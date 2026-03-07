Man City win furthers likelihood of Blank Gameweek 31

Manchester City’s FA Cup fifth-round win over Newcastle United furthers the likelihood of City and Crystal Palace blanking in Gameweek 31.

It also prolongs the possibility of the Cityzens blanking in Gameweek 34.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 31 LATEST

Had City been eliminated by the Magpies, their postponed clash with Palace – originally scheduled for Saturday 21 March – could theoretically have been housed on the weekend of Saturday 4 April. That would have kept it in Gameweek 31.

Now, that’s no longer a possibility. City will be in FA Cup quarter-final action on that weekend.

There is one faint chance of City v Palace staying in Gameweek 31:

Man City v Crystal Palace could be played in the midweek of April 7/8 **IF** both City and Palace are knocked out of their respective European competitions before the quarter-finals.

City play Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, while Palace face AEK Larnaca in the corresponding round in the Conference League.

Those ties will be resolved by the evening of Thursday 19 March.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34 LATEST

With Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City all winning their FA Cup ties on Saturday, we still only have one Gameweek 34 fixture confirmed as going ahead:

GW34 Premier League fixture Status A blank could happen if the following occurs: Arsenal v Newcastle Possible blank If Arsenal reach the FA Cup semi-finals Bournemouth v Leeds Possible blank If Leeds reach the FA Cup semi-finals Brighton v Chelsea Possible blank If Chelsea reach the FA Cup semi-finals Burnley v Man City Possible blank If Man City reach the FA Cup semi-finals Fulham v Aston Villa Possible blank If Fulham reach the FA Cup semi-finals Liverpool v C Palace Possible blank If Liverpool reach the FA Cup semi-finals Man Utd v Brentford Possible blank If Brentford reach the FA Cup semi-finals Sunderland v Nottm Forest Possible blank If Sunderland reach the FA Cup semi-finals West Ham v Everton Possible blank If West Ham reach the FA Cup semi-finals Wolves v Spurs On Maximum number of blanks: 4

A reminder that Gameweek 34 will be a ‘blank’ for some clubs because it clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals.

Monday’s quarter-final draw will give us an even better idea of who could blank.