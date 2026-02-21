Man City v Newcastle predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Manchester City and Newcastle United.

The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Saturday 21 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

MAN CITY

NEWCASTLE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Man City 26 53 +30 LWDWW 10th Newcastle 26 36 0 DLLLW

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):