Bournemouth v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

3 March 2026 0 comments
Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Bournemouth and Brentford.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday 3 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BOURNEMOUTH

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYEDPOINTSGDFORM (most recent on the right)
7thBrentford2843+4WWDLW
10thBournemouth2839-2WDWDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

