FPL Gameweek 19: Thursday’s goals, assists, bonus + ‘DefCon’ points

1 January 2026 151 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
At the end of Thursday’s Gameweek 19 matches, our Scoreboard rounds up the Fantasy action.

Included in this article are the day’s leading teams and players for shots, chances created and expected goals (xG). This is official Opta data taken from our Members Area.

Meanwhile, the goals, assists and bonus summaries are from LiveFPL.

And, new for 2025/26, we’ll also round up Tuesday’s defensive contribution (DC/DefCon) points.

GAMEWEEK 19: THURSDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND PROJECTED BONUS POINTS

GAMEWEEK 19: THURSDAY’S PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

DEFENDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MIDFIELDERS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

FORWARDS WHO QUALIFIED FOR DEFENSIVE CONTRIBUTION POINTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

Sunderland0 – 0Manchester City
Brentford0 – 0Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool0 – 0Leeds United
Crystal Palace1 – 1Fulham
151 Comments
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    would you do
    szobo thiago etikite out
    rogers bowen watkins in

    for -8.

    
    1. Shteve
      • 16 Years
      15 mins ago

      No

      
    2. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      Absolutely not

      
    3. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      No way

      
    4. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thanks all 🙂

      
  2. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    What’s latest on Rice & Semenyo?

    
  3. Mr. O'Connell
    • 13 Years
    28 mins ago

    Let's hope Gvardiol can nail down that LB spot

    
    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Practically a second striker.

      
  4. JBG
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    https://x.com/alex_crook/status/2006851694127468780?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2006851694127468780%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=

    "Semenyo move from #AFCB to #MCFC pretty much done now. Deal agreed in principle and contracts being drafted by the two clubs. With
    @JacobsBen
    for
    @talkSPORT"

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      what a shame

      
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      interesting transfer. cherki and doku on the wings for city have mainly been about chance creation, semenyo changes that with his goal threat. probably will have a knock on effect elsewhere, maybe not on haaland but time will tell

      
    3. g40steve
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Do we hold him for 4 City players?

      
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        10 mins ago

        Do we want 4 city players? Fixtures are mixed and they were far from their best tonight

        
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          9 mins ago

          Probably be awhile before he nails down a spot and will now always be a rotation risk. Cherki a non option now also right? Foden to move back central?

          
  5. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    It’s surprising to see people so bothered about price changes in a season where all the heavy hitters (apart from Haaland) are doing nothing

    
    1. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      21 mins ago

      That's what I was saying the other day. Price changes have been great this season. Many people confuse FPL with Monopoly(the richest wins), making suboptimal moves for team value's sake, which is great news for the rest of us.

      
      1. The Big Fella
        • 9 Years
        14 mins ago

        I buck this trend by having both low team value and low points

        
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      "You can control team value, but not points"

      George Washington, 1776

      
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      9 mins ago

      What if Palmer starts banging under a new manager?

      
      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Then it’s Saka to Palmer

        Or if a bit short of money, find a cheap 4.0m defender instead of a 4.5 one. Hardly going to ruin a season

        
  6. One for All
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Current team:

    Verbruggen
    Chalabah, Ruben, Anderson
    Saka, Foden, Minteh, Cunha
    Thiago, Ekitike, Haaland

    Dubravka, Gudmundsson, King, Burn

    1FT 1mil ITB

    Wildcard or not?

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      12 mins ago

      It doesn’t need it but I hit mine too

      My non wc team will do well the weekend

      
      1. One for All
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        I'm tempted lol need to get rid of King, Burn, Thiago, Foden . Just a mess.

        
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          You don’t need to WC to get rid of Foden or Thiago

          
  7. Pointless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who’s better to bring in for Rice?
    a) Bruno G
    b) Morgan Rogers

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

      
    2. F4L
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      rogers for the explosive potential . rice's issue didnt seem too serious though tbf

      
  8. Stranger Mings
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    What to do as a semenyo & non gabriel owner with 1 Ft? Can afford vvd to gabriel but surely semenyo wont play this gw?

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Iraola said he would but who knows

      
      1. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Sounds like cpuld b city playet by then

        
        1. FPL Blow-In
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          You’d imagine City would want him at Bournemouth for the Arsenal game albeit risk of injury

          
    2. Drizzle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Semenyo has to go I think. Either take the hit or make peace with not having Gabriel for 2-3 GWs and that he'll be 6.8/6.9m by then.

      
      1. Drizzle
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        I'm 50/50 between these btw

        
      2. Stranger Mings
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeh do vvd/semenyo to gabriel plus gordon/trossard

        
  9. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    21 mins ago

    Which of these moves would you prioritise for the weekend?

    A) Lacroix > VdV
    B) Thiago > DCL

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Do you need to make either?

      
      1. Do I Not Like Orange
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I can't see Lacroix getting me points anytime soon & he feels like a waste of 5M+

        
  10. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    20 mins ago

    Start one of:

    A. Gudmundsson
    B. Dorgu
    C. Guehi

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      B

      
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      A

      
    3. One for All
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      A

      
    4. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

      
  11. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    which option do you prefer?
    a szobo to rogers
    b thiago to bowen

    cheers and gl !

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      
    2. One for All
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      
    3. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      cheers both !

      
    4. F4L
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      a

      
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        thank you!

        
  12. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Any way to improve this WC team?

    Roefs Dubravka
    Gabriel Chalobah Tarkowski Thiaw Alderete
    Saka Palmer Foden Cherki Rogers
    Haaland DCL Obi

    1.2ITB

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      looks good but is wc necessary? dgws etc still to come.

      
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Usually use my secons wildcard early. Didn't even get 11 players out this GW!

        
    2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Looking good mate!

      
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers!

        
    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Few risks due to unknowns.

      1. How does Chelsea manager situation impact Chalobah and Palmer
      2. How does Semenyo impact Cherki mins
      3. Why would you not go for 3 Arsenal if on WC - Chalobah to Timber

      
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        1. Can't imagine those two not being nailed, whoever the manager is

        2. Yes, he's clearly a risk, but willing to take it

        3. Much prefer Rice as my third when available
        I think Timber isn't worth spending 6.4M for? Arsenal have 9 CS compared to Chelsea's 8.

        
    4. Shteve
      • 16 Years
      11 mins ago

      Nice team. Cherki could come in for some rotation with Doku back and Semenyo signing..

      
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yep, it's a bit risky!

        
    5. The Big Fella
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      If you have 1.2 ITB why get Obi? I have Thiaw and I want to get rid. Newcastle haven’t kept a CS since GW7. I think you need double Arsenal defence. I don’t like Palmer as a pick.

      
      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Obi because I don't want to play more than two strikers anyways.
        Not sold on Thiaw tbh, but I don't want another Arsenal defender. Any other suggestion as Thiaw replacement? Because I can't see anyone that I want

        
  13. Pilgrim62
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    16 mins ago

    What you think is the best pair of goalkeepers (WC)

    
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      pickford and dub

      
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        This or Verb and John

        
    2. Boberella
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      I’ve gone Pickford and Dub

      
  14. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    What would do with Thiago?
    Could bench this week but ain’t solving the problem…Is Bowen actually worth it? Sounds quite pricey for his output.

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Shift towards 352/442 rotation imo. Haaland and Ekitike/Watkins/Bowen

      
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, 3 up front was big mistake…

        
    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would downgrade Thiago to a very cheap forward and buy yourself an extra premium defender.

      
      1. Atimis
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Not stupid actually

        
        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Wasn't meant to be. There are loads of defenders I want but no forwards.

          
  15. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Saka or Haaland captain?

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Haaland for me with no manager or Caicedo

      
    2. Richm
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Agree unless Pickford gets a price rise.
      Need money for Gabriel next week

      
  16. Richm
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Raya to Pickford this week or wait a week?

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      No panic to do it this week

      
  17. Gudjohnsen
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Do I need to WC this team or keep for now?
    Already did Wilson to Rogers

    Raya, Dubravka
    Timber, Dorgu, Thiaw, Guehi, Gudmundsson
    Saka, Szobo, Foden, Rogers, Xhaka
    Haaland, Igor Thiago, Woltemade

    
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Just tried to make a wildcard draft

      Goalkeepers and defence was easy.

      Rodgers was the only midfielder I liked. Haaland was the only forward I Iiked. Couldn't fill the other 7 spots.

      
  18. Tsparkes10
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Thoughts on switching to a 352??

    VVD, King, Thiago to Gabriel, Rogers, Mane (-4)?

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I think 352/442 is the way to go

      
  19. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    4 mins ago

    This is my current WC draft. Opinions appreciated, thank you.

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, Timber, Gvardiol, Thiaw
    Saka, Foden, Rogers, Gordon
    Haaland, Watkins

    John, KDH, Mukiele, Kroupi .1itb

    
  20. Khalico
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which one?

    A. Cherki, Andersen, Kelleher
    B. Bruno G, Konsa, Areola

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      B is better than A imo but not a fan of either

      
  21. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Play Petrovic or Dubs?

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Dubs

      
      1. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Ta

        
    2. OptimusBlack
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Dúbravka

      

