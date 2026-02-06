Home Page Exclusions

Van de Ven, Romero, Porro: Tottenham injury latest for FPL Gameweek 25

6 February 2026 0 comments
Speaking on Thursday, Thomas Frank gave updates on defenders Cristian Romero (illness) and Micky van de Ven (minor issue). Both are available for Tottenham Hotspur’s clash with Manchester United.

However, Djed Spence (calf) is “touch and go”.

“Most are okay.

“Micky [van de Ven] is good, trained today, is available for selection for Saturday. Djed [Spence] is getting closer, he’ll be a little bit touch-and-go. There is a good chance that he could be ready.

“Yep, [Romero should be available].” – Thomas Frank

Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Pedro Porro (hamstring), Ben Davies (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), James Maddison (knee), Kevin Danso (toe) and Dejan Kulusevski (knee) remain on the lengthy injury list.

