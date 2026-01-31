Aston Villa v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Aston Villa and Brentford.

The match at Villa Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 1 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

ASTON VILLA

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 3rd Aston Villa 23 46 +10 LWDLW 8th Brentford 23 33 +3 DWWLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):