Newcastle v Everton predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 28 clash between Newcastle United and Everton.

The match at St James’ Park kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 28 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 28 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

NEWCASTLE

EVERTON

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 9th Everton 27 37 -2 DDWLL 11th Newcastle 27 36 -1 LLLWL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):