Tottenham v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.
The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Thursday 5 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
TOTTENHAM
CRYSTAL PALACE
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|14th
|Crystal Palace
|28
|35
|-4
|DWLWL
|16th
|Tottenham
|28
|29
|-5
|DLLLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):