Suspensions

Who is suspended or returning from a ban in FPL Gameweek 23?

21 January 2026 21 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
In the Suspension Tightrope, we look at the players close to a ban, already suspended or returning from the naughty step in Gameweek 23.

A reminder: players now reaching five bookings will no longer incur a suspension.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

Gameweek ban 23 yellow cards

The table above is from the Football Association website and details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

With five cautions no longer the danger zone, the next target players have to avoid is 10. Anyone racking up that many yellow cards before their club has contested 32 fixtures will get a two-match ban.

And your usual reminder: punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific. Suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

THE RACE TO (AVOID) 10 YELLOW CARDS

Gameweek 23 ban

Most players still have plenty of breathing room when it comes to the dreaded 10-caution mark.

Cristian Romero (£5.0m) joined Lewis Dunk (£4.5m) on eight bookings for the season in Gameweek 22. Both centre-backs now have to avoid two more cautions in their clubs’ next 10 matches to avoid a two-game ban.

WHICH PLAYERS SERVE SUSPENSIONS IN GAMEWEEK 23?

Best Michael Keane replacements in FPL 12

Away from yellow cards, Michael Keane (£4.7m) will still be suspended in Gameweek 23.

This will be the third match of his three-game ban, having served the first in last Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Sunderland.

No one is suspended anew after Gameweek 22.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£4.9m) remains indefinitely banned by the FA – but there are rumours suggesting he might return soon. He was spotted at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, indeed.

RETURNING FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 23

In the words of Frank Drebin: “Please disperse, nothing to see here”.

No one of any great note returns in Gameweek 23, although Manchester United rookie Shea Lacey (£4.5m) is back after a one-match suspension. He was sent off in the FA Cup third round and missed Gameweek 22.

  1. Tomerick
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    Morning folks. How’s the wildcard looking?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel, Timber, Chalobah
    Saka, Bruno, Wirtz, Enzo, Le Fee
    Haaland, Thiago

    Dubravka, Mukiele, Kroupi, Senesi

    1. A Moon Shaped Pool
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Are you going to field only 10 players?

      Just kidding. Enzo Le Fee can be one guy without comma. Great team my guy

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I think it looks great, only thing that stands out is Saka. Not sure he is worth over 10 million and frustratingly not completing PL matches due to Madueke. With CL, FA Cup and League Cup fixtures coming I think his minutes will be managed further. Rice will outscore him imo.

      You don’t like Harry Wilson over Le Fee?

  2. Kaneyonero
    • 9 Years
    55 mins ago

    Hello, my name is Andy..

    1. Geriatric Unathletic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good morning Andy 🙂

  3. WD27
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Foden to Doku or Sem for a 1 weel punt for for Free? Foden well out of form and the other two look dangerous

    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      14 mins ago

      Doku has little to no end product. Semenyo if you are set on selling Foden.

      1. WD27
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Think the Doku of old but hes been markedly better this year imo

    2. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      nope, they are in mess. cant see them getting much against Wolves.

      1. WD27
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I see your point, ahead of WC24.. Wolves have been better and Man city have been all over the place but let's not forget.. this is still an incredible Man City side and a poor wolves team.. not sure of any other stand out fixtures for a punt

    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Semenyo if u have to

  4. Atimis
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Would you move VVD to Chalo or Mukiele? % chances they will score better than VVD this week?

    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      chalobah

    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 12 Years
      just now

      VVD > Chalobah for certain

      The Chelsea fixture run is ideal and going a week early against a shambolic Palace is fine.

  5. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 12 Years
    38 mins ago

    Repost

    Should I start DCL, Andersen or O’Reilly ahead of any of my current Xl?

    Raya

    Timber Gabriel Guehi

    Bruno Gruno Foden Rogers Anderson

    Thiago Haaland

  6. klopp it guys
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    So I have Gabriel, rice and saka, if I keep my transfers till next week, I'm thanking off doing foden and saka too Bruno Fernandes and mbeumo, the only problem I have with this is it doesn't feel right selling saka lol anybody else thinking the same?

  7. I have no Wirtz
      28 mins ago

      Start two

      A)Thiaw
      B)Chalobah
      C)Watkins

      1. klopp it guys
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        B and C

    • Prinzhorn
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Horror team

      Pickford
      VVD - Gabriel - Thiaw - Alderete
      Saka - Foden - Wilson - Enzo
      Haaland - Ekitike

      Dubravka - Rogers - Rodon - Guiu

      A) Roll -> WC 24
      B) Sell Foden
      C) Sell Saka
      D) Sell Virgil

      1. The Knights Template
        • 12 Years
        5 mins ago

        VVD to Chalobah this week. No need for WC.

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        You could roll and not WC24

