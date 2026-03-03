Tottenham v Crystal Palace predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace.

The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium kicks off at 20:00 GMT on Thursday 5 March.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS

More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.

The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.

TOTTENHAM

CRYSTAL PALACE

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 14th Crystal Palace 28 35 -4 DWLWL 16th Tottenham 28 29 -5 DLLLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):