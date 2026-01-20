Champions League

UCL Fantasy Matchday 7: 94th in world’s team reveal

20 January 2026 117 comments
milanista10 milanista10
The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) resumes with Matchday 7 on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ve got plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage before the deadline to help you with your teams, which you can find here.

Here, FPL Milanista (aka Obay), shares his UCL Fantasy Matchday 7 team and some expert tips. Obay knows what he’s talking about, too, with finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st in recent seasons and a current rank of 94th out of 1.5 million managers.

It has been a very long break – more than 40 days since we last had a Champions League game. In fact, some of us may have even forgotten who is actually in our UCL Fantasy teams. Matchday 7 feels almost like a fresh start, but with the stakes very much intact.

As a quick look back at Matchday 6, I managed to score 65 points in what turned out to be a relatively low-scoring week overall. That return was enough to push me back inside the top 100 worldwide, currently sitting 94th in the rankings. A welcome boost, but also a reminder of how fine the margins are at this level.

Looking ahead, we now have just two Matchdays to navigate, played in consecutive weeks, before everyone is handed a free reshuffle of their squads. That makes the approach fairly clear: survive these two rounds with minimal damage. This is especially important for those who have already burned through both chips (myself included).

MATCHDAY 7 TEAM

 

1



1

117 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 4 mins ago

    RMWC24 Team!

    Sanchez Dubravka
    Gabriel Saliba Chalobah Dorgu Mukiele
    Fernandes Mbeumo Rogers Rice Enzo
    Haaland Ekitike Barnes

    0.0m ITB. If I can't afford this team next week, I'll probably do like Ekitike > Thiago (which could just be an upgrade...) or Mukiele > Alderete or smth.

    It's a fairly unfamiliar structure for me since I think I'll want to play 4atb a lot with those 4 key defenders. Don't think I can bench Dorgu with those fixtures and playing OoP. Means I'll likely have a bench dilemma every week for that 11th spot.

    Main spots up for debate are Ekitike, Rogers and Chalobah. One more week to help clarify which 3 guys should fill those spots.

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Is it safe to assume Dorgu continues at LW long term? Cunha, Mount, Mbeumo and Amad are all other options on the wing for Carrick

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Not safe to assume. But while he's starting and playing well he's essential at that price imo.

        Open Controls
    2. Mr Turnip 1
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        Really, really, really nice team. Almost makes me wanna WC24… A very small change, I’d consider Mukiele and Saliba -> Alderete and Timber. Possibly Mukiele is a bigger upgrade on Alderete than Saliba is on Timber, but you’ll probably be starting Saliba/Timber every week, whereas that won’t be true of the Sunderland guys, so might still work out as a bigger advantage overall. I would change probably nothing else at all. You can buy Thiago when the fixtures turn good in GW27 or whenever it is

        Open Controls
        1. Mr Turnip 1
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            One more possible thought, would you go Ekitike or Watkins? Watkins has the better fixtures and decent PL pedigree. On the other hand, Ekitike has good data and I think it’s also reasonable to have minutes concerns that swing you towards Ekitike, especially if Tammy Abraham comes in for Villa

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              I am more impressed by Ekitike so far than Watkins when I watch both play. Ekitike's xG is also really high recently just hasn't been able to convert.

              But yes I've considered Watkins. One more week to watch and decide.

              Open Controls
              1. Mr Turnip 1
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  That’s very fair. I’d possibly decide the same if I was on WC24 tbh

                  Open Controls
            2. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 36 mins ago

              Like the suggestion on Mukiele + Saliba > Timber + Alderete.

              It depends on whether Timber is actually better than Saliba though. I'm not entirely convinced he is. Saliba has good chance at bonus if Arsenal keep a cleanie. Timber would rely more on attacking threat.

              Open Controls
              1. Mr Turnip 1
                  1 hour, 6 mins ago

                  Saliba has produced slightly more BPS/minute than Timber this season to be fair. That said, Timber’s BPS is much more ‘clumpy’ than Saliba’s, which means he usually ends up with more bonus points overall because he might hit the maximum bonus points when he gets them, but Saliba might only get one or two. Timber has 7 bonus points from the 19 games he’s played 60+ minutes to have a chance at a CS, whereas Saliba has got 4 bonus points from 15 such games. Timber’s xGI per 90 is also literally 5 times better than Saliba’s. For me Timber is deffo better, but fair enough if you disagree!

                  Open Controls
            3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 25 mins ago

              Why Saliba? Hasn't been a good FPL asset all season
              Also would probably not double up on Chelsea defence

              Open Controls
            4. Brosstan
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              I have basically the same team except Dorgu and Mbeumo who I could get with 2 free transfers in 24 (but I don't want dorgu as he has too much competition)

              So nice team I guess but a lot of managers won't have to spend wc to get something like that. (A comment on your insistence that wc24 is the optimal gw for most people)

              Open Controls
          • MetallicaJack93
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 57 mins ago

            Would you play 4 at the back?

            Who would you bench in mids/fwds if so?

            Pickford
            Gabriel Timber Guehi OReilly
            Bruno Semenyo Rice Rogers
            Haaland Watkins Thiago

            Open Controls
            1. Miguel Sanchez
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 51 mins ago

              Bench O’Reilly

              Open Controls
            2. Mr Turnip 1
                2 hours, 9 mins ago

                I probably agree bench O’Reilly because of the minutes risk. If you’re really keen to start him, I’d probably bench Bruno (whether that’s Bruno G or F). AVL and ARS are not easy fixtures for attackers at all, everyone’s going Bruno F crazy because he hauled last week, forgetting that the hardest attacking fixture in the whole season is an entirely different proposition to a home Manchester derby against City’s reserve back line. You could maybe hope for some Bruno F DefCon if you’re lucky, but no one should be expecting an attacking return

                Open Controls
              • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 25 mins ago

                I'd bench Timber

                Open Controls
            3. Captain Mal
              • 1 Year
              2 hours, 47 mins ago

              Quick reminder that it's an early deadline for UCL fantasy, Kairat Almaty vs Club Brugge at 15.30 pm.

              Open Controls
            4. swisstime
              • 9 Years
              2 hours, 27 mins ago

              My team:
              Raya
              Chalobah, Gabriel, Guéhi
              Wirtz, Rice, Bruno G, Wilson
              Haaland (c), Jao Pedro, Thiago

              Sub: Rogers, Dorgu, Senesi, Dubravka

              Good to go? any changes recommended? thank's guys

              Open Controls
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                Play Rogers over Rice perhaps

                Open Controls
                1. Mr Turnip 1
                    2 hours, 8 mins ago

                    Rogers over Bruno G

                    Open Controls
              2. Hxnsey
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 hours, 15 mins ago

                Dubravka
                Gabriel, Timber, Mukiele
                Rice, Rogers, Foden, Cunha, Wilson
                Haaland, Ekitike

                Subs: Petrovic, Keane (Red), Dorgu, Kroupi.

                1FT

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • 7 Years
                  2 hours, 8 mins ago

                  If you get a spare FT get rid of Petrovic

                  Open Controls
                  1. Hxnsey
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    2 hours, 7 mins ago

                    Yea got 1 FT 1.2mil In the bank. To roefs or Pickford?

                    Open Controls
                    1. g40steve
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 24 mins ago

                      Sanchez or Kelleher.

                      You need some Chelsea from 24, Chalobah has been a best buy.

                      Kell has been ticking over & differential

                      Open Controls
                  2. Mr Turnip 1
                      2 hours, 6 mins ago

                      Don’t waste a transfer on Petrovic ahead of a massive fixture swing in GW24, rolling is 1000x better than that.

                      Having said that, I don’t love Cunha in there, too much rotation risk now I feel. I’d probably go Cunha -> Enzo

                      Open Controls
                      1. Hxnsey
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        5 mins ago

                        Sweet tah! May play dubravka this week and firm the 2 points. Will then free me up for next week

                        Open Controls
                2. BR510
                    2 hours, 1 min ago

                    Best move here? For gw24
                    1. Saka to Mbeumo
                    2. Ekitike to Thiago/Pedro
                    3. Thiaw to Chalobah
                    4. Saka Thiaw to Timber Mbeumo -4
                    5. Tavernier out?
                    Verburggen
                    Gabriel Tark Thiaw Andersen
                    Saka Foden Rice Enzo
                    Haaland Ekitike
                    Dub Dorgu Tav Barnes
                    1ft 2.2 itb. Foden to Bruno F next week locked in

                    Open Controls
                    1. jonnybhoy
                      • 13 Years
                      1 hour, 7 mins ago

                      5 if hes confirmed out long term

                      Open Controls
                      1. BR510
                          1 hour ago

                          Cheers

                          Open Controls
                    2. Atimis
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 1 min ago

                      VD to Chalo or Mukiele worth FT? Will they actually outscore VVD?

                      Selling VVD leaves me with just 1FT before GW24 and moving Ekitike to a mid would cost -4, otherwise could move Saka or HWilson to Chelsea mid. So either move VVD or keep FT and start VVD. If Dorgu keeps his place, I could easily start him from GW24 and bench VVD.

                      Open Controls
                      1. BR510
                          1 hour, 54 mins ago

                          Chalobah

                          Open Controls
                        • Mr Turnip 1
                            1 hour, 36 mins ago

                            If it saves you taking a hit next week, probably best to roll. If you can do it for free and still accomplish what you want to next week, do Chalobah

                            Open Controls
                        • jonnybhoy
                          • 13 Years
                          1 hour, 56 mins ago

                          Okay to roll here?

                          Raya
                          Keane Timber Alderete
                          Bruno F Saka Bruno G Wilson Foden
                          Haaland Ekitike

                          Dubravka Dorgu Gudmundsson Guiu

                          Open Controls
                          1. TorresMagic™
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • Has Moderation Rights
                            • 16 Years
                            1 hour, 36 mins ago

                            Keane suspended?

                            Open Controls
                            1. jonnybhoy
                              • 13 Years
                              1 hour, 30 mins ago

                              Sorry Keane is Gabriel...

                              Open Controls
                              1. jonnybhoy
                                • 13 Years
                                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                                Sanchez
                                Gabriel Timber Alderete
                                Bruno F Saka Bruno G Wilson Foden
                                Haaland Ekitike

                                This is it after changes this morning

                                Open Controls
                                1. TorresMagic™
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • Has Moderation Rights
                                  • 16 Years
                                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                                  Roll works

                                  Open Controls
                        • sk24
                          • 8 Years
                          1 hour, 55 mins ago

                          Start?
                          A) Alderete
                          B) Cash

                          Open Controls
                          1. jonnybhoy
                            • 13 Years
                            1 hour, 6 mins ago

                            A

                            Open Controls
                        • LC1
                          • 11 Years
                          1 hour, 54 mins ago

                          Correct starting X11 here?

                          Roefs
                          Gabriel Timber Frimpong
                          Bruno Rice Enzo Rogers BrunoG
                          Haaland(C) Ekiteke

                          Dubravka Alderete Kroup Jr Gudmundsson

                          Tempter to even start Dubravka over Roefs given how bad Spurs are

                          Open Controls
                          1. Mr Turnip 1
                              1 hour, 33 mins ago

                              This is correct I think. Don’t like starting Dubs against anyone really, esp not when your first choice keeper is playing West Ham. If Roefs has a top 5 team I’d think about it, but not at the moment

                              Open Controls
                          2. bigdip
                            • 13 Years
                            1 hour, 53 mins ago

                            GTG 1ft 0itb. Any changes?

                            Sanchez (Dubravka)
                            Gabriel Timber Mukiele (Cash, Munoz)
                            Rogers Enzo Bruno Rice Wirtz
                            Thiago Haaland(c) (Kroupi)

                            Munoz to:
                            A) Chalobah
                            B) Dorgu
                            C) Tarkowski
                            D) Roll FT and play Mukiele or Cash?

                            Open Controls
                            1. TorresMagic™
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 16 Years
                              1 hour, 51 mins ago

                              D

                              Open Controls
                            2. LC1
                              • 11 Years
                              1 hour, 50 mins ago

                              Rollll

                              Open Controls
                            3. Boz
                              • 13 Years
                              1 hour, 42 mins ago

                              Isn't Munoz back in 1-2 weeks?

                              Open Controls
                              1. g40steve
                                • 7 Years
                                1 hour, 23 mins ago

                                Palace are not the same team

                                Open Controls
                                1. TheBiffas
                                  • 5 Years
                                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                                  Muñoz completely transforms them tho. And is able to get returns even when the team isn't playing 100%

                                  Open Controls
                            4. Mr Turnip 1
                                1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                Roll, you’re not even starting Munoz

                                Open Controls
                            5. TorresMagic™
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 16 Years
                              1 hour, 53 mins ago

                              Last Man Standing GW22 (380 teams)

                              Safety score = 32
                              Top score = People in Preston with 68

                              52 teams to be removed, 328 teams through to GW23.
                              Congrats to all the survivors 🙂
                              Entry reopened this week.
                              Code is skotto
                              Scores needed - https://tmlastmanstanding2526.blogspot.com/2025/08/last-man-standing-2526.html

                              https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

                              Leaderboard missing Hall's extra bonus and autosubs.

                              Open Controls
                            6. BR510
                                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                                Ekitike Foden Tavernier to Thiago/Pedro Bruno F and Mbeumo -4? Next week if tav confirmed out

                                Open Controls
                                1. Boz
                                  • 13 Years
                                  1 hour, 43 mins ago

                                  Yeah like it

                                  Open Controls
                                2. Mr Turnip 1
                                    1 hour, 31 mins ago

                                    Probably yes

                                    Open Controls
                                  • Camzy
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 15 Years
                                    1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                    WC. It's so obvious.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. BR510
                                        1 hour, 18 mins ago

                                        Team is:
                                        Verb Dub
                                        Gab Tark Thiaw Andersen Dorgu
                                        Saka Foden Rice Enzo Tavernier
                                        Haaland Ekitik Barnes.
                                        Should I WC? Would keep forward line + Gab Dorgu Enzo Rice maybe Tark

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Boz
                                          • 13 Years
                                          1 hour, 16 mins ago

                                          Lol no

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. Brosstan
                                          • 11 Years
                                          1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                          Absolutely no to WC... just sell Saka or foden to get Bruno and you're good

                                          Open Controls
                                      • Tonyawesome69
                                        • 7 Years
                                        1 hour, 1 min ago

                                        Not sure how you've jumped to WC based on limited team info...

                                        Beware of feedback from folks already considering WC...

                                        Open Controls
                                  • Boz
                                    • 13 Years
                                    1 hour, 45 mins ago

                                    XI and bench correct, or start Rogers? (assuming Foden fit)

                                    Martinez
                                    Gab Timber Tark Thiaw
                                    Foden Rice Wilson
                                    Haaland Thiago Ekitike

                                    Dub - Rogers King Heaven

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. BR510
                                        1 hour, 29 mins ago

                                        Rogers vs Thiaw is tough. I would lean Thiaw due to set piece threat DEFCON and cs potential over Rogers goal threat. Maybe start Dub as tottenham look awful

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Boz
                                          • 13 Years
                                          1 hour, 17 mins ago

                                          Yeah good shout and Emi is terrible

                                          Open Controls
                                    2. FPL Virgin
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 9 Years
                                      1 hour, 41 mins ago

                                      Scout sleeping on crucial penalty quotes while it pumps out 57 UCL articles in one afternoon!

                                      Szoboszlai's miss on Saturday was his second from 22 attempts from the penalty spot but he is happy to continue in the role when Salah is not on the pitch.

                                      "Yes, one time against the post and now the crossbar," added Szoboszlai.

                                      "The next one is in. If he [Salah] comes back, he is the first penalty taker.

                                      "He will give me some advice on what to think about when you miss as he's missed a couple of times but he forgets what has happened."

                                      Open Controls
                                    3. Deulofail
                                      • 9 Years
                                      1 hour, 39 mins ago

                                      Bench one 😐

                                      A) Mukiele (wha)
                                      B) Chalobah (cpl)
                                      C) Rogers (new)
                                      D) Fernandes (ars)
                                      E) Bowen (SUN)
                                      F) Welbeck (ful)
                                      G) Ekitike (bou)

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. g40steve
                                        • 7 Years
                                        1 hour, 34 mins ago

                                        Nice bench boost 😉

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Deulofail
                                          • 9 Years
                                          44 mins ago

                                          Also have Virgil and Mbuemo on the bench 😀

                                          Would consider bench boosting if it were a hard decision because of how good the options look. As it stands, it's a difficult decision because they are all equally mediocre

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. g40steve
                                            • 7 Years
                                            13 mins ago

                                            Look at the bench scores this week posted?

                                            Open Controls
                                      2. Mr Turnip 1
                                          1 hour, 29 mins ago

                                          C, D, or F

                                          Open Controls
                                        • TheBiffas
                                          • 5 Years
                                          1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                          Mukiele

                                          Open Controls
                                      3. Bolivian Seaman
                                        • 15 Years
                                        1 hour, 36 mins ago

                                        If arsenal get a double gameweek 26 versus brentford(a) and wolves(a), who would you captain?
                                        rice, gabriel, saka or timber?

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. g40steve
                                          • 7 Years
                                          1 hour, 33 mins ago

                                          Rice or Gabriel

                                          Open Controls
                                        2. Mr Turnip 1
                                            1 hour, 29 mins ago

                                            Gab probably

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Mr Turnip 1
                                                1 hour, 29 mins ago

                                                Saka would also be tempting though

                                                Open Controls
                                            2. TheBiffas
                                              • 5 Years
                                              1 hour, 27 mins ago

                                              Saka

                                              Open Controls
                                            3. Tonyawesome69
                                              • 7 Years
                                              1 hour, 22 mins ago

                                              Saka or Gabriel

                                              Open Controls
                                            4. Deulofail
                                              • 9 Years
                                              1 hour, 15 mins ago

                                              Probably Gabriel or Rice. But it's the kind of decision that would be made at the last minute.

                                              Open Controls
                                          • Toby Lerone
                                            • 10 Years
                                            1 hour, 32 mins ago

                                            Gordon to Enzo?

                                            Team 1ft, 0itb:

                                            Pope
                                            Gab timber mukiele
                                            Rogers Saka foden wilson Gordon
                                            Ekitike haaland
                                            Dub andersen kroupi kadoglu

                                            Cheers

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Toby Lerone
                                              • 10 Years
                                              1 hour, 30 mins ago

                                              Or Saka to rice this week? Leave Gordon for one more?

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. g40steve
                                                • 7 Years
                                                1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                                Saka to Rice frees up the cash & Rice is behind Robot on most points

                                                Open Controls
                                            2. Mr Turnip 1
                                                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                                                Gordon to Enzo is an upgrade, Saka to Rice is a downgrade in raw points but an upgrade in value. Only do Saka to Rice if you will immediately re-invest the money elsewhere. Gordon to Enzo is better with 1FT

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. g40steve
                                                  • 7 Years
                                                  1 hour, 24 mins ago

                                                  Check those numbers, Rice is out in front on points, form, points per match 😉

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. Mr Turnip 1
                                                      57 mins ago

                                                      But not any underlying data, which is the best predictor of future success…

                                                      Open Controls
                                                2. TheBiffas
                                                  • 5 Years
                                                  1 hour, 27 mins ago

                                                  Gordon to Enzo much more urgent I'd say

                                                  Open Controls
                                                3. Toby Lerone
                                                  • 10 Years
                                                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                                                  Thanks all. Will do the Enzo move

                                                  Open Controls
                                              • g40steve
                                                • 7 Years
                                                1 hour, 32 mins ago

                                                Which players are you considering buying next?

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Toby Lerone
                                                  • 10 Years
                                                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                                                  Enzo, BrunoF, rice

                                                  Open Controls
                                                2. Mr Turnip 1
                                                    1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                                    Bruno F, Mbeumo, Dorgu?, Chalobah?, bench fodder forward

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  • TheBiffas
                                                    • 5 Years
                                                    1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                                    Bruno and Chalobah for sure in GW24

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  • Deulofail
                                                    • 9 Years
                                                    1 hour, 28 mins ago

                                                    I bought Fernandes and Mbuemo already this GW. I might use one more FT to get Mukiele. Other than that, I'm not really eying anyone up until maybe Evanilson and Thiago in GW27.

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  • Tonyawesome69
                                                    • 7 Years
                                                    1 hour, 25 mins ago

                                                    Mbeumo
                                                    Enzo
                                                    KDH
                                                    Maybe Chelsea defender

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  • g40steve
                                                    • 7 Years
                                                    1 hour, 24 mins ago

                                                    Cheers confirms my choices, would you move Ekitike to Thiago, Pedro or Delap next week?

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Tonyawesome69
                                                      • 7 Years
                                                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                                                      I think Pedro and Delap will share starts/mins at CF

                                                      Open Controls
                                                    2. Deulofail
                                                      • 9 Years
                                                      1 hour, 13 mins ago

                                                      Chelsea forward, definitely not. Too much uncertainty and rotation potential given their fixture pile-up and the importance of the non-PL games.

                                                      Thiago, definitely not. He has Villa, Newcastle, then Arsenal, 2 of which are away.

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. g40steve
                                                        • 7 Years
                                                        13 mins ago

                                                        Thx

                                                        Open Controls
                                                      2. RamaJama
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 13 Years
                                                        just now

                                                        This

                                                        Open Controls
                                                  • panda07
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 13 Years
                                                    1 hour, 7 mins ago

                                                    Already bought Chalobah and considering Enzo

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  • Boz
                                                    • 13 Years
                                                    57 mins ago

                                                    Foden to BrunoF, Thiaw to Chalobah. Might get Enzo for Wilson but not convinced yet

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  • Sgt Frank Drebin
                                                    • 9 Years
                                                    just now

                                                    Bruno F the highest priority
                                                    Mbeumo
                                                    Andersen

                                                    Open Controls
                                                3. BR510
                                                    1 hour, 22 mins ago

                                                    Will Tavernier be back for Wolves in 24? Gutted as just sold KDH for him in 22. Now I want KDH back!

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. Tonyawesome69
                                                      • 7 Years
                                                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                                                      Depends on the grade of the hammy injury. He will need a scan to confirm the severity of the injury.

                                                      Expected Recovery Times:
                                                      Hamstring Tightness: less than 1 week
                                                      Hamstring Grade 1: 2-4 weeks
                                                      Hamstring Grade 2: 4-6 weeks

                                                      He does have history of hammy injuries...

                                                      https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/marcus-tavernier/verletzungen/spieler/399434

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. BR510
                                                          1 hour, 9 mins ago

                                                          Thanks! Will bench for Andersen BHA (H) this week and Dorgu FUL (H) in 24 I guess as want long term

                                                          Open Controls
                                                    2. Atters
                                                      • 11 Years
                                                      1 hour, 21 mins ago

                                                      Which one to bench?

                                                      A)Timber
                                                      B) Van de ven
                                                      C) Chalobah

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. panda07
                                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                        • 13 Years
                                                        1 hour, 8 mins ago

                                                        B

                                                        Open Controls
                                                      2. Mr Turnip 1
                                                          55 mins ago

                                                          B, but A or B is close. Start C for sure

                                                          Open Controls
                                                          1. Mr Turnip 1
                                                              55 mins ago

                                                              Actually maybe not close, definitely B

                                                              Open Controls
                                                        • panda07
                                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                          • 13 Years
                                                          1 hour, 11 mins ago

                                                          Foden to Enzo or roll?

                                                          2FT 0.5m ITB

                                                          Sánchez
                                                          Gabriel Timber Tarkowski Chalobah
                                                          Foden Rice Rogers
                                                          Haaland Ekitiké Thiago

                                                          Dubravka Le Fée VVD KDH

                                                          Open Controls
                                                          1. Traction Engine Foot
                                                            • 7 Years
                                                            1 hour, 6 mins ago

                                                            I'd roll

                                                            Open Controls
                                                          2. Deulofail
                                                            • 9 Years
                                                            1 hour, 5 mins ago

                                                            If I wanted Enzo for the foreseeable, I would likely make that move now. But I would wait to see what happens in the CL game tonight first.

                                                            Personally, I decided against buying Chelsea players beyond Chalobah, who I already own. Even without congested fixtures, I would be put off knowing that I'd want to sell them again soon after their good fixture run, using 2FTs per Chelsea player, when I could be accumulating them for blanks and doubles which will get me extra fixtures instead of just better ones.

                                                            Enzo could still be worth it, though. A bit safer.

                                                            Open Controls
                                                            1. panda07
                                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                              • 13 Years
                                                              2 mins ago

                                                              Thanks, yeah I'll wait until after the Champions League matches, once he doesn't look like getting a price rise. I was tempted by Palmer but as you said with congested fixtures, he is risky. Enzo at least can be benched at his price.

                                                              Open Controls
                                                          3. Mr Turnip 1
                                                              53 mins ago

                                                              Given you have 2FT I’d probably do it, but do wait until after midweek fixtures obvs to see how Foden is/if any other injuries crop up

                                                              Open Controls
                                                              1. panda07
                                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                • 13 Years
                                                                2 mins ago

                                                                Cheers

                                                                Open Controls
                                                          4. iFash@FPL
                                                            • 1 Year
                                                            1 hour, 7 mins ago

                                                            Thoughts on this team for the next 4 game weeks:

                                                            Pickford/Sanchez; Mukiele/O’Reilly/Chalobah/Senesi/Guehi; Bruno G/Foden/Semenyo/Rogers/Wilson; Haaland(c)/Bowen/Thiago(vc)?

                                                            And is it worthy of a Bench Boost this game week??

                                                            Open Controls
                                                            1. Mr Turnip 1
                                                                48 mins ago

                                                                Don’t love the BB this week for this team tbh. Bruno G, Senesi, and Rogers don’t have great fixtures, and if you get City players benched you could have a sad time.

                                                                Team looks ok for this week, but you’ll want some Chelsea and Utd pretty soon I’d say. Bruno F, Mbeumo, Enzo look great, Dorgu and Chalobah possible shouts as well, although Dorgu quite punty (but not a massive problem at his price). Not sure about that keeper double up, too much money in there for me. This might actually be a WC24 situation tbh, which I’m not on personally, but I think your team might need it…

                                                                Open Controls
                                                                1. Mr Turnip 1
                                                                    47 mins ago

                                                                    If you have a bunch of FT saved up you could maybe avoid the WC and just use transfers to bring in Bruno F and a couple of those other players next week

                                                                    Open Controls
                                                              • RamaJama
                                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                                • 13 Years
                                                                1 hour, 4 mins ago

                                                                Which 2 players to get for my 2 FTs?

                                                                Enzo, Semenyo, Rice, Bruno F, Mane/DCL/Kropjo on the list.

                                                                Thiago maby not this week

                                                                Pope
                                                                Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
                                                                Rogers, Wilson, Saka, Foden
                                                                Haaland, Raul, Ekitike

                                                                Subs: Dub, Senesi, Rodon, King

                                                                0.5 in the bank

                                                                Open Controls
                                                                1. Deulofail
                                                                  • 9 Years
                                                                  59 mins ago

                                                                  Just Rice out of that lot

                                                                  Open Controls
                                                                  1. Deulofail
                                                                    • 9 Years
                                                                    56 mins ago

                                                                    But not worth the switch from Saka (unless events in the CL tonight change that). So I would consider Enzo for Foden, or another player or saving the FT

                                                                    Open Controls
                                                                    1. Mr Turnip 1
                                                                        45 mins ago

                                                                        Foden -> Enzo a good shout, then probably roll the other one and turn Wilson into Bruno F for GW24?

                                                                        Open Controls
                                                                        1. Mr Turnip 1
                                                                            44 mins ago

                                                                            Funded by selling Raul to fodder maybe? I think you can afford that

                                                                            Open Controls

