Liverpool v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Liverpool and Newcastle United.
The match at Anfield kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday 31 January.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LIVERPOOL
NEWCASTLE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|6th
|Liverpool
|23
|36
|+3
|DDDDL
|9th
|Newcastle
|23
|33
|+3
|WWWDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):