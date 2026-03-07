Fixtures

Man City win furthers likelihood of Blank Gameweek 31

7 March 2026 9 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
Share:

Manchester City’s FA Cup fifth-round win over Newcastle United furthers the likelihood of City and Crystal Palace blanking in Gameweek 31.

It also prolongs the possibility of the Cityzens blanking in Gameweek 34.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 31 LATEST

Had City been eliminated by the Magpies, their postponed clash with Palace – originally scheduled for Saturday 21 March – could theoretically have been housed on the weekend of Saturday 4 April. That would have kept it in Gameweek 31.

Now, that’s no longer a possibility. City will be in FA Cup quarter-final action on that weekend.

There is one faint chance of City v Palace staying in Gameweek 31:

  • Man City v Crystal Palace could be played in the midweek of April 7/8 **IF** both City and Palace are knocked out of their respective European competitions before the quarter-finals.

City play Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League round of 16, while Palace face AEK Larnaca in the corresponding round in the Conference League.

Those ties will be resolved by the evening of Thursday 19 March.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34 LATEST

With Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City all winning their FA Cup ties on Saturday, we still only have one Gameweek 34 fixture confirmed as going ahead:

GW34 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank could happen if the following occurs:
Arsenal v NewcastlePossible blankIf Arsenal reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Bournemouth v LeedsPossible blankIf Leeds reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Brighton v ChelseaPossible blankIf Chelsea reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Burnley v Man CityPossible blankIf Man City reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Fulham v Aston VillaPossible blankIf Fulham reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Liverpool v C PalacePossible blankIf Liverpool reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Man Utd v BrentfordPossible blankIf Brentford reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Sunderland v Nottm ForestPossible blankIf Sunderland reach the FA Cup semi-finals
West Ham v EvertonPossible blankIf West Ham reach the FA Cup semi-finals
Wolves v SpursOn
Maximum number of blanks: 4

A reminder that Gameweek 34 will be a ‘blank’ for some clubs because it clashes with the FA Cup semi-finals.

Monday’s quarter-final draw will give us an even better idea of who could blank.

price change predictions
9 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. g40steve
    • 7 Years
    39 mins ago

    Who’s has better points next 2 games Haaland or Thiago?

    Other strikers Ekitike & Pedro..

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      34 mins ago

      Depends if City get 2 games or just 30

      Open Controls
    2. PlayUpPompey
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Haaland to outscore all 3.

      Open Controls
  2. Dank Squid
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Funny old game. Mbeumo. I doubted the price/value/role in the team before the season started yet there he is, in my team, still/again.

    Overthinking and ownership/FOMO. FPL is a mirror into the soul.

    Open Controls
  3. SomeoneKnows
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Bench two...

    A) Wilson* (nfo)
    B) Enzo (NEW)
    C) Hill (bur)
    D) Gudmundsson (cry)
    E) Chalobah (NEW)

    Dubravka
    Gabriel, Timber, Hill
    Bruno, Semenyo, Rice, Wilson*
    Joao Pedro, Eketike, Thiago

    (Roefs, Enzo, Gudmundsson, Chalobah)

    Open Controls
    1. SomeoneKnows
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I meant START two 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. NZREDS
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Start hill and Wilson

      Open Controls
  4. Loonie1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    So City will (if they go to semis of FA Cup and they or Palace win in Europe) get DGW 33 v Arsenal + Palace, and DGW 36 v Burnley + Brentford?
    Or is DGW33 blocked due to Palace playing West Ham on the Monday?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.