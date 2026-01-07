Team News

FPL Gameweek 21 team news: Weds’ live injury updates + Ekitike latest

7 January 2026 132 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Two post-deadline Gameweek 21 press conferences to bring you today: Liverpool’s Arne Slot and Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta.

Slot spoke to the media this morning, with Arteta following this afternoon.

You can find all the key quotes and latest team news below.

LIVERPOOL

Slot started his press conference by offering the latest on Hugo Ekitike, who sat out Gameweek 20.

While he’s not carrying a serious muscle injury, there’s some lingering doubt about his availability for Thursday’s clash with Arsenal.

“He’s not trained with us till now. Let’s see if he can today. I’ve said, I think, two or three days ago when we played Fulham, that he’s not going to be out for long but because games come so fast, he’s in between maybe training with the team or it would take him one or two days extra.” – Arne Slot on Hugo Ekitike

Alexander Isak (ankle) and Giovanni Leoni (ACL) are medium-to-long-term absentees, while Mohamed Salah is still on international duty.

Wataru Endo (ankle) has been sidelined for the last month.

Away from injuries, Slot sidestepped questions about the possibility of a renewed move for Marc Guehi, who Liverpool have previously been heavily linked with, and an early return for Harvey Elliott, who Aston Villa have loaned and barely used due to the obligation-to-buy clause that would be triggered after 10 appearances.

“My answer is always the same: we don’t talk about players who are not ours.” – Arne Slot, when asked about Marc Guehi

ARSENAL

Riccardo Calafiori (unknown), Max Dowman (ankle) and Cristhian Mosquera (ankle) remain sidelined for the visit of Liverpool.

“No, they are out again.

“I think pretty soon [they will be available].” – Mikel Arteta on Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori

Mikel Arteta says he will continue to “monitor the load” of Kai Havertz, who has faced a long road back from a knee injury.

The German made his first appearance in a matchday squad in Gameweek 19, when he was an unused substitute for the match against Aston Villa.

However, he then disappeared from view again in Gameweek 20.

Havertz is training, however, and the Gunners are just proceeding with caution after such a lengthy lay-off.

“We are monitoring his load. He has been out for a long time for two different reasons. He’s very close. He trained this morning again and, hopefully, we are going to have him available and the best version of Kai very soon.” – Mikel Arteta on Kai Havertz

More to follow

  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 3 mins ago

    Bit of jumping on the gun, anyone planning for WC GW21? Some shifts of fixtures there ...

    1. CYN
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 20 mins ago

      Maybe 24. 21 lines up with with the last fixtures I'd want my Liverpool players for.

      1. CYN
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        I assume you mean GW22*

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Yeah I meant 24

    2. tbos83
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      Tempted but think I'm going to cling on until 24 when I will likely bring in Palmer/Bruno.

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Yeah am looking at 24

    3. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      24 looks better if you can wait

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        That's what I meant

    4. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 12 mins ago

      Sorry folks GW24

    5. _Greg
      • 15 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      I think I'd want to change 10 players on a WC to make it worth it at this point. The potential benefits to saving it seem too big at this point. Look how, fast everyone burned their 5 free transfers, i wonder what percentage of players have 4/5 transfers right now!

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I do

    6. Defcons are for Kinnear
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      No but I find myself saving transfers to perform surgery soon. Too much unclear atm.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        I’ve saved up 4 to do a mini WC next week

    7. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 22 mins ago

      No, it’s too important a chip. I’ll wait for the DGWs.

    8. Emiliano Sala
      • 9 Years
      51 mins ago

      Already used it

  2. _Greg
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 52 mins ago

    Had Roefs since 4.5m, considering Robert Sanchez for 4.9m for this upcoming run. Should I just stick with Roefs?

    1. CYN
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 18 mins ago

      I think so.
      Sunderland have some nice fixtures coming, West Ham and Burnley.

    2. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      I would

    3. Ze_Austin
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 13 mins ago

      Wait and see. New coach too

      1. _Greg
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Cheers all.

    4. Sloopy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I brought Roefs in this week (finally Raya out)!

    5. Wenger_In
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        I think Roefs might be a season keeper

        1. tutankamun
          • 16 Years
          34 mins ago

          well he's definitely a keeper

      • rainy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        Stick, imo, until we know more

    6. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 47 mins ago

      Bring in Reinildo over Alderete?

      Money saved will mean I have MITB for King > KDH

      1. _Greg
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 8 mins ago

        KDH's fixtures getting a bit worse, not bad plan though.

        1. Ha.
          • 10 Years
          4 hours, 4 mins ago

          5th midfielder and so can pick and choose

    7. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 43 mins ago

      Would you keep Guehi or O’Reilly? Or neither?

      Will keep O’Reilly to Wolves before I decide.

      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 33 mins ago

        Also, is Tarkowski worth his price tag?

        1. CYN
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 30 mins ago

          Probably not... but I still have him. Think it is ok to have slightly overpriced assets with the right enablers. Mukiele for example.

      2. CYN
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 32 mins ago

        Definitely keep O'Reilly until Wolves. I would probably let Guehi go.

      3. _Greg
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Guehi might be at City soon.

        1. Ausman
          • 2 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          Or Liverpool, or Spurs, or Real Madrid.....

          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            3 hours, 58 mins ago

            More chance of him being seen at Pride than Spurs

    8. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      I can see Ekitike coming off the bench at HT tomorrow

      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 20 mins ago

        He's not going to be up to much when Arsenal are already 2-0 up by then

      2. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        4 hours, 16 mins ago

        I think he'll either play or not play, don't think he'll come off bench if he has a niggling injury that needs resting. So I've played him with Szobo 1st bench.

        1. Travel Notes
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 46 mins ago

          Play or not play seems like a good bet. What odds will you give me?

      3. g40steve
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 12 mins ago

        Sitting first on bench so I don’t get cameo.
        Still to good to ignore with current form

        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 8 mins ago

          Word up!

        2. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          4 hours, 3 mins ago

          1 goal in last 3 games, playing three of the worst teams in the division is "form too good to ignore"?

          1. Pep Roulette
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 38 mins ago

            5G 1A in last 5 games. It's all about perspective.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              There are cheaper players with working hamstrings matching those numbers

      4. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        I really don't think he'll play at all. Just hoping now he's fit for Burnley.

    9. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 4 mins ago

      City LGBT group apparently trying to stop the Guehi transfer

      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Sounds Guehi

      2. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 23 mins ago

        Surprised such a group exists considering their ownership

        1. Do I Not Like Orange
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Huge cognitive dissonance. Rediscover your "principles" for a player who doesn't want to wear an armband, but not for owners who have direct impact on the lives of gay people in their country. Convenient.

          1. Casual Player
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            14 years in jail for homosexuality but… he doesn’t wear an arm band!

      3. Casual Player
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        That groups minds will be blown when they learn about who owns their club

      4. JBG
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Only read about Pools, not City? Any link? Want to share it with friends and laugh at the backwards world City fans live in.

    10. The Tinkerman
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      Start one

      A) Mukiele (CRY)
      B) Cunha (MCI)

      Already have Roefs starting in goal, A would be 5 at the back..

      1. Ha.
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        A

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        A but will consider B if Bruno F is playing again

      3. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        B

    11. Mother Farke
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      Hoping for a cornucopia of points tonight.

      1. Sloopy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Me too (had to look it up)!

      2. Flynniesta
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Who does he play for? I’ve not been keeping up with the new transfer window signings.

    12. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Don’t know if already posted, BBC article ‘Is AI spoiling Fantasy Football?’

      https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cewjqxxy2jxo

      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Well it's certainly ruined the app, but I really couldn't care less about the dreaded 'Content Creators' using it to pick their team for them.

      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 38 mins ago

        Reminding me of Chess Master v Computer many years ago which in many cases Computer was beaten, probably not anymore these days

        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 3 mins ago

          Magnus was pretty good at FPL.

          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 55 mins ago

            Wasn't he ranked #1 for a while, a couple of seasons back

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 35 mins ago

              Think he was flying high but not sure he ever topped at OR 1.

              1. JBG
                • 7 Years
                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                Think he was 3rd or something like that.

        2. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Deep Blue first played world champion Garry Kasparov in a six-game match in 1996, where it won one, drew two, and lost three games.

          It was upgraded in 1997, and in a six-game re-match it defeated Kasparov by winning two games and drawing three.

      3. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        Grok is doing AI write ups on X

        It talked about the goalless draw between Fulham and Liverpool the other day.

        It's littered with mistakes.

        Albeit, I guess this is about analytical models predicting expected points/ value like Solio.

        Will skim read the article, next!

        1. Casual Player
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          Yeah it will be about predictive models

          AI is still trash

          In the case of Grok/X, it’s best use appears to be deep fake pornography and pedophilia

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 40 mins ago

            That's verging on criminal. I read about it yesterday.

            How Grok was released with that functionality is beyond dubious.

            It's still the wild west of social media in many ways.

        2. GoonerByron
          • 14 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          I asked ChatGPT yesterday to quickly list me the likely penalty takers in the Premier League, listing midfielders at the top. In it's first three answers it gave me Eze at Crystal Palace.

          AI is particularly awful with football information or stats.

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 38 mins ago

            You've got to frame it by asking for verifiable sources, but it can just make up all sorts too.

        3. The Night Trunker.
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          We are the resistance.

      4. Tomerick
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        It’s a thinly veiled advert for Hub. Quite shocking.

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 39 mins ago

          It's a BBC Newsbeat article, perhaps an advertorial of sorts?

      5. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        There's a few numbers quoted here in the article. Pretty standard stuff otherwise.

        "Fantasy Football Hub's founder Will Thomas told Newsbeat the app has attracted about 793,000 members since it launched in 2019, with about 59,000 of those paying a subscription to access AI features.

        Of those paid members, he said, about 28,000 signed up in 2025, with about 381,000 joining as free members.

        Fantasy Football Fix, another popular app, told Newsbeat it had also seen user numbers climb.

        It now has 690,000 members overall, up from about half a million in 2022."

        1. Casual Player
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 12 mins ago

          793,000 members = 793,000 leaked emails

          1. lilmessipran
            • 13 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            * = Data sold for 793k members =$$$

      6. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours ago

        We all have all the data AI looks at through Opta and we get human common sense and eye test too. I would go with my own views of AI every time.

      7. GENERATION X
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        FPL got spoiled way before AI showed up, like most things mainly by money driven schemes and rule tweaks that destroyed the simplistic nature of the game.

      8. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        AI advising Cunha as the nr 1 pick with Bruno, Mbeumo and Amad out was proof that AI is still slop advice. It reads patterns and makes statistical predictions, but it doesnt understand anything. When things that are outside of its statistical parameters happens, it doesnt take it into account.

        A lot of people believe that AI actually thinks and reasons. It doesnt.

        Anyone who picked Cunha after Bruno got injured outed themselves as an AI sheep.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Cunha got more points than the likes of Saka, Foden and Palmer in that time btw

    13. boc610
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Conor Bradley took Ekitike out of his fpl team

      1. lilmessipran
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 57 mins ago

        Must be new to fpl

        1. boc610
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          https://x.com/Watch_LFC/status/2008643316657553485

          physio took him out to

          1. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 42 mins ago

            He'll have some heat on him today

            A national newspaper restored to using a FPL guys observation for its story, without crediting them.

            1. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 41 mins ago

              *resorted

              I really need to proof read my autocorrect better.

    14. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Cunha > Wirtz looks pretty easy for next week. You give Wirtz two games and then switch to Bruno in GW24.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        He won't get fugazi offside goals every week

      2. ViperStripes
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        Considering Cunha > Cherki (or other transfer that releases 1.4m) and DCL > Watkins, to give me Watkins, Etikike, Haaland upfront and then after the 2 decent games for Pool, switch Ekitike to a cheap striker, probably back to DCL.

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 46 mins ago

          I'm in 3-5-2 so don't have much incentive to switch to a Watkins/3 FWD setup.

      3. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Enzo or if possible Palmer

      4. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Pointless hokey cokey to avoid 1 bad game. If you trust Man United just keep Cunha

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 15 Years
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          I don't. And it's two bad games against the 2 best teams in the league.

          1. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 5 mins ago

            City is not a bad game for Cunha. Defensive issues even before injuries

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              2 hours ago

              City have the 3rd best xGC in the league. If you discount the Chelsea game where Enzo's 3 shots from point blank range inflated the xGC massively, they are the 2nd best defense in the league.

              If that's not a difficult game for an attacker there are no difficult games... Injuries maybe you're right but I still don't fancy Cunha to get anything against City.

              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 44 mins ago

                Its clearly not as good of a fixture as playing the botttom sides, but its not that bad. If you think United will do well attacking wise long term (which you do if you are already planning on bringing in Bruno again after Arsenal?) then I dont think its a good use of 2 transfers.

                If selling Cunha it makes more sense to pick someone that you will own for more than 2 GWs imo

                1. I have no Wirtz
                    1 hour, 25 mins ago

                    One can distrust ManU attacking potential and still start BrunoF for points ticking over,

                2. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  1 hour, 30 mins ago

                  You might as well be bringing up stats from 2020 because that defence no longer exists.

                  Also ignoring the fact it's a derby and Ole has a hilariously good record against Pep.

          2. I have no Wirtz
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Did I hear that right? Trust Man United?

              I did WC21 in big parts to get rid of Cunha, Durgo, Obi in one swift strike and to forget about my gullibility.

              Having said that, BrunoF in gw24 is earmarked.

              Oh, and also I agree ‘no Wirtz’ needed for gw22-23. There must be better options for hokey cokey?

            • I have no Wirtz
                1 hour, 30 mins ago

                Ok, just want to amend, replacing Obi is not fair to include as a proper ManU asset. That was a trap for a different reason, just giving up on a third striker altogether, and now the realisation that an asset with potential like Kroupi is just better for structure.

          3. AC/DC AFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            After the games tonight and the Arsenal v Liverpool clash tomorrow, with 2 FTs:

            Raya to Roefs
            Semenyo to Rice

            + £1.1m

            Would you do it before the weekends FA Cup 3rd round matches, where there's going to be lots of rotation?Although probably not for Sunderland at Everton.

          4. Bonus magnet
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            With Semenyo signing
            Who is the immediate Man City casualty

            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Foden and Cherki's minutes. No direct casualty

            2. g40steve
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 56 mins ago

              Have City ever started a new mid first game after signing?

              1. Mother Farke
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 53 mins ago

                Aguero style subbing on! We all know what happened next...

                1. g40steve
                  • 7 Years
                  1 hour, 49 mins ago

                  That was epic

            3. MVDP
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Nobody. Pep likes a big squad to play Pep roulette with.
              Everybody. Pep likes a big squad to play Pep roulette with.

              Take your pick.

            4. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Doku and Cherki mostly, with Foden playing centrally. All likely to have their minutes impacted though.

          5. Vasshin
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            I am seeing 10 days till the next GW deadline. Are my eyes okay?

            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              FA cup. Even worse than IB

            2. bitm2007
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Can often be longer at this time of year with FA Cup 3rd round, and EFL semi's taking place in early January.

            3. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour, 20 mins ago

              Today and tomorrow is the end of the festive and New Year frenzy

              Time to take stock

              Then go again!

          6. MVDP
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            Now got triple Arsenal but don’t like it. I’m rubbish at this game because I usually like to spread the teams, so to speak. Mmm.

          7. Brosstan
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 53 mins ago

            The top managers are buying Semenyo and Guehi as we speak to have 5 City players going forward.

            1. MVDP
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Crikey. Who will they be selling later on ?

              1. Brosstan
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                They wont have to as they skyrocket away from the opposition

          8. Atimis
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Initial thoughts?

            1) Saka Cunha to Palmer Rice
            2) Cunha to Enzo/Cherki
            3) Else?

            Don't want Bruno now, also probably not worth wasting FT on Wirtz for next two weeks, maybe still Rogers(?), probably too late for the Newcastle mids.

            1. Jam0sh
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Probably 1 but of course quite a long time before next gw so a lot could change

              1. Atimis
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                I'm tempted by Enzo, probably better value over Palmer/Saka, but not sure about his role under new coach

                1. Atimis
                  • 9 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  Actually Rice Enzo over Saka Palmer would give you crazy good team with BrunoF as well, Ekitike/Watkins up top, HWilson on bench, with Timber Gabriel along any other def of choice...

            2. tuturututu
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Do you have Foden? If not, Cherki is a must have, if yes 1 seems like a good option

              1. tuturututu
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                Personally done 1 on my WC, also have Cherki not Foden

          9. tuturututu
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            Is this long term a good team? Used my 2nd WC early, had a very bad season so far, will this team be able to get me back on track?

            Raya
            Gabriel, Chalobah, Nunes
            Rice, Palmer, Cherki, Rogers
            Watkins, Haaland, Thiago

            Darlow, Alderete, Miley, Nallo

            1. Rollercoaster
              • 12 Years
              1 hour ago

              It's good, if you have money try to find replacements for Darlow and Nallo

          10. The-Red-1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Who's coming in for you if storm Goretti postpones the Arsenal game?

            1. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              When did a few centimeters of snow canceling a game become common? Woke nonsense.

              1. The-Red-1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 8 Years
                35 mins ago

                2010 and 2021 for starters and there may be more.

                This is the one I remember the most. Chelsea were playing terribly at the time. Cancelled the game 2 days before. On the day it was as you say a few centimetres.
                They won the rearranged fixture.

                https://www.theguardian.com/football/2010/dec/18/liverpool-fulham-wigan-villa-postponed

                Also happened a few years ago
                https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/nov/28/burnley-tottenham-premier-league-match-report

              2. Raoul Nogues
                  15 mins ago

                  Define "Woke"

                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    12 mins ago

                    It's woke snow

                    I'd blame climate change but many would deny it

                    PS: There's going to be hardly any snow in the next day or so.

                    Unless the jet stream takes a turn

                  2. x.jim.x
                    • 11 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Ironic definition - anything that annoys or inconveniences me.
                    Unironic definition - anything that annoys or inconveniences gammons.

              3. The Night Trunker.
                • 2 Years
                48 mins ago

                Snow White or one of her heightenly challenged friends.

            2. AC/DC AFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              12 mins ago

              2 FTs:

              Raya to Roefs
              Semenyo to Rice

              + £1.1m

              Will wait until tomorrow evening of course.

