Liverpool v Man City team news: O’Reilly + Marmoush start, Foden + Cherki subs

8 February 2026 372 comments
avfc82 avfc82
The final match of Gameweek 25 sees Liverpool and Manchester City square off at Anfield.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

TEAM NEWS

Pep Guardiola makes five changes from Wednesday’s EFL Cup quarter-final.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marc Guehi, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland all return.

They oust the benched James Trafford, Nathan Ake, Nico Gonzalez, Tijjani Reijnders and Phil Foden.

Ruben Dias and Rayan Cherki are also named among the substitutes.

Liverpool are unsurprisingly unchanged from the side that thrashed Newcastle United 4-1 last time out, with Mohamed Salah, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo providing support for Hugo Ekitike up top.

LINE-UPS

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Szoboszlai, Konate, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike

Subs: Mamardashvili, Woodman, Endo, Chiesa, Jones, Robertson, Nyoni, Ramsey, Ngumoha

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma, Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri, Rodri, Bernardo, O’Reilly, Semenyo, Marmoush, Haaland

Subs: Trafford, Dias, Reijnders, Ake, Cherki, Nico, Foden, Alleyne, Lewis

LIVE GAMEWEEK PAGE!

New to Fantasy Football Scout this season is the Live Gameweek page, which you can see on the side menu.

Here you can follow the scores, watch the defensive contribution (DefCon) points roll in, see who the leading players are for xG and more as the games play out, as seen below:

price change predictions
372 Comments
  1. Hooky
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Washed up player goal

    
  2. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    Szob CS busted…

    
  3. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Reijnders needs to come on!

    
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rival getting jam Lacroix points if he doesn't 🙁

      
  4. Capocannonieri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Bernardo Silva should not even be on the pitch, but he surely did score a goal. Evil midget.

    
    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      just now

      😮 😛

      
  5. Sailboats
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Game on. Come on City

    
  6. F4L
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    jones has to find salah there 😥

    
  7. Amartey Partey
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    69 points, hold!!

    
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nice

      
  8. Philosopher's Stones
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Haaland assist and City dropping points. Will take it.

    
    1. Ha.
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Late goal in this

      
  9. Voronins Pony Tail
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Might ditch Guehi already….and Haaland

    ….but onto this week

    Frimpong > Timber or Zubimendi?

    Or

    Kelleher > Raya

    I have the template Rice & Gab already

    
  10. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Salah been doing heading practice with Maguire…

    
    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Did he score a header?

      
  11. Capocannonieri
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Wirtz and Ekitike had a chances but they are blanking.

    Was about to trade Haaland and Bruno G for a -4 before deadline

    Would have gotten 4 points, -4 for the trade, and lost 16 points from Haaland and Bruno.

    

