Evanilson + Senesi: Bournemouth injury latest for FPL Gameweek 29

Speaking at Monday’s press conference, Andoni Iraola said he wasn’t sure whether Evanilson (dead leg) will be fit for Gameweek 29.

The Brazilian sat out training on Sunday but the Cherries will assess him closer to kick-off.

“I don’t really know, it’s still too early. The only thing I can tell you, yesterday he didn’t train, he still was very sore, but we train this evening, so I hope he comes with better feelings and he gives a try at least, and let’s see where he is. He’s not injured, it’s just a knock, he has a dead leg, but obviously we are talking about one or two days and still he’s a little bit sore, yes.” – Andoni Iraola on Evanilson

However, Marcos Senesi “should be fine”, despite taking a knock late on against Sunderland.

“No, he should be fine. It’s true that after the game he had a good mark. At the end, it is the situations that we were talking the other day. It’s like after the game I also thought it was with the ball was not in play, but the ball is in play and they elbowed him. The ‘keeper elbowed him. And the consequences— Marcos goes out, 30 seconds, he didn’t ask for any medical attention — I think they should, I don’t know, change the rules. But definitely it doesn’t look like it’s fair. You receive an elbow and then you have to leave the pitch and leave your team with 10 players. For me, it’s strange, but it is what it is. But I don’t think it will affect him of playing tomorrow or not.” – Andoni Iraola on Marcos Senesi

Lewis Cook (hamstring), Justin Kluivert (knee), Julio Soler (hamstring) and Ben Gannon-Doak (hamstring) remain out for the Cherries.