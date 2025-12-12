Martinez + Pau: Aston Villa injury latest for FPL Gameweek 16

Emiliano Martinez (back) and Pau Torres (calf) missed Aston Villa’s Europa League triumph against Basel in Switzerland.

Speaking to the media, Unai Emery says both will be assessed ahead of Sunday’s trip to West Ham United.

“We need now to know how they are, the players after yesterday – the players who played and the players who were injured. We are training now and we are going to train tomorrow morning. And then travel to London. I don’t know.

“But, of course, how we are performing collectively when there are some players out, being injured, small or long injuries, I am so happy with how they are responding. We need every player ready to play.” – Unai Emery, in quotes from the Villa website