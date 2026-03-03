Wolves v Liverpool predicted line-ups + FPL team news

Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 29 clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool.
The match at Molineux kicks off at 20:15 GMT on Tuesday 3 March.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 29 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
The below line-ups could change after the pre-match pressers.
WOLVES
LIVERPOOL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|5th
|Liverpool
|28
|48
|+10
|WLWWW
|20th
|Wolves
|29
|13
|-31
|LDDLW
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):