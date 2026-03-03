Man City v Nott’m Forest predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.
The match at Etihad Stadium kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 4 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
MAN CITY
NOTT’M FOREST
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Man City
|28
|59
|+32
|LWWWW
|17th
|Nott’m Forest
|28
|27
|-15
|DLDLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):