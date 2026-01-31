Liverpool v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Liverpool and Newcastle United.

The match at Anfield kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday 31 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

LIVERPOOL

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 6th Liverpool 23 36 +3 DDDDL 9th Newcastle 23 33 +3 WWWDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):