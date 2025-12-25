FPL Gameweek 18: Best odds for goals + assists

Looking for the players with the best chances of attacking returns in Gameweek 18? We’ve broken down the latest bookmaker odds to reveal which players are most likely to score or assist this week.

ATTACKING RETURN ODDS: TOP 20 PLAYERS

Note: odds based on if the player starts

It comes as no surprise to see Erling Haaland (£15.1m) top the odds for Gameweek 18. He has already delivered 19 goals and four assists this season and now travels to Nottingham Forest. The matchup looks ideal for him to extend that return.

Close behind sits Hugo Ekitike (£8.9m). Liverpool host rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers, pushing Ekitike up to second with a 67% of an attacking return. Wolves have conceded more goals than any other side this season, which gives him a perfect platform.

Bukayo Saka (£10.3m) completes the top three. Arsenal welcome a shaky Brighton & Hove Albion defence, and Saka arrives in strong form after producing four attacking returns across his last four league matches.

Despite being sold by more than 140,000 managers ahead of the deadline, Igor Thiago (£7.1m) still rates well for Gameweek 18. The Brentford penalty taker has blanked in four straight league matches, but a meeting with Bournemouth, who have conceded a league-second-worst 23 goals on their travels, offers a strong chance to reset.

Cole Palmer (£10.4m) joins Thiago on 58%. A strong Arsenal contingent follows closely behind, along with Florian Wirtz (£8.0m), who continues to draw in new owners. Bruno Fernandes’ (£9.3m) injury accounts for most of those, of course.

Finally, Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) continues to rise in ownership as the deadline approaches. With a league-best 22 shots in the last three Gameweeks, he also looks capable of delivering against poor travellers Newcastle United.