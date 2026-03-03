Everton v Burnley predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Everton and Burnley.
The match at Hill Dickinson Stadium kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday 3 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
EVERTON
BURNLEY
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|8th
|Everton
|28
|40
|-1
|DWLLW
|19th
|Burnley
|28
|19
|-24
|LLWDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):