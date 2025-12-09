Suspensions

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 16?

9 December 2025 52 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 16.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN – AND WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS?

ban Gameweek 13

We’ve taken the above table from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

There are five new additions to the 22-strong list, all of them defenders. They are: Lewis Dunk (£4.5m), Ferdi Kadioglu (£4.4m), Jayden Bogle (£4.4m), Morato (£4.3m) and Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m).

Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m) and Daniel Munoz (£6.1m) – the only two names in the above list with double-digit ownerships – remain precariously positioned on four bookings.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 16? 2

There are 50 others who have a bit more breathing space on three yellow cards.

They include 11 names who all sit in 10%+ of FPL squads: Micky van de Ven (£4.7m), Antoine Semenyo (£7.6m), Marc Cucurella (£6.2m), Bryan Mbeumo (£8.4m), Virgil van Dijk (£6.0m), Mohammed Kudus (£6.5m), Pedro Porro (£5.3m), Jack Grealish (£6.6m), Igor Thiago (£6.9m), Bruno Guimaraes (£6.9m) and Phil Foden (£8.6m).

SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 16

FPL notes: Why Caicedo was a sub + £4.2m Guiu assists

Four players were booked for the fifth time this season at the weekend.

Riccardo Calafiori (£5.8m) was the most notable from a FPL perspective, while Conor Bradley (£5.0m), Kyle Walker (£4.4m) and Kevin Schade (£7.0m) followed suit. They’ll all miss out in Gameweek 16.

Two players received red cards on Saturday, meanwhile. Burnley’s Lucas Pires (£3.8m) saw his marching orders for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity, while Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien (£4.0m) was dismissed for serious foul play. They will be banned for one and three league matches, respectively.

In terms of ongoing punishment, Lewis Cook (£4.9m) and Moises Caicedo (£5.8m) finally complete their three-match bans in Gameweek 16. They return the following week.

Hannibal Mejbri (£4.8m) is only one game through a four-match suspension for misconduct.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely suspended by the FA.

BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 16

Tim Iroegbunam (£4.8m), Tyler Adams (£5.0m) and Joao Gomes (£5.3m) are all back in Gameweek 16. They had previously reached the five-caution mark.

Also returning is Idrissa Gana Gueye (£5.4m), who has served a three-match ban for violent conduct.

52 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. OneTeamInBristol
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Allison
    Munoz Timber Chaloboh
    Saka Minteh Mbuemo Foden Semenyo
    Thiago Haaland

    Subs: Dub, Senesi, Rodon, Guiu

    Minteh and Senesi to Dango and Hi

    Open Controls
    1. OneTeamInBristol
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      Hincapie

      Open Controls
      1. OneTeamInBristol
        • 2 Years
        57 mins ago

        No idea what's going on with my phone! Does Minteh and Senesi to Dango and Hincapie sound good?

        Open Controls
        1. wiseguy
          • 4 Years
          33 mins ago

          No, Dango's going AFCON

          Open Controls
          1. OneTeamInBristol
            • 2 Years
            25 mins ago

            Yeah, but as a one week punt?

            Open Controls
            1. wiseguy
              • 4 Years
              21 mins ago

              I guess that's fine. I just don't like transfers that lock me into making another transfer a week later personally.

              Open Controls
            2. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              3 mins ago

              The only way to justify a 1 week punt is if its the only transfer you make and you still have 5 FTs next week.

              Open Controls
  2. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    Wolte -> Thiago tonight to catch the rise probably worth doing, right?

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah Thiago better fixtures, minutes and on pens

      Open Controls
  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Does it look ok? 1 FT. Tracking the Mbeumo news.

    Raya
    Timber VVD Pau
    Saka Bruno Mbeumo Semenyo LeFee
    Haaland Thiago

    Dubravka Guiu Mukiele Rodon

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      Mbuemo news?

      Open Controls
      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Amorim is in discussions with the national associations requesting them fpr departures post Bournemouth?

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Gotcha.
          Tempted by Cunha?

          Open Controls
          1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Or Foden. Lets see.

            Open Controls
      2. iFash@FPL
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        To confirm if he’s still around to play on Monday.

        Open Controls
    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 5 Years
      just now

      5 FTs this week mate, not 1.

      Open Controls
  4. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Great missed the UCL deadline.
    Thought it was 5.45 as usual.

    **** Sake.

    Open Controls
  5. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Is GW18 or GW19 the last week we can use the TC chip? I'm thinking of triple-captaining Bruno against Wolves.

    Open Controls
    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      19

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. The Florentine assassin
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      GW 19 and that is not a bad call at all but that is when i am using my BB on. I am potentially using my TC in GW17 on Haaland/.Foden or Semenyo

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Foden is a good call too. I am getting cold feet about captaining Haaland. He is blanking more than hauling, and Foden is taking goals away from him. Bruno against Wolves seems a safer bet, and Wolves will have just played Liverpool away three days before so they might be tired.

        Open Controls
  6. Jet5605
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Gakpo to Bruno F for a set and forget over Christmas?

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      40 mins ago

      Not the worst

      Open Controls
    2. Wenger_In
        24 mins ago

        Did this myself

        Open Controls
        1. Jet5605
          • 11 Years
          just now

          It feels a bit knee jerk after his haul last night but Gakpo is a doubt for this weekend and has minutes concerns and less routes to points. Bruno feels like a safety blanket over Christmas

          Open Controls
      • Pompel
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        That's what I'll be doing. Will not be getting yesterdays points, but consider it a shield move.
        But really don't know where to find differentials - one thing's for sure, they weren't Gakpo nor VVD 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Crush
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Wilson?
          Szoboslai?
          Going 442/541?

          Open Controls
    3. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      58 mins ago

      Mbeumo to Saka is going to completely backfire against a high press Bournemouth isn’t it? 😆

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 6 Years
        17 mins ago

        I think they both will haul.

        Open Controls
      2. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        14 mins ago

        Dont worry its a good move. Targeting Wolves makes more sense than backing Man Utd, who are inconsistent remember, winning two in a row would be unexpected

        Open Controls
      3. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        United just won, are top 6 and their supporters are getting uppity. We all know what happens next.

        Open Controls
        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Man Utd at home.
          Bournemouth are out of form
          Man Utd coming off a big win

          Its got all the hallmarks of a one-nil Bournemouth win

          Open Controls
      4. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Done it, Saka (c).

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Have BrunoF as well.

          Open Controls
    4. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Any update on Senesi?

      Open Controls
    5. The Polymath
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Have 2 FT's left

      A) Downgrade Raya to Verbruggen and bring in Bruno Fernandez for Minteh
      B) Downgrade Woltemade to Kroupi Junior and bring in Bruno Fernandez for Minteh

      Open Controls
    6. FDMS All Starz
      • 10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Which FH is better?

      GW17 FH:
      Raya (eve a)
      Andersen(nfo h), Senesi(bur h), O’Reily(whu h)
      Saka(eve a), Semenyo(bur h), Kluivert(bur h), Rogers(mun h), Foden(whu h)
      Haaland(whu h), Ekitike(tot a)

      GW19 FH:
      Henderson(ful h)
      Dalot(wol h), VVD(lee h), Munoz(ful h)
      Saka(avl h), Foden(sun a), Bruno(wol h), Gordon(bur a)
      Haaland(sun a), Bowen(bha h), Isak/Ekitike(lee h)

      Open Controls
    7. Supersonic_
      • 4 Years
      39 mins ago

      GTG?

      Captain on Saka, will likely bottle and go Robot

      Dub

      Richards Munoz Gvardiol
      Rice Saka Bruno Foden
      Welbeck Thiago Haaland

      Verb Anderson Thiaw Stach

      Open Controls
    8. Atimis
      • 9 Years
      38 mins ago

      H Wilson as Gakpo replacement?
      I’ve been thinking about Rice but will Saka (c) already so may punt somewhere else, Neto or...Szobo. Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I did Gakpo to Wilson. Wilson has really good fixtures in the short term.

        Open Controls
        1. Atimis
          • 9 Years
          just now

          May settle on him, just

          Open Controls
    9. tuturututu
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      Got this team

      Raya (Dubravka)
      Timber, VdV, Esteve (Guehi, Acheampong)
      Saka(c), Bruno, Foden, Kudus (Devenny)
      Mateta, Haaland, Thiago

      Please spear s moment for some thoughts, all fine here? Am I crazy for thinking to start Esteve over Guehi?

      Open Controls
      1. Haa-lala-land
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        A little, yes

        Open Controls
      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Good team. But not as good as mine!

        Open Controls
    10. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      20 mins ago

      f/h gw16
      sanchez
      ruben/andersen/hincaple
      rice/fernandes/foden/(s)aka
      thiago/watkins/haaland

      Open Controls
    11. Dynamic Duos
      • 12 Years
      16 mins ago

      352, 442, 532 Hybrid, no 3rd striker, this is the way!

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Yeah I just used my 5FTs to move to a 442/352 mix

        Open Controls
      2. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yup - am moving to a front two as well

        Open Controls
    12. GROBARI
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      So Hincapie is nailed until Gabriel is back?

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Pretty much, especially now Mosquera is out

        Open Controls
    13. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Which budget 5th defender:

      A) Alderete
      B) Gudmundsson

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.