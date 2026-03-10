UCL Fantasy: FPL Milanista’s Matchday 11 tips + team reveal

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) campaign resumes on Tuesday – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

We’ve already got plenty of UCL Fantasy coverage ahead of tonight’s deadline, plus more to come today.

Here, one of our Pro Pundits, FPL Milanista (aka Obay), shares some expert tips and his team for Matchday 11. Obay knows what he’s talking about, too, with finishes of 344th, 141st and 31st in recent seasons.

We are finally heading into the round of 16, where the elite teams in Europe go head-to-head in pursuit of the continent’s biggest prize. For us Fantasy managers, this stage brings a crucial moment in the game: the final unlimited transfers window.

Unless you are one of the very few managers who still have chips available (which I doubt many active managers do), this is effectively our last chance to rebuild the squad from the ground up. Because of that, every decision made here should have the knockout bracket in mind.

LAST MATCHDAY

Before diving into the strategy, a quick recap of the previous Matchday.

I scored 58 points, a noticeable drop from the 123 I scored in the first leg of the same ties. Despite that, the overall position remains strong and I’m currently sitting at a global rank of 423rd.

TOURNAMENT BRACKET

Above image from UEFA

The very first thing to look at is the draw and the bracket path all the way to the final. Understanding the potential routes teams might take is extremely valuable because we want to minimise the number of transfers we need to spend replacing eliminated players. Of course, surprises will always happen in knockout football – that’s part of what makes it great. So yes, transfers will still be required later on. But the goal here is to build a core from teams that are very likely to progress.

My first instinct when looking at the bracket is that Arsenal arguably have the easiest route to the semi-finals. No disrespect to Leverkusen, Sporting, or the impressive Bodo-Glimt, but if you asked the Gunners to choose a path compared to Manchester City’s, who are potentially facing Real Madrid followed by Bayern Munich, I’m sure they’d take this one every time. What does this mean from a Fantasy perspective? It means Arsenal should form a strong base in our squads. If we expect them to go deep in the competition, stacking two, three, or even four players from them makes complete sense with this unlimited transfer window.

The next team that stands out to me is Barcelona. While Newcastle United are certainly capable of causing problems, Barca should still be favourites to progress. But the more interesting aspect for Fantasy managers is the matchday scheduling. Barcelona play on a different day than Arsenal, which is very important in UCL Fantasy. Because substitutions are allowed between Matchdays within the round, having players spread across Tuesday and Wednesday gives us far more flexibility. This means that investing in 3–4 players from both Arsenal and Barcelona is actually quite reasonable, since they don’t compete for the same daily slots in your line-up. In general, we always try to build a balanced 8/7 or 9/6 Tuesday/Wednesday split. These two teams, therefore, provide a very good starting structure.

Another team worth highlighting is Atletico Madrid. They currently have the best bookmaker odds to win this specific Matchday, which immediately makes them interesting Fantasy assets. Investing in one or two Atletico players could be a smart move for managers looking to maximise short-term returns. The added benefit is that Atletico play on Tuesday, which also allows managers to potentially swap them out next week for other Tuesday players if needed. So, they could be seen as Matchday-focused picks, rather than long-term holds.

REMEMBERING THE CORE PRINCIPLES

Even with all the strategic planning that comes with the knockout stages, it’s important not to overlook the core Fantasy principles.

Managers should avoid selecting goalkeepers who play on the same day, ensuring there is always a backup option available.

It is also important to plan ahead for captaincy by having strong options on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This allows flexibility to switch if the first choice underperforms.

In some cases, it may even be worth prioritising certain players primarily because they provide stronger captaincy options across the two Matchdays.

MATCHDAY 11 DRAFT