Aston Villa v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Aston Villa and Brentford.
The match at Villa Park kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 1 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
ASTON VILLA
BRENTFORD
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|3rd
|Aston Villa
|23
|46
|+10
|LWDLW
|8th
|Brentford
|23
|33
|+3
|DWWLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):