah (£14.1m) remaining out of Liverpool’s XI. Exiting their teams’ lineups are Danny Welbeck (£6.6m), Youri Tielemans (£5.9m) and Lucas Digne (£4.5m), while Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) comes in.

The anticipated Crystal Palace alterations are limited to one: Jefferson Lerma (£4.9m) in for an injured Ismaila Sarr (£6.6m). This means that neither Chris Richards (£4.6m) nor Jean-Philippe Mateta (£8.1m) are rotated.

Furthermore, Alexander Isak (£10.4m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.3m) are passed fit. Cole Palmer (£10.3m) is around to make a cameo appearance.

UPDATE: Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez (£5.1m) has picked up an injury during the warm-up. In comes Marco Bizot (£4.3m).

GAMEWEEK 14 LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Mosquera, Hincapie, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Madueke, Merino, Martinelli

Subs: Kepa, Timber, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Nwaneri, Eze, Saka, Gyokeres, Jesus  

Brentford XI: Kelleher; Ajer, Pinnock, van den Berg; Kayode, Jensen, Janelt, Yarmoliuk, Henry; Ouattara, Schade

Subs: Valdimarsson, Collins, Arthur, Lewis-Potter, Donovan, Henderson, Damsgaard, Onyeka, Thiago  

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, van Hecke, Dunk, De Cuyper; Wieffer, Baleba; Minteh, Gruda, Diego Gomez; Tzimas

Subs: Steele, Hinshelwood, Boscagli, Veltman, Coppola, Knight, Oriola, Kostoulas, Welbeck  

Aston Villa XI: Bizot; Cash, Konsa, Pau, Maatsen; Onana, Kamara, McGinn, Guessand, Rogers; Watkins

Subs: Lindelof, Digne, Bogarde, Garcia, Tielemans, Buendia, Sancho, Malen

Burnley XI: Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Cullen, Florentino; Tchaouna, Flemming, Anthony; Foster

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Edwards, Pires, Hannibal, Bruun Larsen, Ugochukwu, Laurent, Broja  

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Guehi; Munoz, Wharton, Lerma, Mitchell; Kamada, Pino; Mateta

Subs: Matthews, Benitez, Clyne, Canvot, Devenny, Esse, Hughes, Nketiah, Uche

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Johnstone, Agbadou, Mosquera, Toti; Tchatchoua, Andre, Joao Gomes, Bellegarde, Moller Wolfe; Arias, Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa, Doherty, S Bueno, Hoever, Munetsi, Hwang, Arokodare, Chirewa, Mane  

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hutchinson; Igor Jesus

Subs: John, Boly, Abbott, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Yates, McAtee, Kalimuendo, Jair Cunha

Leeds United XI: Perri; Bogle, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson; Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach; Nmecha, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Darlow, Justin, Bornauw, Gruev, Aaronson, Harrison, Gnonto, Okafor, Piroe

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Tosin, Badiashile, Chalobah, Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Enzo; Estevao, Joao Pedro, Gittens; Delap

Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Gusto, James, Hato, Palmer, Garnacho, Neto, Guiu

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Gomez, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Wirtz, Isak, Gakpo

Subs: Mamardashvili, Kerkez, Nyoni, Endo, Salah, Chiesa, Ngumoha, Jones, Ekitike

Sunderland XI: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Brobbey, Le Fee

Subs: Patterson, O’Nien, Geertruida, Neil, Mundle, Adingra, Traore, Mayenda, Isidor

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

  1. Baps Hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    O'Reilly instead of Muñoz...

    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Why?

  2. henrysquire
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    So Timber doesn't get CS? What's the point of coming off the bench.

    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      It’s the same for all players

    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Can't score from the bench

    3. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah thats what arteta must be thinking

    4. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yeah…

    5. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Need 60 minutes for a CS. He won't get much past 50

  3. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Finally points

  4. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    wtf? Salah looks like a terrorist 😯

    1. jacob1989
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Beard grew longer?

      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        just now

        No, balaclava with the eye slot so narrow I’m surprised he can see.

  5. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    7 mins ago

    Rogers danced down the sideline, got into the attacking half, passed to Watkins who promptly lost the ball

  6. Royal5
    • 14 Years
    6 mins ago

    Rice with 0(!) defcons?

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Not good, not good at all

      1. Royal5
        • 14 Years
        just now

        How is that even possible. Was expecting minimum defcon points from him

  7. WVA
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Brought in Mateta and Minteh this week

    Dubravka coming in for Pope

    Worst season of my life continues

    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      worst season of your life.....so far......

    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Yeah we know, you're always babbling about it

  8. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Leeds G

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bijol G

      1. Sgt. Schultz
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Stach A

  9. JBG
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Leeds G, please no VAR shenanigans

  10. thegaffer82
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    Need a VVD goal today. To soften the blow of Munoz scoring…

    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Same

  11. Cheeky Reijnders
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Guehi 3bps, so far.

  12. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    I suspect Leeds CS and Timber blocking Rodon lol

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gudmundsson 3rd on the bench of course

    2. DARE TO BISCAN
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Classic FPL

  13. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    4 mins ago

    Lovely run from Bijol to Mande the header.

    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      just now

      to make

  14. Gizzachance
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Saka eze Thiago all benched for me, only got Andersen’s 0 pts and Stach on bench
    Not looking good !

    1. Utopsis
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Stach assist

      1. Gizzachance
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers, others probably cameo now! Also a chalobah owner ha

  15. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    3 mins ago

    Watkins again

    1. Feanor
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Rogers assist!

  16. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Chelsea due a spanking! Really hope Leeds deliver that

  17. Sgt. Schultz
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Watkins 2nd G

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rogers A

      1. Fifa las vegas
        • 13 Years
        2 mins ago

        Thank god

        1. Sgt. Schultz
          • 9 Years
          just now

          well done. Minteh here

    2. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      Feck sake, any chance of Rog assist?

      1. Feanor
        • 16 Years
        1 min ago

        Just a 100% chance

  18. JBG
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Watkins again, GW1 owners in heaven

    1. JBG
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Rogers A

      1. jacob1989
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Phew atleast something. Have Rogers

    2. Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Had Watkins, Rogers, Wirtz, 2 x Forest defenders GW1. That went well.

  19. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Ollie, Ollie, Ollie

  20. BobbyDoesNotLook
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    F that Munoz Timber swing

  21. Feanor
    • 16 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bad Boy Bart got a yellow card

  22. F4L
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    elland road atmosphere is really great sometimes

  23. jacob1989
    • 3 Years
    2 mins ago

    Damn cucurella cs goes in no time

    1. Gizzachance
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Same with Chalobah

  24. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 min ago

    Watkins chasing world cup spot

  25. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 min ago

    Stach subbing in. He’s been pretty good value as a sub tbf.

  26. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    My new GK looking fresh, -1 after first half, why he got yc?

    1. Prinzhorn
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Who?

      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Verbruggen

  27. F4L
    • 10 Years
    just now

    leeds had 5 shots in the first 5 mins dayum

  28. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Knew the Verbruggen love would end, didn't think it'd be quite so soon.

