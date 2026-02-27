Newcastle v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Newcastle United and Everton.
The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 28 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
NEWCASTLE
EVERTON
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|9th
|Everton
|27
|37
|-2
|DDWLL
|11th
|Newcastle
|27
|36
|-1
|LLLWL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):