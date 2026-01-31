Tottenham v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 1 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
TOTTENHAM
MAN CITY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Man City
|23
|46
|+26
|DDDLW
|14th
|Tottenham
|23
|28
|+2
|DDLLD
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):