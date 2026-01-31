Wolves v Bournemouth predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 24 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Bournemouth.

The match at Molineux kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 31 January.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 24 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

WOLVES

BOURNEMOUTH

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 13th Bournemouth 23 30 -5 DLWDW 20th Wolves 23 8 -28 DWDDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):