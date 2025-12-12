Timber, Rice, Saliba: Arsenal injury latest for FPL Gameweek 16

Surprise, surprise, Mikel Arteta wasn’t much help with the injury and illness doubts that Arsenal have going into Gameweek 16.

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Declan Rice (illness), William Saliba (ankle), Leandro Trossard (calf) and Jurrien Timber (knock) were the names in question.

None of their flags will be coming off before the Saturday deadline.

“We have to wait and see. Yesterday we didn’t train, so he hasn’t trained with us yet. We have an extra day, we train this afternoon. Let’s see if he can be available or not. “[The ‘matter of days’ prognosis] remains the same, yeah. If you ask me [about] the Everton game [in Gameweek 17], I think he will be fit. For tomorrow, I don’t know. “It was something quite small. It came from an ankle injury that he had and then he started to modify the way he was running and he started to overload an area, which is something common. But at some point he was uncomfortable continuing to be able to train and play and we had to stop it. He looks better but we’ll have to wait and see if it’s enough for him to be able to train with the team.” – Mikel Arteta on William Saliba

“Timber, again, depends [on] how he feels today. It was a knock that he picked [up in Gameweek 15] and he wasn’t feeling comfortable. So, again, I think it’s something a matter of days. Whether it’s tomorrow or not, we will see.” – Mikel Arteta on Jurrien Timber

“Let’s see how he is today. Obviously, he was ill but that’s an illness. Normally in a few days, it gets resolved, but we have to wait how far he can push.” – Mikel Arteta on Declan Rice

“Again, another one that is a matter of days. Sounds boring but is the reality. So, we don’t know, and if he is available, for how long.” – Mikel Arteta on Leandro Trossard

Additionally, we do know that Max Dowman (ankle), Cristhian Mosquera (ankle), Kai Havertz (knee) and Gabriel Magalhaes (knee) will remain on the sidelines.

Riccardo Calafiori is also suspended in Gameweek 16, due to yellow card accumulation.

And Arteta did at least confirm that there were no fresh concerns from Wednesday’s win in Belgium.