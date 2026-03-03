Leeds v Sunderland predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Leeds United and Sunderland.

The match at Elland Road kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Tuesday 3 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

LEEDS

SUNDERLAND

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 12th Sunderland 28 37 -5 WLLLD 15th Leeds 28 31 -10 LWDDL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):