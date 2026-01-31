Man United v Fulham predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Manchester United and Fulham.
The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 1 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN UNITED
FULHAM
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|4th
|Man United
|23
|38
|+7
|DDDWW
|7th
|Fulham
|23
|34
|0
|DDWLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):