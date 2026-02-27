Home Page Exclusions

James, Cucurella, Estevao: Chelsea injury latest for FPL Gameweek 28

27 February 2026 0 comments
We already know that Chelsea centre-back Wesley Fofana will sit out the Arsenal game after being sent off for two bookable offences last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Estevao (hamstring) and Marc Cucurella (hamstring) remain on the injury list, along with longer-term absentees Jamie Gittens (hamstring) and Levi Colwill (knee).

However, Dario Essugo is back in training after a month or so out with an unknown issue. Romeo Lavia (quad) is injury-free, too: he played 45 minutes for the under-21s last Friday.

After his substitution last weekend, Reece James should be fine.

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen was described as “close” to fitness at the back-end of January. He hasn’t featured since.

