Man United v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Manchester United and Fulham.

The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 1 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

MAN UNITED

FULHAM

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 4th Man United 23 38 +7 DDDWW 7th Fulham 23 34 0 DDWLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):