Bournemouth v Brentford predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Bournemouth and Brentford.

The match at Vitality Stadium kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday 3 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

BOURNEMOUTH

BRENTFORD

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 7th Brentford 28 43 +4 WWDLW 10th Bournemouth 28 39 -2 WDWDD

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):