Senesi + Bournemouth injury latest for FPL Gameweek 16

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said he hopes Marcos Senesi will be available for Monday night’s trip to Old Trafford.

The centre-back finished with cramps in Gameweek 15 and is still dealing with “some issues”, but the Cherries are hopeful of his involvement.

Otherwise, Iraola said not much has changed from last week in terms of injury news.

“I think it’s a similar picture than we had past week. Marcos [Senesi] was the one that finished the game with some cramps and still is dealing with some issues there but there is not a proper muscle injury. So we hope he’s available also for Monday but we are not still sure. “It’s strange because we still have three more days, so it’s difficult to know what’s going to happen but should be very similar from past weekend.” – Andoni Iraola on the team news

We now have a timeline on fellow centre-back Veljko Milosavljevic (knee): he will be out for two-to-three months.

“Veljko [Milosavljevic] has a proper injury from the game against Everton, it’s behind the knee. Some small ligaments you have behind the knee and the capsule are a little bit affected and he will be out, they told me around two, three months. That’s what I can say.” – Andoni Iraola

Elsewhere, Ryan Christie (knee) and Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) remain out, while Lewis Cook is still suspended.

At least they have Tyler Adams returning from his one-match ban.