Palace v Fulham/Liverpool v Leeds team news: Calvert-Lewin benched

1 January 2026 437 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Gameweek 19 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) returns on Thursday with four Premier League fixtures.

Up first: Crystal Palace v Fulham and Liverpool v Leeds United at 17:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Arne Slot makes three changes from Saturday’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Conor Bradley, Andrew Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai come in for Milos Kerkez, Federico Chiesa and Alexis Mac Allister.

Jeremie Frimpong consequently moves forward to the right wing.

Daniel Farke brings in James Justin, Sebastian Bornauw, Ilia Gruev and Lukas Nmecha, with Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Noah Okafor and Dominic Calvert-Lewin making way.

At Selhurst Park, Oliver Glasner has named an unchanged Crystal Palace XI from the side that lost to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

No surprises in the Fulham XI, either – Marco Silva names an unchanged starting line-up.

Chris Richards, Eddie Nketiah and Josh King all miss out, however.

LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Lerma, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Devenny, Pino, Mateta

Subs: Benitez, Uche, Esse, Canvot, Sosa, Rodney, Benamar, Casey, Drakes-Thomas

Fulham XI: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Lukic, Berge, Wilson, Smith Rowe, Kevin, Jimenez

Subs: Lecomte, Castagne, Diop, Amissah, Reed, Cairney, Traore, Ridgeon, Kusi-Asare

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Frimpong, Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Kerkez, Mac Allister, Chiesa, Ngumoha, Nyoni, Ramsay, Lucky, Gakpo

Leeds United XI: Perri, Justin, Bornauw, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Gruev, Ampadu, Stach, Aaronson, Nmecha

Subs: Darlow, Bogle, Byram, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Okafor, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin

437 Comments
  1. Yes Ndidi
    • 6 Years
    38 mins ago

    Happy to have finally got that VVD clean sheet. Happier to have already transferred him to Gabriel.

  2. Kingy109
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Hmm Lacroix and Etikite to Bowen and Gabriel for free is tempting this week ...

    1. FantasyClub
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Burnley at home for Liverpool on the horizon

  3. Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Gvardiol better stay subbed as have Gudmonssen coming on lol

  4. #1 Salah Hater
    • 1 Year
    37 mins ago

    Guehi 9 defcon... you've gotta be kidding me

    1. Dont give a fuchs
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I have konate and guehi both on 9 defcon

  5. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    36 mins ago

    Play HWilson (LIV) or Virgil (ful) next one?

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Virgil

    2. Ignasi M
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Wilson looked dangerous again. He also does very versus Liverpool, historically,

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Wilson

  6. Fifa las vegas
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    Might just do Rice to Garner tonight, with a view to doing Senesi to Gabriel later in the week for -4.

    Would give me this for next week
    Dub
    Gabriel, O’Reilly, Keane
    Saka, Foden, Rogers, Gordon
    Haaland(c), Ekitike, DCL

    Sanchez, Garner, Mukiele, VdV

    Seems stupid to -4 Garner in and bench, but need to get ahead of the Gabriel train. Just wish I didn’t chicken out of having him on FH this week, would’ve probably won my monthly ML prize 😡

    Otherwise I’m probably starting Mukiele next GW, which maybe might be ok vs taking a hit.

  7. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    35 mins ago

    170 checkout for Little Luke for the set

  8. sk24
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Stach DC

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      27 mins ago

      On my bench 🙁

  9. mrtapio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Currently 1point behind the leader in a ML. There's a nice price for leding after GW19. It all comes down do Thiago(him) vs O'Reilly(me).

    How's my chances?

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      9 mins ago

      Touch and go, although I think I’d prefer your side of the draw.

      I’ve about 17 pts to make up with Cherki and Haaland(C) vs Foden and Haaland (not C).

      How’s my chances? 😆

      1. mrtapio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Haaland masterclass and a return from Cherki is all you need!

    2. Kingy109
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      50/50 I think. Hope Brentford don't win a pen

  10. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    About to head off to bed now. Won't mind waking up to hatties from Haaland and Foden with 6 assists for O'Reilly.

    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland harry all Cherki assists would do me if Foden stays quiet for just one week and then he can destroy Chelsea if he likes

  11. FantasyClub
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    What happened to Ekitike?
    His XGI is way better than his last 4 games…

    1. The FPL Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Didnt score the muppet

  12. The FPL Units
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    just now

    Coming off at what looks like my worst FH ever!

    Thinking I will go back to 2 x Arse atb (Timber & Gab). Not sure who to swap Rice out for though?

    Rice & Senesi to Gab & 6.4mid (will play most weeks)

    Gravenberch is an option.

    Any suggestions?

