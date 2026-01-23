Konate, Salah, Isak: Liverpool injury latest for FPL Gameweek 23

Having sat out the midweek win over Marseille, it sounds like Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate will miss out again at Bournemouth due to personal reasons.

He is back in France following the death of his father.

“Yeah, I spoke to him a few times. I think these are private matters and they should stay between us but it’s very obvious that if something like that happens, then a player needs time to be there for his family and also time for himself.” – Arne Slot on Ibrahima Konate

READ MORE: Press conferences for Gameweek 23

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa, who wasn’t fit enough to feature at the Stade Velodrome, is “50/50”.

“As I said, Federico wasn’t able to be on the bench on Wednesday. Then there was a recovery session yesterday, so we have to wait and see today. It’s difficult for me to say if he’s available for Bournemouth. We don’t expect him to be out for long, so it could be 50/50, maybe, if he’s available for tomorrow.” – Arne Slot on Federico Chiesa

Speaking at Friday’s press conference, Arne Slot says he has no fresh concerns for Saturday. We already know that Alexander Isak (ankle), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (hamstring) and Jayden Danns (hamstring) are out.

“For the rest, at this moment in time, no one picked up a knock, no one had a problem after the game. Sometimes when you start training again, you can feel something, but I expect all the same players to be available for tomorrow.” – Arne Slot

After 90 minutes for Mohamed Salah in midweek, Slot wouldn’t be drawn on whether the Egyptian would start against the Cherries.