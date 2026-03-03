Leeds v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Leeds United and Sunderland.
The match at Elland Road kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday 3 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
LEEDS
SUNDERLAND
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|12th
|Sunderland
|28
|37
|-5
|WLLLD
|15th
|Leeds
|28
|31
|-10
|LWDDL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):