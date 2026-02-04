In the Fantasy EFL Gameweek 28 Scout Squad, our experts – Merlin, Louis, Jack and Danny – unveil their top picks.

Teams across the Championship, League One and League Two play twice this week, so that’s where our experts’ focus will be.

Our panel have nominated a 12-man long-list of players and a four-club selection. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each picked the following names…

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD: GAMEWEEK 28

﻿ JACK MERLIN LOUIS DANNY GK James Beadle Conor Ripley Jake Eastwood Conor Ripley GK Jake Eastwood Jake Eastwood Jackson Smith James Beadle GK Conor Ripley Liam Roberts Conor Ripley Liam Roberts DEF Lloyd Jones Lloyd Jones Kelland Watts Cameron McJannett DEF Cameron McJannett Cameron McJannett Cameron McJannett Christoph Klarer DEF Phil Neumann Kelland Watts Lloyd Jones Ali Ahmed MID Jaze Kabia Lewis Wing Lewis Wing Lewis Wing MID Cameron Brannagan Finn Azaz Finn Azaz Finn Azaz MID Ben Slimane Jaze Kabia Ben Slimane Jaze Kabia FWD Aaron Drinan Aaron Drinan Aaron Drinan Aaron Drinan FWD Jovon Makama Marvin Ducksch Jack Marriott Jovon Makama FWD Shaun Whalley Jovon Makama Kyrell Lisbie Marvin Ducksch CLUB Swindon Town Swindon Town Swindon Town Birmingham City CLUB Cambridge United Grimsby Town Cambridge United Swindon Town CLUB Grimsby Town Cambridge United Grimsby Town Cambridge United CLUB Mansfield Town Birmingham City Reading Grimsby Town

JACK SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Conor Ripley once again stands out as a strong goalkeeping option. Two favourable fixtures and a place in one of the league’s strongest sides make him hard to ignore.

There is also plenty of appeal in James Beadle, who faces two fairly average opponents and benefits from back-to-back home matches, giving him clear clean-sheet potential.

A similar case can be made for Jake Eastwood, who continues to offer reliability between the posts for a defensively solid Cambridge side.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Lloyd Jones looks an excellent pick this week and pairs nicely with Cameron McJannett. Both provide a strong floor through clean-sheet potential and bonus points, while Jones also carries a proven goal threat.

Returning to contention, Phil Neumann offers great value as well, with two promising home fixtures that set him up nicely for defensive returns.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Cameron Brannagan shapes up as a top option after delivering steady returns in midweek. With De Keersmacker unavailable, he should take on the bulk of set pieces and penalties, further boosting his appeal.

Jaze Kabia also stands out, expected to start in a strong attacking side and carrying genuine goal threat.

There is upside too in Ben Slimane, who has worked his way back into the squad and should see good minutes in fixtures that suit his profile.

FORWARDS

Up front, Aaron Drinan comes into the round in good form and continues to deliver returns. With favourable fixtures ahead, his ceiling remains high.

Shaun Whalley also looks well placed to score points, while Jovon Makama offers another strong option. He plays a key role in an attacking setup and benefits from fixtures that should produce goals.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, Swindon Town, Cambridge United, Grimsby Town, and Mansfield Town all look like excellent picks this week, each carrying strong upside across their respective fixtures.

MERLIN SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Conor Ripley continues to impress, already collecting eight clean sheets this season. With fixtures about as kind as they get in the short term, he carries strong upside once again.

Playing behind one of the league’s best defensive units, Jake Eastwood remains a standout option, having racked up 11 clean sheets and 57 saves while leading the way for goalkeeper points in League Two.

There is also solid appeal in Liam Roberts, who benefits from Mansfield’s defence-first approach and two favourable fixtures that put clean sheets firmly on the table.

DEFENDERS

Defensively, Lloyd Jones sets the benchmark, currently leading all Championship defenders for points. Two home fixtures only strengthen his case, with his dominance in clearances, consistent bonus returns, and aerial threat at set pieces making him an elite option.

Minutes security is the key selling point for Cameron McJannett, who remains Grimsby’s most reliable defensive pick and performs best when fixtures are targeted well.

Meanwhile, Kelland Watts continues to deliver at both ends of the pitch for promotion-chasing Cambridge. A recent brace took him to four goals for the season, and his all-round bonus output keeps his returns in play, even with away matches against struggling sides.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, few assets match the reliability of Lewis Wing. Penalty duties, near-guaranteed minutes, and multiple routes to points make him the most valuable player in the game, with tougher fixtures only increasing his defensive and interception potential.

Following changes at Southampton, Finn Azaz looks set for a more prominent role, which should translate into greater goal involvement and creativity.

There is also growing appeal in Jaze Kabia, who operates in advanced areas and arrives in strong form after scoring twice against one of the league’s toughest sides. With favourable fixtures ahead for Grimsby, his upside is clear.

FORWARDS

Up front, Aaron Drinan has become central to Swindon’s attack under Ian Holloway and continues to justify that status with regular returns. With good fixtures on the horizon and promotion firmly in sight, his importance cannot be overstated.

Birmingham’s most efficient striker remains Marvin Ducksch, whose clinical finishing and aerial strength are increasingly evident as his performances improve.

Completing the forward options, Jovon Makama offers promise in a developing Norwich attack, supported by the form of teammates Ahmed and Slimane. His direct running style and physical presence continue to translate into growing goal threat.

TEAM PICKS

From a club perspective, Swindon Town, Grimsby Town, Cambridge United, and Birmingham City all stand out as sides to target this round, with fixtures that offer strong potential across multiple positions.

DANNY SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Conor Ripley looks well set this week with two home fixtures. At least one clean sheet feels very achievable.

James Beadle is another solid option, also playing twice at home against struggling opposition. The clean-sheet potential is clear.

There is value too in Liam Roberts, who follows a clean sheet against Wycombe with another pair of home matches.

DEFENDERS

At the back, Cameron McJannett stands out again. His bonus output remains strong. Six clean sheets in his last seven matches highlight just how reliable he has been.

Home form boosts the appeal of Christoph Klarer, with only one defeat and just 14 goals conceded at home all season. Both of his fixtures are there this week.

One of the more interesting differentials is Ali Ahmed. Since arriving at Norwich, he has played further forward and already produced two goals and two assists from four appearances.

MIDFIELDERS

In midfield, Lewis Wing continues to justify his talisman status at Reading. He sits top of the points leader-board after a superb season so far. The double gameweek only adds to his appeal.

Finn Azaz also looks well placed to deliver. Thirteen goal contributions this season underline his threat, and two fixtures give him every chance to add more.

Another strong option is Jaze Kabia. He is operating in advanced areas for Grimsby and comes into the round off the back of a brace.

FORWARDS

Up front, Aaron Drinan feels close to essential. Two home matches make him hard to ignore. His current form suggests more returns are likely.

Norwich’s recent upturn puts Jovon Makama firmly on the radar. A positive January and signs of progress under new management increase his appeal.

There is also growing confidence in Marvin Ducksch. Seven goals this season and improving minutes point towards a strong double gameweek.

TEAM PICKS

From a team perspective, Birmingham City stand out with two home fixtures. They have lost just once there all season and face struggling opposition.

Swindon Town also look strong, with two favourable home matches as they continue their promotion push. Momentum remains firmly with Cambridge United, who have won six in a row and are unbeaten in 14.

Grimsby Town also deserve attention after going seven unbeaten and winning six on the bounce before last week.

LOUIS SAID…

GOALKEEPERS

Firstly, reliability between the posts keeps Jake Eastwood firmly in contention. He continues to operate behind one of the strongest defensive units in the league, which consistently boosts his clean-sheet potential.

Similarly, Conor Ripley once again benefits from favourable fixtures and home advantage. As a result, at least one clean sheet feels very achievable.

Meanwhile, Jackson Smith also fits into this short-term fixture focus and remains a viable option when targeting stability at the back.

DEFENDERS

Defensively, Kelland Watts remains an important figure for Cambridge as they continue to push near the top of the table. In addition to his recent goal output, his all-round bonus profile keeps his floor high, even with away fixtures.

Alongside him, Cameron McJannett offers outstanding reliability. Minutes remain secure, clean sheets continue to arrive, and his bonus numbers stay strong.

Furthermore, Lloyd Jones continues to set the benchmark among defenders. He dominates for clearances, poses a threat from set pieces, and benefits greatly from home fixtures, giving him multiple routes to points.

MIDFIELDERS

Turning to midfield, Lewis Wing continues to justify his status as one of the most valuable assets in the game. Thanks to penalties, near-guaranteed minutes, and defensive involvement, he offers one of the safest floors available.

Likewise, Finn Azaz carries clear upside. With his role expanding and two fixtures to attack, further goal contributions feel very realistic.

In addition, Anis Slimane remains quietly appealing, benefiting from increased involvement within an improving attacking setup.

FORWARDS

Up front, form and fixtures align nicely for Aaron Drinan. He remains central to Swindon’s attack and continues to deliver returns, particularly with home matches in his favour.

Elsewhere, Jack Marriott comes into consideration within a side offering attacking potential this round.

Similarly, Kyrell Lisbie fits the same profile, capable of benefiting from momentum and opportunity rather than relying purely on volume.

TEAM PICKS

Finally, from a team perspective, Swindon Town remain a strong target. Home fixtures and promotion motivation combine to give them clear upside.

At the same time, Cambridge United continue to deliver consistent results, supported by a long unbeaten run and a strong defensive structure.

Grimsby Town also warrant attention following their recent consistency and winning streak, while Reading stand out due to their reliance on key performers and the steady production of points across multiple positions.