@joaopcc2ilva’s Fantasy Liga Portugal Betclic Gameweek 13 team reveal is here. In this article, he’ll be walking you through his latest team, transfers, and also captaincy decisions ahead of the weekend.

With key fixtures shaping the early weeks of the season, it’s the perfect time to analyse standout picks, player form, and where the best value can be found. Let’s dive into the team reveal for Gameweek 13.

TEAM REVEAL

Matchday 13 of Liga Portugal Betclic approaches, and Benfica vs Sporting opens the round with a huge fixture. I usually avoid players from both sides in these situations, but Sporting’s form makes a calculated risk completely reasonable.

GOALKEEPERS

I start in goal with two home keepers facing opponents who create very few chances. Renan Ribeiro (€4.6m) starts for me, while André Gomes (€4.5m) takes the bench spot after producing a strong run of saves for Alverca.

DEFENDERS

In defence, I open with one of this season’s surprises: Sidney Cabral (€4.4m), who also handles penalties for Estrela. My second defender is Ricardo Sánchez (€5.0m), an attacking full-back who already has goals and assists.

I then turn to Rio Ave captain Marius Vroussai (€5.0m), who plays as a right wing-back and spends far more time attacking than defending, and he faces one of the league’s weakest forward lines in AVS.

My fourth defender, Jan Bednarek (€6.2m), meets another low-scoring attack and stands out for his aerial threat. To finish the defence, I select Rodrigo Abascal (€5.0m), Vitória’s defensive leader, who plays at home.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, André Luiz (€6.3m) continues to drive Rio Ave’s attack and keeps supplying goals and assists. Next up is Victor Froholdt (€6.5m), who remains one of Porto’s most influential players in both phases of play and meets one of the league’s softest defences. I then pick Lincoln (€6.0m), Alverca’s creative hub, who handles penalties and set pieces at home.

My surprise inclusion is Oumar Camara (€4.9m), who has shifted into a left-wing role and delivered both a goal and an assist last matchday. I round out the midfield with Francisco Trincão (€11.5m). Despite the tough opponent, he thrives in big games, and I trust him to deliver again.

FORWARDS

Up front, I start with Luis Suárez (€10.6m), who takes penalties, enters this match in excellent form and plays his first derby as a starter.

My second option is Samu Aghehowa (€11.5m), another penalty taker who keeps generating strong scoring chances.

The final pick is Clayton (€8.0m), Rio Ave’s penalty taker, who maintains solid numbers and draws one of the weakest defences in the league.