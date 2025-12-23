Suspensions

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 18?

23 December 2025 133 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 18.

As we’ll explain below, there’s not long to go until Premier League players are free – at least in the short term – from the ramifications of yellow card accumulation.

HOW MANY BOOKINGS RESULT IN A BAN – AND WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS?

Gameweek ban 18

We’ve taken the above table from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches.

There have been no postponements this season, so that’ll be after Gameweek 19 for all 20 clubs (barring any Christmas cancellations!).

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Gameweek ban 18

There are nine new additions to the 33-strong list.

Everton pair James Tarkowski (£5.5m) and Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.9m) are two of them, for those considering a Toffees defender for their favourable fixture swing.

Three Spurs players also joined the list: Micky van de Ven (£4.6m), Richarlison (£6.4m) and Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.3m).

Ibrahima Konate (£5.4m), Nico Gonzalez (£5.9m), Nikola Milenkovic (£5.1m) and Enzo Le Fee (£4.9m) round off the new entries.

Antoine Semenyo (£7.7m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£7.0m) are among the other well-owned names who were already on four bookings.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

Gameweek ban 18

There are 48 others who have a bit more breathing space on three yellow cards.

They’d have to be booked in both of the next two Gameweeks to pick up a ban.

Marc Guehi (£5.3m), Virgil van Dijk (£5.9m), Igor Thiago (£7.1m) and Phil Foden (£8.9m) are among the well-owned names here.

The in-demand Harry Wilson (£5.8m) is also on the list.

SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 18

FPL notes: Szoboszlai injury, Slot on Salah + Ekitike's form 6

Only one player reached five yellow cards in Gameweek 17 but it was a significant name: Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.7m), who features in 700,000+ FPL squads.

He’ll be back in Gameweek 19.

Xavi Simons (£6.5m) and Cristian Romero (£5.0m) both serve suspensions for red cards they received on Saturday. Simons is banned for three matches, Romero one.

Luke O’Nien (£4.0m) still has one match to go of a three-match ban, meanwhile.

Hannibal Mejbri (£4.8m) is three games through a four-match suspension for misconduct – but as he’s off to AFCON, he’ll serve the rest of his ban while in Morocco.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely suspended by the FA.

BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 18

FPL notes: Dunk injury, Ait-Nouri threat + Delap benched 4

Casemiro (£5.5m), Yerson Mosquera (£4.3m), Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) and Diego Gomez (£4.9m) are all back from suspension in Gameweek 18.

  1. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    44 mins ago

    Bruno & Guiu to Stach & Ekitike for free?

    Dubravka
    Cucurella VVD Hincapie
    Saka Foden Rice Stach
    Haaland Ekitike(C) Thiago

    John Dalot Gudmundsson Szobo*

    1. Rhysd007
    1. Rhysd007
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I'm also thinking Stach, but I'm doing Thiago > Ekitike as I also need to upgrade Mat Sels in goal.

      Maybe Gravenberch to capitlise on Wolves

      Open Controls
  2. Rhysd007
    • 13 Years
    44 mins ago

    I have 6.8m for Bruno replacement once Ekitike is purchased. Who would you go for?!

    A) Wilson
    B) Stach
    C) Tavernier
    D) Gravenberch
    E) Grealish

    E) Grealish
    1. Jet5605
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Prefer to roll and get Szob next week over those

      Open Controls
      1. Rhysd007
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Probably cost 0.2 and am hoping to BB this week

        Open Controls
  3. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    Semenyo to which club?

    Open Controls
    1. Rhysd007
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      City or Liverpool are favourites.

      Open Controls
    2. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      Feels like Liverpool is the most obvious, he's an upgrade on Gakpo and a nice Salah buffer in case he decides to leave.

      Open Controls
    3. NotsoSpursy
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Liverpool

      Liverpool
    4. Bobby Crush
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Isak’s injury might shift Liverpool’s priorities. City.

      Open Controls
  4. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    28 mins ago

    Your help is needed please

    In your opinion what is the best 12.5m MF combo for this team for the next few GWs (18-20)

    Raya Dubravka

    Thiaw Andersen Rodon VVD Alderete

    Semenyo Saka Anderson xxxxxxx xxxxxxxx

    Ekitike Haaland Bowen

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Cunha, Roger’s or Foden

      Open Controls
    2. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Possibly cheap ones like Miley and Potts, then upgrade Semenyo to Foden and money for Gabriel soon.

      Open Controls
  5. NotsoSpursy
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    I’m WCing to set up BB in 19.

    I have 8 strong forwards/midfielders for BB
    Does that look ok?

    Martinez (Dúbravka)

    Chalobah - Guéhi - Gab/WD (Dunk) (Mukiele)

    Cunha - Rice - Rogers - Foden - (Semenyo)

    Ekitiké - Haaland - Calvert

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      Semenyo away at Chelsea and Mukiele home to City. Villa home to Arsenal? Are you sure?

      Open Controls
    2. NotsoSpursy
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Let me re-think! Thanks

      Open Controls
  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who replaces BrunoF?

    A) Cunha
    B) Rogers
    C) Gordon
    D) Semenyo

    Pope
    Timber, O’Reilly, Senesi
    Saka, Bruno, Foden, Wilson
    Haaland, Ekitike, Raul

    Dub, Chalobah, Rodin, King

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      B or D

      B or D
    2. Boz
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

      A
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wirtz too much with Ekitike already in team?

      Open Controls
  7. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Is Paqueta an option given those fixtures?

    Open Controls
    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Don’t find him consistent enough to bring in

      Open Controls
    2. Boz
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Low xGi and doesn't get defcon so don't see the upside despite the fixtures

      Open Controls
  8. Boz
    • 13 Years
    19 mins ago

    Anything else worth an FT? 1.7itb. Considering Rodon to Keane but it'll create benching headaches, or Enzo to Rogers but that can wait a couple of GWs so think roll is the best option?

    Raya (Dub)
    Timber VVD Nico (Thiaw Rodon)
    Enzo Cunha Rice Foden (King)
    Haaland Ekitike Thiago

    Open Controls
    1. NotsoSpursy
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Thiago -> Calvert L

      Thiago -> Calvert L
  9. NotsoSpursy
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    Price changes going crazy! Popular time for WC

    Open Controls
  10. Tinfoil Deathstar
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Senesi to Keane or Tarko?

    Funds not really an issue.

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Tarko

      Tarko
  11. EL tridente
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thiago to Bowen or Keep?

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Do it!

      Do it!
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Do it

      Do it
    3. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just do it

      Just do it
    4. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd give him the Bournemouth game at least

      Open Controls
    5. beerhockeyrock
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      Holding for BOU, then doing

      Open Controls
  12. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    any word on KDH's injury/fitness yet?

    Open Controls
    1. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nothing. Moyes seems to be being tight lipped on KDH for 2 pressers in a row now

      Open Controls
  13. AC Pilkington
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    What’s the best midfield asset of 6.8m or less for the next 2-3 GWs?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Wish I had 6.8, would have taken a chance on Cherki

      Open Controls
  14. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which midfielder for 6.5 or below. I have Saka Semenyo Wilson and LeFees

    Open Controls
  15. AC Pilkington
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is Mason Mount pretty nailed now with Bruno injured?

    Open Controls
    1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Should be

      Should be

