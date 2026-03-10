UCL Fantasy: Matchday 11 Best captains

Matchday 11 gives us another split slate, which means two shots at getting the captaincy right – one on Tuesday and another on Wednesday. That flexibility can be a real advantage if you plan it well.

In this piece, we run through the standout captaincy options across both nights, as well as a few differential picks that could help you climb the ranks.

TUESDAY’S STANDOUTS

There does appear to be a clear standout captaincy option for Tuesday.

Bayern Munich were one of the most dominant teams during the League Phase. They finished second behind Arsenal and scored the joint-most goals in the competition.

Recent form also strengthens their case. The Bavarians currently sit top of the Bundesliga, holding a commanding 14-point lead over closest rivals Borussia Dortmund. With such a comfortable advantage domestically, their focus will likely shift firmly toward the Champions League.

Atalanta have shown defensive resilience at times this season, but their recent record raises some concerns. They head into this fixture after five consecutive matches without a clean sheet, suggesting vulnerabilities at the back.

One player who could take advantage is, of course, penalty taker Harry Kane (€10.8m). The English striker has enjoyed another outstanding campaign for the German giants, already producing more than 40 goal contributions across all competitions.

TUESDAY DIFFERENTIALS

For those looking to go different, there are plenty of other strong options.

One of them is Barcelona midfielder Lamine Yamal (€9.9m), who faces a shaky Newcastle defence. Like Bayern, the Catalans also racked up 22 goals during Matchdays 1-8, making them one of the most free-scoring sides in Europe right now. Their most in-form option is the youngster, who heads into the round after delivering three goals and two assists in his last three matches.

Tottenham Hotspur’s recent form could also open the door for Atleti penalty taker Julian Alvarez (€9.1m). Spurs currently sit 16th in the Premier League, which reflects the struggles of their campaign so far. Their recent run raises even more concern, having lost and conceded at least two goals in each of their previous five matches.

We also can’t rule out Liverpool. The English side finished third in the League Phase and averaged well over two goals per game. Midfielder Mohamed Salah (€10.9m), who also takes penalties, remains one of his side’s most explosive assets when in form. Even an away trip to Galatasaray could see him among the returns.

Michael Olise (€8.2m) and Raphinha (€9.3m) are two more in-form midfielders that UCL Fantasy managers should consider.

WEDNESDAY’S STANDOUT

Wednesday looks far trickier when it comes to identifying a standout captaincy option. With Kylian Mbappe ruled out through injury, and no clear captaincy candidate emerging from either the Arsenal or PSG attack, it may be wise to turn to Erling Haaland (€10.7m).

Manchester City finished just inside the top eight during the League Phase, but they still averaged close to two goals per game, so there is every chance they deliver again this week.

A trip to Manchester City is never easy, but Real Madrid have struggled to keep things tight defensively in Europe. Los Blancos have managed just three clean sheets across 10 Champions League matches and arrive without a shutout in their last four matches in all competitions.

Haaland’s recent slump also appears to be behind him. The Norwegian has produced two goals and two assists in his last four matches, taking his tally to 27 goal contributions in 22 Premier League games so far. He also takes penalties, which gives owners another valuable route to points.

WEDNESDAY DIFFERENTIALS

Whilst Haaland may just edge the other options, the captaincy call remains very close.

Current European champions PSG should not be underestimated, but their recent defensive form raises concerns. The French side conceded at least two goals in all three of their recent clashes with Monaco, which could open the door for the likes of penalty-taking midfielder Cole Palmer (€9.5m). As well as scoring twice and registering an assist against PSG in the Club World Cup final, he arrives in excellent form after producing five goals and one assist in his last five matches.

Wins against Inter, Manchester City and Atletico Madrid also put Bodø/Glimt attackers firmly on the radar this week as they face Sporting CP. The Norwegian side continue to surprise across Europe, and one of their most effective forwards is Kasper Hogh (€5.5m). Alongside his penalty duties, Hogh has already delivered seven goal contributions since the start of the Champions League campaign.

Arsenal are another side we cannot overlook after topping the League Phase. A trip to Germany to face Bayer Leverkusen will not be straightforward, but their opponents have been inconsistent in Europe this season. That could present a strong opportunity for midfielder Bukayo Saka (€9.5m) to make an impact.