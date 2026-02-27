Bournemouth v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Bournemouth and Sunderland.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday 28 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BOURNEMOUTH

SUNDERLAND

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 8th Bournemouth 27 38 -2 WWDWD 12th Sunderland 27 36 -5 LWLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):