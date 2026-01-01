Palace v Fulham/Liverpool v Leeds team news: Calvert-Lewin benched

Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) returns on Thursday with four Premier League fixtures.

Up first: Crystal Palace v Fulham and Liverpool v Leeds United at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Arne Slot makes three changes from Saturday’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Conor Bradley, Andrew Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai come in for Milos Kerkez, Federico Chiesa and Alexis Mac Allister.

Jeremie Frimpong consequently moves forward to the right wing.

Daniel Farke brings in James Justin, Sebastian Bornauw, Ilia Gruev and Lukas Nmecha, with Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin making way.

At Selhurst Park, Oliver Glasner has named an unchanged Crystal Palace XI from the side that lost to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

No surprises in the Fulham XI, either – Marco Silva names an unchanged starting line-up.

Chris Richards, Eddie Nketiah and Josh King all miss out, however.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Devenny, Pino, Mateta

Subs: Benitez, Uche, Esse, Canvot, Sosa, Rodney, Benamar, Casey, Drakes-Thomas

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Lukic, Berge, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin, Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Diop, Amissah, Reed, Cairney, Traore, Ridgeon, Kusi-Asare

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Frimpong, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Ngumoha, Nyoni, Ramsay, Lucky, Gakpo

Leeds United XI: Perri, Justin, Bornauw, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Gruev, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Nmecha

Subs: Darlow, Bogle, Byram, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Okafor, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin