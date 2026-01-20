UCL Fantasy Matchday 7: 94th in world’s team reveal

The 2025/26 UEFA Champions League (UCL) resumes with Matchday 7 on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ve got plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage before the deadline to help you with your teams, which you can find here.

Here, FPL Milanista (aka Obay), shares his UCL Fantasy Matchday 7 team and some expert tips. Obay knows what he’s talking about, too, with finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st in recent seasons and a current rank of 94th out of 1.5 million managers.

It has been a very long break – more than 40 days since we last had a Champions League game. In fact, some of us may have even forgotten who is actually in our UCL Fantasy teams. Matchday 7 feels almost like a fresh start, but with the stakes very much intact.

As a quick look back at Matchday 6, I managed to score 65 points in what turned out to be a relatively low-scoring week overall. That return was enough to push me back inside the top 100 worldwide, currently sitting 94th in the rankings. A welcome boost, but also a reminder of how fine the margins are at this level.

Looking ahead, we now have just two Matchdays to navigate, played in consecutive weeks, before everyone is handed a free reshuffle of their squads. That makes the approach fairly clear: survive these two rounds with minimal damage. This is especially important for those who have already burned through both chips (myself included).

MATCHDAY 7 TEAM