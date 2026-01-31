Tottenham v Man City predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 16:30 GMT on Sunday 1 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

TOTTENHAM

MAN CITY

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Man City 23 46 +26 DDDLW 14th Tottenham 23 28 +2 DDLLD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):