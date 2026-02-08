Liverpool v Man City team news: O’Reilly + Marmoush start, Foden + Cherki subs

The final match of Gameweek 25 sees Liverpool and Manchester City square off at Anfield.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola makes five changes from Wednesday’s EFL Cup quarter-final.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marc Guehi, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland all return.

They oust the benched James Trafford, Nathan Ake, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders and Phil Foden.

Ruben Dias and Rayan Cherki are also named among the substitutes.

Liverpool are unsurprisingly unchanged from the side that thrashed Newcastle United 4-1 last time out, with Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo providing support for Hugo Ekitike up top.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Endo, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsey, Ngumoha

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Bernardo, O’Reilly, Semenyo, Marmoush, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Dias, Reijnders, Ake, Cherki, Nico, Foden, Alleyne, Lewis

